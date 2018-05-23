Vegetarian Diet Offers Protection Against Obesity

A vegetarian or vegan diet can protect middle aged and elderly populations from obesity.

Even if the diet is not followed strictly, the plant-based diet helps prevents obesity.

This could mean that simply reducing red meat consumption or eating a few more vegetables could help fight obesity.

Study Overview

Even moderate adherence to a vegetarian or vegan diet can protect middle aged and elderly populations from obesity, according to a new study presented at this year's European Congress on Obesity (ECO) in Vienna, Austria. The study shows that even if the diet is not strictly followed, a plant-based diet may prevent obesity.While previous studies have suggested that plant-based diets may reduce the risk of developing obesity, it was unclear if and how varying degrees of adherence to a plant-based diet influenced obesity.