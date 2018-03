WHO Role for NCDs



World Health Organization (WHO) has played a vital role at global level, in prevention and control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs).



In South East Asian Region (SEAR), there has been a growing recognition and commitment to address NCDs.





Priority Given Through



High-level advocacy



Set norms



Standards



Evidence base for effective policies



Strategies



Interventions



Surveillance



Monitoring



Evaluation



For SEAR Region



Coordinating activities



Providing technical and financial support



Integrating NCD control in their primary health-care system



Promoting and forging partnerships















Source: WHO-2011 report High-level advocacySet normsStandardsEvidence base for effective policiesStrategiesInterventionsSurveillanceMonitoringEvaluationCoordinating activitiesProviding technical and financial supportIntegrating NCD control in their primary health-care systemPromoting and forging partnerships