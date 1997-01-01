Urbanization and Globalization

Urbanization

Urbanization refers to a process in which an increasing proportion of an entire population lives in cities and the suburbs of cities as a result of migration.

Urban Lifestyle Risks

Physical Inactivity

Exposure to Environmental Pollutants

Stress

Unhealthy Foods

Unhealthy Habits

Impact in SEAR

A rapid increase was seen in SEAR region’s urbanization with 26% in 1990 to 33% in 2009.

As per projection, in 2050 urban population will be more than double in member countries.

A study done by ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) and WHO reveals, among adults, behavioral, anthropometrics and biochemical risk factors of NCDs are more in urban areas than rural.

Population projections for Bangladesh and India, 2011, 2025 and 2050

A study reveals diabetes mellitus, overweight and insufficient physical activities were more prevalent among urban population than middle-and lower-urban population in Sri Lanka.

Projected mid-year population, residing in urban areas, South-East Asia Region, 2010-2050

Prevalence of NCD risk factors in urban and rural areas, by sex, India, 2003-2006

A study from Tamil Nadu (India) reveals, smoking, increased body-mass index (BMI), blood pressure, physical inactivity, and high BMI are negatively associated with being an urban, but positively associated with increased consumption of fruits and vegetables.

Globalization

Globalization is a common term for the processes of international integration, which decreases trade barriers.

In developing countries, children are the target group for global marketing that may lead to unhealthy behavior.