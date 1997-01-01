Chronic Respiratory Diseases

Chronic respiratory diseases narrow air passages of the lungs and obstruct breathing.

Major Respiratory Diseases

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

Asthma

Occupational lung disease

Respiratory Diseases in South East Asia Region (SEAR) Countries

An estimated 1.4 million people died of CRDs in SEAR in 2008.

86% deaths were due to COPD and 7.8% due to asthma.

The projected prevalence rate of chronic asthma in India in the age group 15–59 years is 19 per 1000 population in urban areas and 26 per 1000 in rural areas. Total number of chronic asthma cases is nearly 32 million.

Other Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs)

Apart from major NCDs, other diseases significantly burden to this region.

A significant number of people are affected by chronic kidney disease in the Region.

In a Bangladesh slum (n=1000) 16% had chronic kidney disease.

Nearly 15% Indian central government employees were in early stages of chronic kidney disease.

About 284 000 cirrhosis deaths constituting in this region nearly 30% of global deaths.

Thalassaemia also has the highest prevalence in this region.