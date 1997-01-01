Trends in Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) Mortality and Morbidity in SEAR Countries

Estimated percentage of deaths, by cause, in member countries of the South-East Asia Region, 2008
Bangladesh was in the highest position with 38% of deaths caused due to NCDs among young adults.
In Indonesia, the proportion of NCDs deaths increased from 42% in 1995 to 60% in 2007
Age- standardized death rates were highest in Bhutan with 801 males and 667 females among 100,000 population.
As per 2004 projection, NCDs deaths may increase up to 60% (from 7.9 million to 12.5 million) by 2030.
Trends in estimated percentage of deaths, by cause, in South-East Asia
Region, 2004 and 2030
Estimated percentage of premature deaths (under 60 years of age), by cause,
South-East Asia Region vs rest of the world, 2008
Age-standardized death rates due to non-communicable diseases (NCDs) per 100 000 population in member countries of SEAR, 2008