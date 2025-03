Air Pollution and Anaemia: A Surprising Connection

Tackling anaemia requires a holistic approach beyond just fortification.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Exposure to air pollution as a risk factor for anaemia: a global scoping review



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Anaemia isn’t just about iron—it’s linked to pollution, diet, and chronic diseases. #anaemiaawareness #irondeficiency #publichealth #haemoglobin #airpollution #medindia’

Anaemia isn’t just about iron—it’s linked to pollution, diet, and chronic diseases. #anaemiaawareness #irondeficiency #publichealth #haemoglobin #airpollution #medindia’

Advertisement

Beyond Iron Deficiency: The Many Causes of Anaemia

Advertisement

Hidden Link Between Air Pollution and Anaemia

Advertisement

Diet Diversity and Awareness: The Way Forward

Exposure to air pollution as a risk factor for anaemia: a global scoping review - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38461370/)

Anaemia is a silent crisis affecting millions in India, yet we’ve been treating it with a one-size-fits-all approach. What if iron deficiency isn’t the real problem for most cases? New research reveals surprising causes—from pollution to vitamin B12 deficiency—that demand urgent attention ().Anaemia, once linked to iron and folate deficiencies,India'sfocuses on iron supplementation.Now its not only linked to iron deficiency but also linked to vitamin B12 deficiency, chronic diseases, genetic conditions, bone marrow problems, thyroid disorders, medications, infections, and polluted air exposure.Anaemia, a condition caused by chronic diseases, is caused by inflammation and decreased erythropoietin production. Treatment includes medications, iron, vitamin B12, and folate supplements.Addressing anaemia requires considering all causes, including infections and chronic diseases. Pollution levels increase anaemia prevalence, with every 10 micrograms per cubic metre rise leading to a higher prevalence.India's food policies aim to prevent hunger by providing enough grain, but anaemia is increasing due to low iron content cereals and fast food preferences. Expanding fortification , awareness campaigns, and comprehensive nutrition services helps in its betterment of the situation .Source-Eurekalert