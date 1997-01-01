medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Statistics
  3. South East Asian Region
  4. Chronic Respiratory Diseases

Chronic Respiratory Diseases

Email Print This Page bookmark
Font : A-A+

Introduction Chronic Respiratory Diseases are the leading cause for NCD deaths in South East Asian Region (SEAR) countries. Let us discuss about it.

Chronic Respiratory Diseases

Chronic respiratory diseases narrow air passages of the lungs and obstruct breathing.

Major Respiratory Diseases

  Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

  Asthma

  Occupational lung disease

Respiratory Diseases in South East Asia Region (SEAR) Countries

  An estimated 1.4 million people died of CRDs in SEAR in 2008.

  86% deaths were due to COPD and 7.8% due to asthma.

  The projected prevalence rate of chronic asthma in India in the age group 15–59 years is 19 per 1000 population in urban areas and 26 per 1000 in rural areas. Total number of chronic asthma cases is nearly 32 million.

Other Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs)

  Apart from major NCDs, other diseases significantly burden to this region.

  A significant number of people are affected by chronic kidney disease in the Region.

  In a Bangladesh slum (n=1000) 16% had chronic kidney disease.

  Nearly 15% Indian central government employees were in early stages of chronic kidney disease.

  About 284 000 cirrhosis deaths constituting in this region nearly 30% of global deaths.

  Thalassaemia also has the highest prevalence in this region.

 

Chronic Respiratory Diseases

Country

Females

Males

Total

Bangladesh

31.4

37.4

68.8

Bhutan

0.1

0.2

0.3

DPR Korea

7.2

7

14.1

India

472.1

618.7

1090.8

Indonesia

45.5

73.8

119.4

Maldives

0.0

0.1

0.1

Myanmar

12.3

14.7

27.0

Nepal

4.1

5.6

9.7

Sri Lanka

6.5

8.8

15.3

Thailand

10.3

30.0

40.3

Timor-Leste

0.1

0.2

0.3

SEAR total

589.7

796.4

1386.1
 
Source: WHO-2011 report

Global Health Statistics

SEAR Countries

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.