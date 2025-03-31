About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Air Pollution and Anaemia: A Surprising Connection

by Dr. Leena M on Mar 31 2025 2:28 PM

Tackling anaemia requires a holistic approach beyond just fortification.

Anaemia is a silent crisis affecting millions in India, yet we’ve been treating it with a one-size-fits-all approach. What if iron deficiency isn’t the real problem for most cases? New research reveals surprising causes—from pollution to vitamin B12 deficiency—that demand urgent attention (1 Trusted Source
Exposure to air pollution as a risk factor for anaemia: a global scoping review

Go to source).

Home Remedies for Anemia
Home Remedies for Anemia
Home remedies offer you an herbal and natural method to treat anemia effectively. It also explains the preparation, using basic household ingredients and dosage to get rid of the ailment
Beyond Iron Deficiency: The Many Causes of Anaemia

Anaemia, once linked to iron and folate deficiencies,India's Anaemia Mukt Bharat program focuses on iron supplementation.

Now its not only linked to iron deficiency but also linked to vitamin B12 deficiency, chronic diseases, genetic conditions, bone marrow problems, thyroid disorders, medications, infections, and polluted air exposure.


Himachal Pradesh Launches New Programme to Combat Anaemia
Himachal Pradesh Launches New Programme to Combat Anaemia
Himachal Pradesh introduces new programme to fight anaemia in school children.

Hidden Link Between Air Pollution and Anaemia

Anaemia, a condition caused by chronic diseases, is caused by inflammation and decreased erythropoietin production. Treatment includes medications, iron, vitamin B12, and folate supplements.

Addressing anaemia requires considering all causes, including infections and chronic diseases. Pollution levels increase anaemia prevalence, with every 10 micrograms per cubic metre rise leading to a higher prevalence.


Iron-based Anti-anaemia Scheme may Not Work, Says Expert
Iron-based Anti-anaemia Scheme may Not Work, Says Expert
The health ministry's scheme to tackle anemia by providing iron folic acid tablets every week to adolescents girls across the country may not work, says A.K. Susheela.

Diet Diversity and Awareness: The Way Forward

India's food policies aim to prevent hunger by providing enough grain, but anaemia is increasing due to low iron content cereals and fast food preferences. Expanding fortification, awareness campaigns, and comprehensive nutrition services helps in its betterment of the situation .

Reference:
  1. Exposure to air pollution as a risk factor for anaemia: a global scoping review - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38461370/)

Source-Eurekalert
58% Indian Children Below Five Found Anaemic
58% Indian Children Below Five Found Anaemic
More than 58% of all children in India, under the age of 5 years are anaemic; i.e, suffer from a low quantity of haemoglobin in the blood.

