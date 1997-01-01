medindia
National Level

Economic Burden of NCDs in South East Asian Region (SEAR)

  Both at micro and macro-level, economic consequences of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) are enormous.

  Spending more income on unhealthy behaviours like tobacco use and harmful use of alcohol resulted in decreased financial resources for essential items such as food, education and daily consumables.

  In the region, at macro level, a decrease in total productivity and GDP is caused due to NCDs.

  In next 20 years, NCDs will cost more than US$30trillion - an estimation done by Harvard School of Public Health and World Economic Forum (WEF). It may push millions of people below the poverty line.

  An increase in NCDs is associated with annual economic growth with 10% and 0.5% respectively.

  NCDs result in absenteeism and inability to work. So ultimately a decrease in national income occurs.

Projected cost of cardiovascular disease in terms of lost GDP in selected countries of South-East Asia Region, 2006 and 2015

  Since NCDs are chronic in nature, they require long-term treatment

  For the management NCDs huge investment is needed. These investments are associated with expensive infrastructure, investigation of technologies and for drugs.

Some examples of high expenditure on health care financing in the Region are:

Country

Year

Value

Thailand

2008

US$881

Indonesia

2008

US$1420

  Revenue collected by the government from tobacco was only US$4.2 billion. But economic loss occurred due to tobacco-attributed premature mortality, morbidity and disability was estimated to be about US$34billion.

  Economic implications of COPD in India reveal that the cost of COPD treatment is increasing in both urban and rural areas (Figure 5.1). It is estimated that more than Rs 48000 crore will be spent by patients and their families on COPD treatment alone in 2016.

Projected cost of treatment for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) by residence, India 1996-2016

 
Source: WHO-2011 report

