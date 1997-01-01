medindia
Ageing Population

Drivers of NCDs in South East Asia Region (SEAR)Countries

  In SEAR Countries, globalization, unplanned urbanization, poverty, poor health systems and social inequities are major reasons for Non-Communicable Diseases.

  Wide range of people’s health outcomes and NCDs are influenced by socioeconomic determinants.

Major Socioeconomic Determinants

  Poverty

  Illiteracy

  Poor health infrastructure

  Social inequities

  Life expectancy

  Urbanization and globalization.

  Due to epidemiological transition (change in disease patterns from infectious diseases to NCDs) and demographic transition (increased longevity and a rise in the ageing population) NCDs have emerged as a public health problem in this region.

  As a result of marked reduction in infant and child mortality and control of communicable diseases, people are living longer in this region.

Change in Population Pyramid

Pyramid shape-> Bell shape -> Barrel shape.

Projected Ageing Population – 2000 to 2025
Country Percentage
Bangladesh 3.6% to 6.6%
India 4.4% to 7.7%
Sri Lanka 6.3% to 12.3%

  Because of ageing population, there is an increase in prevalence of NCDs in this region.

Schematic representation of an iceberg for NCDs
 
Source: WHO-2011 report

