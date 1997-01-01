Risk Factors for NCD Deaths in South East Asian Region (SEAR) Countries

Due to unhealthy diet half a million deaths occurred in the region.
5.1% of the deaths are attributable to physical inactivity.
Harmful use of alcohol caused 350,000 deaths in the region.
In SEAR, deaths due to high blood pressure was in the highest position with 9.4%, followed by deaths due to elevated blood sugar (6.8%), tobacco use (6.8%), physical inactivity (5.1%) and high blood cholesterol (4.9%) respectively.
Shared risk factors for major non-communicable diseases
Estimated number of attributable deaths by risk factor, South-East Asia Region, 2004