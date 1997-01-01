medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Statistics
  3. South East Asian Region
  4. Raised Cholesterol and Metabolic Syndrome

Raised Cholesterol and Metabolic Syndrome

Email Print This Page bookmark
Font : A-A+

Hypercholesterolemia or Raised Cholesterol

Hypercholesterolemia is the presence of high levels of cholesterol in the blood, which may increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Related terms include "hyperlipidemia" (elevated levels of lipids) and “hyperlipoproteinemia" (elevated levels of lipoproteins).

SEAR Countries Scenario

  Among SEAR countries nearly 8 lakhs deaths occurred due to raised cholesterol every year.

  In Bangladesh and Indonesia higher risk of ischemic stroke is due to increased levels of serum cholesterol and low density lipoprotein.

  Maldives and Thailand showed a highest prevalence of raised cholesterol (above50%) especially in females, but variations was seen among member countries.

  Among adult population, 16% of high blood cholesterol and 20% high LDL cholesterol provenances were found in rural areas of Bangladesh.

  Ethnicity affects the level of lipid profile in Indonesia.

  In a community in eastern Nepal, 13% had hypercholesterolemia in the age group 35–86 years.

Percentage of adult population with raised total cholesterol, South-East Asia Region, 2008

Metabolic Syndrome

  Metabolic syndrome is a name for a group of risk factors that occur together and increase the risk of NCD deaths.

  Prevalence of Metabolic Syndrome is high in this region.

  In India, both men and women with low education had higher prevalence of metabolic syndrome than highly educated.

  In Sri Lanka, 62% of current smokers were also alcohol consumers.

  HDSS study revealed more than 70% rural populations in Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam having more than 3 NCDs risk factors.

  Metabolic syndrome is associated with age, education level and gender.
Source: WHO-2011 report

Global Health Statistics

SEAR Countries

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.