A tastier version of the elemental diet significantly reduced methane levels, improved digestion, and decreased harmful gut microbes in patients with gut disorders.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

New Cedars-Sinai Study Shows How Specialized Diet Can Improve Gut Disorders



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

The elemental diet provides all essential nutrients in an easily digestible liquid form, giving the gut a break to heal. #elementaldiet #guthealth #gutdisorders #medindia’

The elemental diet provides all essential nutrients in an easily digestible liquid form, giving the gut a break to heal. #elementaldiet #guthealth #gutdisorders #medindia’

Advertisement

How Elemental Diet Restores Gut Health

Advertisement

Could This Liquid Diet Prevent Gastrointestinal Disorders?

Advertisement

Better-Tasting Elemental Diet for Patients with Gut Disorders

New Cedars-Sinai Study Shows How Specialized Diet Can Improve Gut Disorders - (https://www.cedars-sinai.org/newsroom/new-cedars-sinai-study-shows-how-specialized-diet-can-improve-gut-disorders/)

A special diet could ease symptoms of gut disorders caused by an imbalance in gut bacteria, suggests a new study from Cedars-Sinai.The research tested the elemental diet’s effectiveness and explored whether improving its unappealing taste— a major barrier—could help patients adhere to the diet’s stringent protocol. The investigators’ findings were published in the peer-reviewed journal).The elemental diet isthat is designed to beandnecessary for a healthy diet. A few prior studies have shown that the diet has the potential to improve challenging symptoms associated with digestive issues like small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO), intestinal methanogen overgrowth (IMO), Crohn’s disease, eosinophilic esophagitis and other gut ailments. The diet likely works by reducing inflammation, balancing the gut microbiome, healing the gut lining, and providing complete nutrition without additives and allergens that typically irritate the gut. Historically, elemental diet has had a low adherence rate because of the strict protocol and unpleasant taste.SIBO and IMO typically occur when harmful bacteria or methane-producing microbes grow out of control in the gut. While antibiotics are often used to treat these conditions, they don’t always work.“Elemental diets are designed to give the digestive system a break by providing easily absorbed nutrients,” said Ali Rezaie, MD, the study’s corresponding author and medical director of the GI Motility Program and director of Bioinformatics at the Medically Associated Science and Technology (MAST) Program at Cedars-Sinai. “This reduces stress on the gut, helping it heal and function better.”In this study, 30 adults ages 18 to 85 diagnosed with SIBO or IMO strictly adhered to only a more palatable version of the elemental diet for two weeks. This was followed by two weeks during which study participants resumed their normal diet. The researchers analyzed changes in the gut microbiome, how well the diet was tolerated, symptom relief and breath test results, along with tracking any side effects.The results were encouraging., with no serious side effects. A key finding was a. Methane levels also dropped significantly, with many returning to normal.In addition,These findings suggested that a“The study's positive results suggest that, improving adherence and quality of life for those who face significant challenges with traditional therapies,” said Mark Pimentel, MD, study author and executive director of the MAST Program at Cedars-Sinai.Rezaie and his team of investigators plan to conduct larger studies to better understand the long-term effects of elemental diets and further address the socioeconomic barriers.Source-Cedars-Sinai Medical Center