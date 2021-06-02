Pulses Finally Getting the Recognition They Deserves

‘Pulses contain high levels of fiber, plant-based protein, and other essential nutrients.’

Read More..

Source: Medindia

Pulses like chickpeas, lentils, dry peas, and beans have seen a 40% increase in American sales due to two reasons - a shift in consumer shopping and cooking behavior during the pandemic and government organizations' effort to encourage consumers to eat more pulses.They contain high levels of fiber, plant-based protein, and other essential nutrients. They also have one of the lowest carbon footprints because they need less land, water and nitrogen fertilizers to produce.The Mintel Global New Products Database (GNPD) found that approximately 1,600 new products containing pulses were launched in 2020.The United Nations (UN) had previously designated 2016 theand has now dubbed February 10th as theThis day will be an annual holiday to increase awareness of pulses' benefits and encourage consumers to enjoy pulses on that day.The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has also recognized pulses in its latest edition of the Dietary Guidelines for Americans as high nutrient-density foods. They now recommend people from all ages to eat pulses - more specifically beans, peas, and lentils.Becky Garrison, from the USA Dry Pea and Lentil Council, explains that the American consumption of pulse ingredients has been lagging for years, but given its many benefits, a dramatic surge in domestic demand has been observed. It's easy to add pulses to diet routines with its many new applications like pea pasta and chickpea flour. Pulses benefit personal health, contribute to sustainable food systems, and play a vital role in popular diets like Mediterranean and Flexitarian diets.The American Dietary Guidelines now recommend adults to consume 1-3 cups of beans, peas, or lentils per week. Like Meatless Monday, plant-forward organizations are also reaping the benefits of the increase in pulse popularity as their mission to increase plant-forward eating is moving forward.Dana Smith, campaign director at Meatless Monday, says,In comparison with other protein sources, pulses are more affordable and grow in varying climates, which makes them accessible worldwide.