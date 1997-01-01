Raised Cholesterol and Metabolic Syndrome

Hypercholesterolemia or Raised Cholesterol Hypercholesterolemia is the presence of high levels of cholesterol in the blood, which may increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Related terms include "hyperlipidemia" (elevated levels of lipids) and “hyperlipoproteinemia" (elevated levels of lipoproteins). SEAR Countries Scenario Among SEAR countries nearly 8 lakhs deaths occurred due to raised cholesterol every year.



In Bangladesh and Indonesia higher risk of ischemic stroke is due to increased levels of serum cholesterol and low density lipoprotein.



Maldives and Thailand showed a highest prevalence of raised cholesterol (above50%) especially in females, but variations was seen among member countries.



Among adult population, 16% of high blood cholesterol and 20% high LDL cholesterol provenances were found in rural areas of Bangladesh.



Ethnicity affects the level of lipid profile in Indonesia.



In a community in eastern Nepal, 13% had hypercholesterolemia in the age group 35–86 years. Percentage of adult population with raised total cholesterol, South-East Asia Region, 2008 Metabolic Syndrome Metabolic syndrome is a name for a group of risk factors that occur together and increase the risk of NCD deaths.



Prevalence of Metabolic Syndrome is high in this region.



In India, both men and women with low education had higher prevalence of metabolic syndrome than highly educated.



In Sri Lanka, 62% of current smokers were also alcohol consumers.



HDSS study revealed more than 70% rural populations in Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam having more than 3 NCDs risk factors.



Metabolic syndrome is associated with age, education level and gender.

