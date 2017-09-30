medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Statistics
  3. South East Asian Region
  4. HIV/AIDS In South East Asia

HIV/AIDS In South East Asia

Compiled by Chrisy Ngilneii | Reviewed by The Medindia Review Team on Sep 30, 2017
Email Print This Page bookmark
Font : A-A+

The South-East Asia region is made up of 11 member states, namely - Bangladesh, Bhutan, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, India, Indonesia, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Timor-Leste.

Five High-burden Countries in South East Asia are:

  • India
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Myanmar
  • Nepal

Status of AIDS in Five High-burden Countries in South East Asia:

There are about 34,89,000 people currently living with AIDS in the Five High-burden Countries in South East Asia.

  • There are 86,000 people living with AIDS India.
  • 6,90,000 in Indonesia.
  • 4,40,000 in Thailand.
  • 2,20,000 in Myanmar.
  • 39,000 in Nepal.


New HIV Infections in South East Asia:

Proportion of the Region’s New HIV Infections Contributed by Five High-burden Countries, 2016
Country New HIV Infections
India 86,000
Indonesia 73,000
Thailand 6,900
Myanmar 12,000
Nepal 1,300


Proportion of the Region’s AIDS Deaths Contributed by Five High-burden Countries, 2016:

Country AIDS Deaths
India 68,000
Indonesia 35,000
Thailand 14,000
Myanmar 9,700
Nepal 2,300


Overview of the epidemic and ART coverage in the South-East Asia Region.

Key indicators 2008 2009 2010
Number of people living with HIV (million) 3.5 3.4 3.5
Number of people newly infected with HIV (million) 2 2.2 2.1
Number of people dying from AIDS related causes (million) 2.3 2.3 2.3
Estimated number in need of ART (million) 1.8 1.8 2
Per cent of pregnant women tested for HIV 13% 18% 20
Number of facilities providing anretroviral therapy 1 1,453 1,800 2,199
Number of people receiving ART 44,2627 5,77,000 7,17,000
Number of children receiving ART 23,405 28,188 34,000
Coverage of ART among persons living with HIV 40% 32% 39%
Per cent women on ART 39% 40% 42%
Coverage of anretroviral treatment for PMTCT 28.1% 34% 32%

Glossary of Terms:
AIDS: AIDS stands for Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome.
Antiretroviral treatment (ART): The treatment for HIV – made up of antiretroviral drugs. ART uses a combination of three or more antiretroviral drugs (ARVs) to stop HIV from spreading throughout the body.
HIV: HIV stands for Human Immunodeficiency Virus. It attacks a person’s immune system cells, and without treatment will completely destroy their immune system and their ability to fight off infections.
NACO: National Aids Control Organization
PMTCT: Prevention of mother-to-child transmission
RTI: Reproductive tract infection.
STI: STIs are infections that are passed on during sexual contact.

References:
Progress Report on HIV in the WHO South-East Asia Region, 2016 / HIV/AIDS in the South-East Asia Region: Progress Report 2011.

Global Health Statistics

SEAR Countries

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.