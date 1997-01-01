medindia
  4. Major Challenges in Prevention and Control of NCDs in SEAR Countries - I

South East Asia Region (SEAR) Population

  1.7 billion people are living in South East Asia Region (SEAR) region with diversification. Population size varies from 1.2 billion (India) to less than a million (Maldives and Bhutan).

  A huge differentiation is seen in topography, culture, ethnicity, etc. among inter and intracountries.

  Due to out-of-pocket expenditure, poor coverage of health and social insurance schemes and unregulated role of the private sector - an unequal health care system has been seen in the region.

The specific challenges in Non-Communicable Disease (NCD) prevention and control are as follows:

  Lack of strong national partnerships for multisectoral actions

  Weak surveillance systems

  Limited access to prevention, care and treatment services

  Limited human resources

  Insufficient allocation of funds

  Difficulties in engaging the industry and private sector

  Lack of social mobilization

Framework for Prevention and Control of Noncommunicable Diseases



Let us discuss about lack of strong national partnerships for multisectoral actions.

Lack of strong national partnerships for multisectoral actions

  NCD’s underlying determinants exist in following sectors: agriculture, urban development, education and trade.

  To create a powerful environment that promotes a healthy lifestyle- an intersectoral collaboration is essential.

  Intersectoral partnerships are helping to avoid forgery, because they are coming together with competing interests and priorities.

  One of the major weakness in the member countries is there is an ineffective partnership among different sectors. Due to this problem NCD prevention remains an unspecific goal.

  Since the burdens of NCDs are bearing by health sector, health ministry should have a high-level advocacy and combination of different stakeholders to address NCDs.

Source: WHO-2011 report

