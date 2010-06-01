medindia
Non-Communicable Disease (NCD) Deaths Vs Overweight and Obesity

  Overweight and obesity are the most common metabolic risk factors for NCDs deaths in SEAR countries.

BMI Definition

  Body Mass Index (BMI) indicates a person’s obesity and overweight, which is calculated by weight and height.

  Truncal obesity is defined in terms of waist–hip (or waist–height) ratio.

  There is a slight difference between overweight and obesity.

  A person with BMI between 25.0 and 29.9 is considered overweight and ≥30.0 is considered obese.

Impact of Overweight and Obesity

  Major causes of overweight and obesity are type 2 diabetes and cardio vascular disease, high blood pressure, blood glucose and cholesterol levels.

Death Occurrence

  Overweight and obesity are the fifth leading risk factors for global deaths. Nearly 2.8 million deaths occur every year.

  In SEAR countries nearly 0.35 million deaths occurred due to overweight and obesity.

  Except Nepal, variations in prevalence of overweight and obesity have been found in males and females (in males 8% to 30% and in females 8% to 52%). Maldives attained the highest position with 30% in males and 52% in females followed by Thailand with 26% and 36% respectively.

Percentage of adult population with overweight and obesity, South-East Asia Region, 2008

Childhood Obesity

  One of the emerging issues faced by today's world is childhood obesity. In India, the prevalence is 3.4% and 8.5%, respectively.

  In Thailand, a school survey report reveals that 28% children were overweight.

Overweight Prevalence Increased Rate in Women

Country

Increased Rate

Bangladesh

2.7% to 8.9%

Nepal

1.6% to 10%

India

11% to 15%

  Comparatively in rural areas greater difference trend showed with a significant increase in prevalence of obesity and overweight than urban areas.

Obesity Prevalence Increased Rate in rural–urban

Country

Increased Rate

Bangladesh

0.5% to 1.4%

Nepal

0.1% to 1.1%

India

2.2% to 3.4 %

Highlights in Member Countries

  The prevalence of obesity was positively correlated with age, wealth and urban residence.

  Among males, obesity prevalence increased from 23% in 2004 to 29% in 2009 where as 35% in 2004 to 41% in 2009 among females in Thailand.

  An increase was seen among both males and females waist circumference.

  In Thailand, socioeconomic status strongly influences obesity in males, but not in females.

  In Jaipur (India), age-adjusted prevalence of obesity among adults of age 20–59 years was 9.5% in persons with low education and 17% in persons with high education

  Burden of obesity is shifting towards individuals of lower socioeconomic status in 14 lower-to middle-income countries including India.

Percentage of overweight adult population, by sex, Thailand, 2004–2009

  A recent study reveals that in 26 developing countries the prevalence of overweight is higher than underweight among young women.

 
Source: WHO-2011 report

Global Health Statistics

SEAR Countries

