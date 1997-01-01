Major Socioeconomic Determinants
Poverty
Illiteracy
Poor health infrastructure
Social inequities
Life expectancy
Urbanization and globalization.
Ageing Population
Due to epidemiological transition (change in disease patterns from infectious diseases to NCDs) and demographic transition (increased longevity and a rise in the ageing population) NCDs have emerged as a public health problem in this region.
As a result of marked reduction in infant and child mortality and control of communicable diseases, people are living longer in this region.
Change in Population Pyramid
Pyramid shape-> Bell shape -> Barrel shape.