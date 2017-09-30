HIV/AIDS In South East Asia

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Myanmar

Nepal

There are 86,000 people living with AIDS India.

6,90,000 in Indonesia.

4,40,000 in Thailand.

2,20,000 in Myanmar.

39,000 in Nepal.

Proportion of the Region’s New HIV Infections Contributed by Five High-burden Countries, 2016 Country New HIV Infections India 86,000 Indonesia 73,000 Thailand 6,900 Myanmar 12,000 Nepal 1,300

Country AIDS Deaths India 68,000 Indonesia 35,000 Thailand 14,000 Myanmar 9,700 Nepal 2,300

Key indicators 2008 2009 2010 Number of people living with HIV (million) 3.5 3.4 3.5 Number of people newly infected with HIV (million) 2 2.2 2.1 Number of people dying from AIDS related causes (million) 2.3 2.3 2.3 Estimated number in need of ART (million) 1.8 1.8 2 Per cent of pregnant women tested for HIV 13% 18% 20 Number of facilities providing anretroviral therapy 1 1,453 1,800 2,199 Number of people receiving ART 44,2627 5,77,000 7,17,000 Number of children receiving ART 23,405 28,188 34,000 Coverage of ART among persons living with HIV 40% 32% 39% Per cent women on ART 39% 40% 42% Coverage of anretroviral treatment for PMTCT 28.1% 34% 32%

The South-East Asia region is made up of 11 member states, namely - Bangladesh, Bhutan, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, India, Indonesia, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Timor-Leste.There are about 34,89,000 people currently living with AIDS in the Five High-burden Countries in South East Asia.: AIDS stands for Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome.: The treatment for HIV – made up of antiretroviral drugs. ART uses a combination of three or more antiretroviral drugs (ARVs) to stop HIV from spreading throughout the body.: HIV stands for Human Immunodeficiency Virus. It attacks a person’s immune system cells, and without treatment will completely destroy their immune system and their ability to fight off infections.: National Aids Control Organization: Prevention of mother-to-child transmission: Reproductive tract infection.: STIs are infections that are passed on during sexual contact.Progress Report on HIV in the WHO South-East Asia Region, 2016 / HIV/AIDS in the South-East Asia Region: Progress Report 2011.