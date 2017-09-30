HIV/AIDS In South East Asia

The South-East Asia region is made up of 11 member states, namely - Bangladesh, Bhutan, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, India, Indonesia, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Timor-Leste.
Five High-burden Countries in South East Asia are:
Status of AIDS in Five High-burden Countries in South East Asia:
- India
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Myanmar
- Nepal
There are about 34,89,000 people currently living with AIDS in the Five High-burden Countries in South East Asia.
New HIV Infections in South East Asia:
- There are 86,000 people living with AIDS India.
- 6,90,000 in Indonesia.
- 4,40,000 in Thailand.
- 2,20,000 in Myanmar.
- 39,000 in Nepal.
Proportion of the Region’s AIDS Deaths Contributed by Five High-burden Countries, 2016:
|
Proportion of the Region’s New HIV Infections Contributed by Five High-burden Countries, 2016
|
Country
|
New HIV Infections
|
India
|
86,000
|
Indonesia
|
73,000
|
Thailand
|
6,900
|
Myanmar
|
12,000
|
Nepal
|
1,300
Overview of the epidemic and ART coverage in the South-East Asia Region.
|
Country
|
AIDS Deaths
|
India
|
68,000
|
Indonesia
|
35,000
|
Thailand
|
14,000
|
Myanmar
|
9,700
|
Nepal
|
2,300
Glossary of Terms
|
Key indicators
|
2008
|
2009
|
2010
|
Number of people living with HIV (million)
|
3.5
|
3.4
|
3.5
|
Number of people newly infected with HIV (million)
|
2
|
2.2
|
2.1
|
Number of people dying from AIDS related causes (million)
|
2.3
|
2.3
|
2.3
|
Estimated number in need of ART (million)
|
1.8
|
1.8
|
2
|
Per cent of pregnant women tested for HIV
|
13%
|
18%
|
20
|
Number of facilities providing anretroviral therapy 1
|
1,453
|
1,800
|
2,199
|
Number of people receiving ART
|
44,2627
|
5,77,000
|
7,17,000
|
Number of children receiving ART
|
23,405
|
28,188
|
34,000
|
Coverage of ART among persons living with HIV
|
40%
|
32%
|
39%
|
Per cent women on ART
|
39%
|
40%
|
42%
|
Coverage of anretroviral treatment for PMTCT
|
28.1%
|
34%
|
32%
AIDS
: AIDS stands for Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome.
Antiretroviral treatment (ART)
: The treatment for HIV – made up of antiretroviral drugs. ART uses a combination of three or more antiretroviral drugs (ARVs) to stop HIV from spreading throughout the body.
HIV
: HIV stands for Human Immunodeficiency Virus. It attacks a person’s immune system cells, and without treatment will completely destroy their immune system and their ability to fight off infections.
NACO
: National Aids Control Organization
PMTCT
: Prevention of mother-to-child transmission
RTI
: Reproductive tract infection.
STI
: STIs are infections that are passed on during sexual contact.
References:
Progress Report on HIV in the WHO South-East Asia Region, 2016 / HIV/AIDS in the South-East Asia Region: Progress Report 2011.