Underdeveloped healthcare system

Underdeveloped healthcare systems and maldistribution of health care are important determinants of health.

South East Asia Region (SEAR) Scenario

To tackle Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) in the region, there is no developed health care system. This leads to the worsening of NCDs epidemic.

Health workers particularly concentrate in urban areas, which lead to unequal distribution of healthcare workforce. Mostly health personnel are working at the institutional level.

Insufficient attention by the workforce, inadequate training to handle NCD services at the primary care, unavailability of essential drugs are also major reasons for under developed health system.

Health care personnel in every category are understaffed, with a regional average of five physicians and 13 nurses/midwives per 10000 population, but the global average is 14 and 30 respectively.

The health infrastructure is also poor, where the number of hospital beds and the number of health centers are inversely proportional.

Health expenditure ratios indicate a large variation among member countries. There is a slight improvement shown in pocket expenditure and general government expenditures on health.

In most of the member countries an inadequate healthcare infrastructure was seen and also value of the public health unrecognized.