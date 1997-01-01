medindia
  4. National Policies, Strategies, Plans and Programmes for NCDs

National Policies, Strategies, Plans and Programmes for NCDs

National NCD(Non- Communicable Disease) Policies

  Common or shared risk factors integrated by NCD programmes that frame NCD policies. Since NCD policies are multisectoral in nature, they need to be integrated within national health and development programmes.

Policies,Plans and Programmes in SEAR(South East Asian Region)

  The large number of policies, strategies, plans, programmes, legislations or regulations and networks are reflecting in high level of national commitment for tackling NCDs.

  Countries are moving towards a more integrated approach, in 9 member countries integrated NCD policies have been reported, which are more comprehensive.

  All Member countries had at least one policy, strategy, plan or programme to address NCDs in 2010, where cancers and diabetes are the most targeted diseases for control.

  In 6 member countries, a dedicated budget is available for policy, plan and programme implementation.

  All countries have measurable outcome targets; tobacco is the most targeted risk factor for control, followed by harmful use of alcohol.

  Since diabetes is the most targeted disease, diet and physical activity are the least targeted risk factors.

National NCD Guidelines

  To promote evidence based care, guidelines availability and implementation are the major ways. Disease specific guidelines are under development or partially implemented in member countries.
 
Source: WHO-2011 report

Global Health Statistics

SEAR Countries

