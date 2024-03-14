Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Krishanga. (2024, March 14). Is Dal (Lentils) the Protein Powerhouse You Think It Is?. Medindia. Retrieved on Mar 14, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/is-dal-lentils-the-protein-powerhouse-you-think-it-is-215213-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Krishanga. "Is Dal (Lentils) the Protein Powerhouse You Think It Is?". Medindia. Mar 14, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/is-dal-lentils-the-protein-powerhouse-you-think-it-is-215213-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Krishanga. "Is Dal (Lentils) the Protein Powerhouse You Think It Is?". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/is-dal-lentils-the-protein-powerhouse-you-think-it-is-215213-1.htm. (accessed Mar 14, 2024).