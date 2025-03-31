Air Pollution and Anaemia: A Surprising Connection

Tackling anaemia requires a holistic approach beyond just fortification.
Anaemia is a silent crisis affecting millions in India, yet we've been treating it with a one-size-fits-all approach. What if iron deficiency isn't the real problem for most cases? New research reveals surprising causes—from pollution to vitamin B12 deficiency—that demand urgent attention
Beyond Iron Deficiency: The Many Causes of AnaemiaAnaemia, once linked to iron and folate deficiencies,India's Anaemia Mukt Bharat program focuses on iron supplementation.
Now its not only linked to iron deficiency but also linked to vitamin B12 deficiency, chronic diseases, genetic conditions, bone marrow problems, thyroid disorders, medications, infections, and polluted air exposure.
Hidden Link Between Air Pollution and AnaemiaAnaemia, a condition caused by chronic diseases, is caused by inflammation and decreased erythropoietin production. Treatment includes medications, iron, vitamin B12, and folate supplements.
Addressing anaemia requires considering all causes, including infections and chronic diseases. Pollution levels increase anaemia prevalence, with every 10 micrograms per cubic metre rise leading to a higher prevalence.
Diet Diversity and Awareness: The Way ForwardIndia's food policies aim to prevent hunger by providing enough grain, but anaemia is increasing due to low iron content cereals and fast food preferences. Expanding fortification, awareness campaigns, and comprehensive nutrition services helps in its betterment of the situation .
