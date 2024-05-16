ICMR Warns Against Protein Supplements

Highlights: The ICMR advises against protein supplements, emphasizing the benefits of obtaining protein from a balanced, diverse diet

Protein supplements often contain added sugars, artificial ingredients, and may not meet regulatory standards

Excessive protein intake can lead to health risks such as bone mineral loss and kidney damage



‘The ICMR urges people to avoid protein supplements and opt for a balanced diet with natural foods to meet protein needs. #nutrition #health #ICMRGuidelines #medindia’

Advertisement

Why Did the ICMR Advise People to Avoid Protein Supplements?

Advertisement

Eat Real Food Rather than Consuming Processed Protein Powders

Advertisement

Protein Powder Often Mislabelled and May Contain Toxins

Do Protein Supplements Alone Help to Build Muscle Mass?

How Does Excess Protein Affect the Body?

https://drugscontrol.org/news-detail.php?newsid=39301

After 13 years, the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) issued an updated dietary report for Indians. According to the research body's 148-page report, which includes 17 dietary guidelines, the prevalence of noncommunicable diseases such as obesity, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease has increased due to the impact of undernutrition.The Health Research Council recommended consumers avoid protein supplements while also limiting sugar and oil consumption and eating a balanced and diverse diet. The body underlined the need to eat high-quality protein every day and the major problem of meeting all critical amino acid requirements (1).According to the ICMR, a person's daily protein intake ranges between 0.66 and 0.83 grams per kilogram of body weight.Protein supplements, often known as protein powders, have been around for quite some time. Many gym-goers and weight trainers have been taking protein supplements to achieve their daily protein requirements, especially if they follow a vegetarian diet.Because protein is required for numerous bodily activities, including muscle mass, which helps to slow the aging process, many people who lead an active lifestyle consume protein supplements or powders for muscle repair and growth, as well as to reduce their calorie consumption.However, the ICMR encouraged individuals to avoid protein supplements and avoid ingesting large amounts of protein regularly because they may contain added sugars, non-caloric sweeteners, and additives such as artificial flavoring.According to Sheela Joseph, Consultant Nutrition at SPARSH Hospital in Bangalore, protein supplements may appear handy, but they are not a substitute for a well-balanced diet rich in whole foods. "It's essential to prioritise a varied and nutrient-dense diet to support overall health and well-being, something that ICMR is emphasising in its report," Sheela Joseph, a nutritionist, said.Dr. Debjani Banerjee, dietitian at PSRI Hospital in New Delhi, stated that protein supplements should only be taken under the supervision of a medical expert. "While the functions of protein supplements are to build muscle for recovery and encourage healthy weight loss, it is better to get it from natural protein sources like pulses, nuts, eggs, fish and chicken," said Dr. Banerjee. According to the expert, protein supplements are only supplied to people whose diets are "insufficient for the protein demand."Nutritionist Sangeetha Aiyer stated that the ICMR wanted to urge India's almost 1.4 billion people to "consume a balanced and diverse diet. The more diverse your nutrition is, whether you're a vegetarian or a non-vegetarian, eating a nutritionally diverse diet will ensure that you get not just the sufficient amount of protein but also other micronutrients," said Aiyer. According to the nutritionist, people have been leaning toward "processed protein" without first addressing their baseline nutrition and food, which account for the majority of their protein intake, whether vegetarian or non-vegetarian. Any inadequacy caused by a lack of planning, accessibility, convenience, or a desire for eating a specific way can be met with high-quality whey protein."She also stated that "ICMR intends to reduce your dependence on exogenous protein," which is a processed protein devoid of other micronutrients. The wider message here is to avoid using protein powders indiscriminately, to conduct your research before purchasing a high-quality protein powder, and not to consume it in excess on a daily basis, Aiyer said.Product mislabelling, the excessive amount of artificial sweeteners, and the use of pesticides in protein powders have all been noted in studies.Vinusha, MSC Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics, Apollo Clinic, Bengaluru, stated that previous research indicated that "70% of the most popular protein supplements sold in India were mislabelled and some even contained toxins. These protein supplements also have half of the protein supplements as advertised and at times had a higher quantity of cheaper quality protein," stated Vinusha.Edwina Raj, Head of Services, Clinical Nutrition & Dietetics, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, stated that the necessity for supplements, duration, and dosage should be carefully considered based on one's health status. "Rather than self-administering any supplement that may have a negative influence on your health, a qualified dietician should check your current intake and analyze your protein shortage. "The ICMR warned against the growing trend of supplement misuse," stated Edwina Raj.While not all protein supplements are hazardous, Sushma PS, Chief Dietician, Jindal Naturecure Institute, stated that the ICMR is exercising prudence and establishing these guidelines for the general audience. "To guarantee an adequate intake of vital amino acids and other nutrients, they recommend consuming a range of protein-rich foods so that people may satisfy their protein demands and also get the benefits of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants from real whole food sources," the expert stated.Protein is necessary for maintaining muscular mass. However, protein alone cannot help you gain muscle mass. Proteins require carbohydrates and lipids to be used efficiently. According to the ICMR, proteins are unlikely to be used for muscle growth unless they are combined with enough physical exercise.According to the research body's assessment, excessive protein consumption is linked to potential risks such as bone mineral loss and renal injury. However, consuming enough protein through a well-balanced diet may not be dangerous. Protein supplements or powders may have drawbacks in terms of regulatory norms, yet they are nevertheless necessary for those whose diets lack adequate essential amino acids. Before taking protein supplements, see a dietitian or a healthcare professional and do your homework, according to experts, who also recommend relying on actual complete meals for nourishment.Source-Medindia