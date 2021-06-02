by Anjanee Sharma on  February 6, 2021 at 6:42 PM Coronavirus News
Schools Need to Improve Ventilation in Classrooms
Research from the UK reveals the urgent need for guidelines for how schools an utilize ventilation for decreasing the risk of COVID-19 transmission in the classroom.

The authors emphasize that improving air quality in classroom spaces is as vital as following safety measures of social distancing, mask-wearing, and hand washing.

The authors point out the airline industry as an example, which has successfully decreased the risk of contracting COVID-19 on a flight lower than from an office or a classroom.

Lead author Dr. Kaveh Asanati explains that the multi-layer risk reduction strategy used by them includes testing passengers, face coverings or masks, hygiene measures, and maintaining clean air by circulating a mix of fresh air and recycled air through HEPA filters.

The authors recommend schools install portable HEPA filtration units as a practical option. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommended healthcare workers consider the addition of these filters to improve air quality in areas where permanent air-handling systems are not a feasible option during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another study done in a hospital room of COVID-19 patients showed that the researchers could detect SARS-CoV-2 in aerosols only when the air samplers without a HEPA filter were used.

Dr. Asanati adds, "To keep schools open, there is an urgent need to implement more effective on-site mitigation strategies, with particular attention to ventilation and testing. Besides, teachers and other school staff must be added to the priority list for vaccination."

Future studies on implementing better ventilation and filtration systems in schools are required, along with expert pilot work and research on indoor air quality and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC).

Until then, the authors recommend keeping doors and windows open for as long as is reasonably practicable.




