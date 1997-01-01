medindia
Cardiovascular Diseases

Major Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs)

  Hypertension

  Ischemic heart disease

  Rheumatic heart disease

  Stroke

Highlights of CVDs in South East Asia Region (SEAR) countries

  3.6 million (45%) out of 7.9 million total NCDs deaths are attributed to CVDs.

  Maldives recorded the least number (34%) of deaths due to CVDs, while Bhutan recorded the highest (53%).

  In India, CVDs are the leading cause of death in overall population.

  In India, as per projection CVD cases may increase up to 64million in 2015 from 29million in 2000.

  CVDs affect younger age groups in SEAR, especially in India CVD mortality rate in the age group of 30– 59 years is twice than that in the US. Nearly 52% of CVD deaths in India occurred below the age of 70 years.

  Types of CVDs vary among countries

 
Source: WHO-2011 report

