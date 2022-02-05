About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Vegetarian or Non-Vegetarian: Which Diet is Better for Kids?

Hannah Joy
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on May 2, 2022 at 5:53 PM
Highlights
  • Children consuming vegetarian diets have similar nutritional outcomes as children having non-vegetarian diets
  • Children consuming vegetarian diet alone are more likely to be underweight
  • Therefore, careful dietary planning is required for children with underweight

Children who consumed a vegetarian diet were found to have similar measures of growth and nutrition when compared to those children who ate meat, reveals a study conducted among 9,000 children.

The study, published in Pediatrics and led by researchers at St. Michael's Hospital of Unity Health Toronto, also found that children with a vegetarian diet had higher odds of underweight weight status, emphasizing the need for special care when planning the diets of vegetarian kids.

Nutritional Outcomes of Children Consuming Vegetarian Diets

The findings come as a shift to consuming a plant-based diet grows in Canada. In 2019, updates to Canada's Food Guide urged Canadians to embrace plant-based proteins, such as beans and tofu, instead of meat.

"Over the last 20 years we have seen growing popularity of plant-based diets and a changing food environment with more access to plant-based alternatives, however we have not seen research into the nutritional outcomes of children following vegetarian diets in Canada," said Dr. Jonathon Maguire, lead author of the study and a pediatrician at St. Michael's Hospital of Unity Health Toronto.
"This study demonstrates that Canadian children following vegetarian diets had similar growth and biochemical measures of nutrition compared to children consuming non-vegetarian diets. Vegetarian diet was associated with higher odds of underweight weight status, underscoring the need for careful dietary planning for children with underweight when considering vegetarian diets."

Researchers evaluated 8,907 children age six months to eight years. The children were all participants of the TARGet Kids cohort study and data was collected between 2008 and 2019. Participants were categorized by vegetarian status - defined as a dietary pattern that excludes meat - or non-vegetarian status.

Researchers found children who had a vegetarian diet had similar mean body mass index (BMI), height, iron, vitamin D, and cholesterol levels compared to those who consumed meat. br>
The findings showed evidence that children with a vegetarian diet had almost two-fold higher odds of having underweight, which is defined as below the third percentile for BMI. There was no evidence of an association with overweight or obesity.

Impact of Vegetarian Diets on Childhood Growth and Nutritional Status

Underweight is an indicator of undernutrition, and may be a sign that the quality of the child's diet is not meeting the child's nutritional needs to support normal growth.

For children who eat a vegetarian diet, the researchers emphasized access to healthcare providers who can provide growth monitoring, education and guidance to support their growth and nutrition.

International guidelines about vegetarian diet in infancy and childhood have differing recommendations, and past studies that have evaluated the relationship between vegetarian diet and childhood growth and nutritional status have had conflicting findings.

"Plant-based dietary patterns are recognized as a healthy eating pattern due to increased intake of fruits, vegetables, fiber, whole grains, and reduced saturated fat; however, few studies have evaluated the impact of vegetarian diets on childhood growth and nutritional status. Vegetarian diets appear to be appropriate for most children," said Dr. Maguire, who is also a scientist at MAP Centre for Urban Health Solutions at St. Michael's Hospital.

A limitation of the study is that researchers did not assess the quality of the vegetarian diets. The researchers note that vegetarian diets come in many forms and the quality of the individual diet may be quite important to growth and nutritional outcomes.

The authors say further research is needed to examine the quality of vegetarian diets in childhood, as well as growth and nutrition outcomes among children following a vegan diet, which excludes meat and animal derived products such as dairy, egg, and honey.

The study was funded by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR), St. Michael's Hospital Foundation and SickKids Foundation.



Source: Eurekalert
