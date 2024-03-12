About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Who Needs Hair Extensions? Just Grow Your Hair With Dark Chocolate

by Dr. Krishanga on Mar 12 2024 2:02 PM

Highlights:
  • Dark chocolate boosts blood flow, fostering scalp health and hair growth
  • Rich in vitamins and minerals, dark chocolate nourishes and strengthens hair follicles
  • Antioxidants in dark chocolate combat scalp problems like dandruff, promoting overall hair health
Chocolate Makes Everything Better, Including Your Hair! Don't Believe Us? Read This!
Dark chocolate has long been celebrated for its potential health benefits, including its positive effects on cardiovascular health and cognitive function. However, emerging research suggests that dark chocolate may also contribute to the promotion of hair health.

Dark chocolate, rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, has garnered attention for its potential to promote overall health. This report examines the specific components of dark chocolate and their potential contributions to hair health.

Nutrient Composition of Dark Chocolate

Dark chocolate contains a plethora of nutrients that may positively influence hair health. It is a rich source of vitamins A, C, D, and E, which are essential for hair growth and maintenance. Additionally, dark chocolate contains minerals such as calcium, zinc, and iron, all of which play crucial roles in supporting healthy hair follicles and preventing hair loss.

Effects of Dark Chocolate on Hair Health

1. Increasing Blood Flow


Vitamin A, abundant in dark chocolate, is known to promote blood circulation, including blood flow to the scalp. Improved blood circulation to the scalp can facilitate the delivery of oxygen and essential nutrients to hair follicles, thereby stimulating hair growth and preventing hair loss (1 Trusted Source
Polyphenols from Cocoa and Vascular Health-A Critical Review

Go to source).

2. Increasing Cell Growth


The rich mineral content of dark chocolate, including zinc and iron, supports cell growth and hair volume. These minerals are integral components of enzymes and proteins involved in hair follicle development and maintenance (2 Trusted Source
Zinc and its importance for human health: An integrative review

Go to source).

3. Providing Nutrients


The nutrients present in dark chocolate, including vitamins and minerals, contribute to nourishing and moisturizing the hair. These nutrients help maintain the structural integrity of the hair shaft and prevent dryness and brittleness (3 Trusted Source
Vitamin E in foodstuff: Nutritional, analytical, and food technology aspects

Go to source).

4. Treating Scalp Problems


Dark chocolate possesses properties that may aid in treating scalp problems such as dandruff. The antioxidants present in dark chocolate help combat oxidative stress and inflammation, which are implicated in various scalp disorders (4 Trusted Source
Dandruff: The Most Commercially Exploited Skin Disease

Go to source).

To summarize, dark chocolate emerges as a potential ally in promoting hair health due to its nutrient-rich composition and various physiological effects. The vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants present in dark chocolate contribute to improved blood circulation, enhanced cell growth, nutrient provision, and scalp health, thereby potentially mitigating hair loss and scalp disorders.

Hereafter if you are having a Bad Hair Day? Just say, “Nah, It's a Need More Chocolate Day!”

References:
  1. Polyphenols from Cocoa and Vascular Health-A Critical Review - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2790109/)
  2. Zinc and its importance for human health: An integrative review - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3724376/)
  3. Vitamin E in foodstuff: Nutritional, analytical, and food technology aspects - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35181987/)
  4. Dandruff: The Most Commercially Exploited Skin Disease - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2887514/)

