Diabetes Prevalence

Diabetes mellitus

Diabetes is defined as having a fasting plasma glucose value =7mmol/l (126mg/dl).

Uncontrolled diabetes can lead to cardio vascular diseases, retinopathy, nephropathy and gangrene.

Diabetes in South East Asia Region (SEAR) Countries

Nearly 81million people are living with diabetes in the region.

Late diagnosis of diabetes is the major problem in the region.

Diabetes deaths were more among males than females.

An estimated 305,000 deaths were attributed to diabetes alone in 2008.

Highlights in (SEAR) Member Countries

In DPR Korea, Indonesia and Thailand diabetes death rate was higher in females than males.

STEPS survey report reveals that Bhutan was in top position in diabetes prevalence with 12% in males and 13% in females, where as Indonesia and Myanmar are in lowest position with 6%–7% prevalence in both sexes.

An increasing trend in diabetes prevalence has been reported; comparatively it was more in urban areas than rural.

 

Diabetes Prevalence- Rural Vs Urban

Country

Rural

Urban

Bangladesh

4%

8%

Nepal

3%

15%

Sri Lanka

8.7%

16.4%

India

6.4%

12.1%
 

Percentage of adult population with raised blood glucose level*, South-East Asia Region, 2008

 
Source: WHO-2011 report

