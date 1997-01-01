Non-Communicable Diseases in South East Asian Region (SEAR) Countries

NCDs in SEAR
Demographic changes, rapid urbanization, global trade and marketing, increase in unhealthy lifestyle patterns, as well as social and economic determinants are rapidly increasing the incidence of NCDs.
Due to Non- communicable diseases 7.9 million deaths reported among 14.5 million total deaths in SEAR countries. NCD deaths are expected to increase by 21% over the next decade.
NCD mortality rates are higher in males than among females.
Estimated percentage of deaths by cause, South East Asia Region, 2008