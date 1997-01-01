Major Challenges in Prevention and Control of NCDs in SEAR Countries - I

South East Asia Region (SEAR) Population



1.7 billion people are living in South East Asia Region (SEAR) region with diversification. Population size varies from 1.2 billion (India) to less than a million (Maldives and Bhutan).



A huge differentiation is seen in topography, culture, ethnicity, etc. among inter and intracountries.



Due to out-of-pocket expenditure, poor coverage of health and social insurance schemes and unregulated role of the private sector - an unequal health care system has been seen in the region.



The specific challenges in Non-Communicable Disease (NCD) prevention and control are as follows:



Lack of strong national partnerships for multisectoral actions



Weak surveillance systems



Limited access to prevention, care and treatment services



Limited human resources



Insufficient allocation of funds



Difficulties in engaging the industry and private sector



Lack of social mobilization



Framework for Prevention and Control of Noncommunicable Diseases







Let us discuss about lack of strong national partnerships for multisectoral actions.



NCD’s underlying determinants exist in following sectors: agriculture, urban development, education and trade.



To create a powerful environment that promotes a healthy lifestyle- an intersectoral collaboration is essential.



Intersectoral partnerships are helping to avoid forgery, because they are coming together with competing interests and priorities.



One of the major weakness in the member countries is there is an ineffective partnership among different sectors. Due to this problem NCD prevention remains an unspecific goal.



Since the burdens of NCDs are bearing by health sector, health ministry should have a high-level advocacy and combination of different stakeholders to address NCDs.



