Women’s Eye Health and Safety Month — April 2022

- The risk for eye diseases is higher among women
- To foster healthy habits for eye-wellness among women, April is declared as Women’s Eye Health and Safety Month
- The month-long campaigns help enforce preventive measures against eye-related disorders among women
April is celebrated as Women's Eye Health and Safety Month, as declared by Prevent Blindness (a non-profit organization) to enforce health and safety measures for the eye.
Vision Problems among WomenThe National Eye Institute estimates that every two out of three people affected with vision problems are women (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
As Women are at Higher Risk for Eye Disease, Prevent Blindness Declares April as Women's Eye Health and Safety Month
Go to source).
Read More..
Women, on average, are estimated to live longer than men, which poses an increased risk of developing age-related eye conditions as per the World Health Organization's World Report on Vision (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
As Women are at Higher Risk for Eye Disease, Prevent Blindness Declares April as Women's Eye Health and Safety Month
Go to source).
As Women are at Higher Risk for Eye Disease, Prevent Blindness Declares April as Women's Eye Health and Safety Month
Go to source). Among the common vision problems affecting women are (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
As Women are at Higher Risk for Eye Disease, Prevent Blindness Declares April as Women's Eye Health and Safety Month
Go to source, 2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Women's Eye Health and Safety Month Provides Resources to Help Protect Women's Vision
Go to source):
- More About Age-Related Macular Degeneration" title="Learn More About Age-Related Macular Degeneration">Age-Related Macular Degeneration (65%)
- Glaucoma (67%)
- Refractive (61%)
- Dry Eye (2x)
- Thyroid Eye Disease (5-6x)
- Low Vision
- Autoimmune Diseases (such as Lupus or Sjögren's Syndrome)
As Women are at Higher Risk for Eye Disease, Prevent Blindness Declares April as Women's Eye Health and Safety Month
Go to source).
Women's Eye Health and Safety MonthThe month-long campaigns help provide various resources (videos, social media graphics, fact sheets, and financial assistance programs) for eye care (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Women's Eye Health and Safety Month Provides Resources to Help Protect Women's Vision
Go to source) and to prevent eye-related disorders among women (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
As Women are at Higher Risk for Eye Disease, Prevent Blindness Declares April as Women's Eye Health and Safety Month
Go to source).
Folks are also invited to share the resources via social media platforms using the hashtags #WomensEyeHealthAndSafetyMonth, #WomensEyeHealth, #Apr2022, and #EyeHealth (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Women's Eye Health and Safety Month Provides Resources to Help Protect Women's Vision
Go to source).
Prevent BlindnessPrevent Blindness has also collaborated with other leading organizations like SWHR to develop the SWHR Patient Toolkit: A Guide to Women's Eye Health, designed to empower individuals to navigate their eye health and eye care at all stages (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Women's Eye Health and Safety Month Provides Resources to Help Protect Women's Vision
Go to source).
Prevent Blindness has also been part of a recent webinar, "20/20 Foresight: Understanding Women's Eye Health and Supporting Patient Needs." (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Women's Eye Health and Safety Month Provides Resources to Help Protect Women's Vision
Go to source)
"Permanent vision loss from many eye diseases and conditions can be lessened if problems are diagnosed and treated early. That's why it's so important for women to make their eye health a priority to help avoid preventable vision issues in the near and distant future," says Jeff Todd, president, and CEO of Prevent Blindness (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Women's Eye Health and Safety Month Provides Resources to Help Protect Women's Vision
Go to source).
Eye-Care TipsHere are some tips for better eye vision for all, particularly women (4✔ ✔Trusted Source
Women's Eye Health and Safety Month
Go to source,5✔ ✔Trusted Source
What Foods Are Good For A Healthy Vision?
Go to source).
- Stay proactive in getting your eyes examined regularly
- A healthy diet is crucial for healthier eyes; hence, it is important to consume foods loaded with vitamin A, C, E, zeaxanthin, beta carotene, zinc, lutein, and omega-3 fatty acids (dark leafy greens and fish)
- Drink plenty of water to keep your eyes hydrated and avoid dry eyes and irritation
- Being active through regular exercise is also the best-known remedy for eye health
- Quit smoking
- Always clean your hands before touching your eyes
- Simultaneously, ensure proper cleaning of your contact lenses before wearing them
- Do not forget to practice the 20-20-20 Rule — Take a break from your digital screens every 20 minutes, stare at an object that is at least 20 feet away from you, and blink 20 times during your breaks
- Get plenty of sleep as it helps revitalize your eyes
- Ensure wearing proper sun protective gadgets — hats and sunglasses, when heading out during summer, to block unwanted ultraviolet radiation
- Seek your ophthalmologist (eye-care specialist) if you face any eye problems
"We know that many women play a key role in the overall health of their whole families. We encourage them to take a moment to ensure their own vision health today and help protect eyesight in the future," says Jeff Todd (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
As Women are at Higher Risk for Eye Disease, Prevent Blindness Declares April as Women's Eye Health and Safety Month
Go to source).
References :
- As Women are at Higher Risk for Eye Disease, Prevent Blindness Declares April as Women's Eye Health and Safety Month - (https://preventblindness.org/2021-womens-eye-health-month/)
- Women's Eye Health and Safety Month Provides Resources to Help Protect Women's Vision - (https://preventblindness.org/womens-eye-health-2022/)
- Women's Eye Health & Safety Month - (https://www.washingtoneye.com/eye-health/womens-eye-health-safety-month/)
- Women's Eye Health and Safety Month - (https://nchph.org/women-eye-health/)
- What Foods Are Good For A Healthy Vision? - (https://chaddertonopticians.co.uk/articles/)
Source: Medindia
Citations
Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:
-
APA
Karishma Abhishek. (2022, April 30). Women’s Eye Health and Safety Month — April 2022 . Medindia. Retrieved on Apr 30, 2022 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/womens-eye-health-and-safety-month-april-2022-206857-1.htm.
-
MLA
Karishma Abhishek. "Women’s Eye Health and Safety Month — April 2022 ". Medindia. Apr 30, 2022. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/womens-eye-health-and-safety-month-april-2022-206857-1.htm>.
Chicago
Karishma Abhishek. "Women’s Eye Health and Safety Month — April 2022 ". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/womens-eye-health-and-safety-month-april-2022-206857-1.htm. (accessed Apr 30, 2022).
Harvard
Karishma Abhishek. 2021. Women’s Eye Health and Safety Month — April 2022 . Medindia, viewed Apr 30, 2022, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/womens-eye-health-and-safety-month-april-2022-206857-1.htm.