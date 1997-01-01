Trends in Tobacco use in South East Asian Region (SEAR) countries

Trends In member countries, smoking habit doubled from 14% in 1995 to 33% in 2004 except in Sri Lanka and Myanmar where smoking prevalence decreased from 4% in 1999 to 2.4% in 2003 and 10.2% in 2001 to 4.9% in 2007 respectively. Tobacco consumption and educational level An inverse relationship has been observed between Tobacco consumption and educational level. Tobacco use among educated people is comparatively lesser than among uneducated people. The level of education influenced the tobacco use. Education level vs % of tobacco use listed below for various countries as per Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS) report.