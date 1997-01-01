medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Statistics
  3. South East Asian Region
  4. Trends in Tobacco use in South East Asian Region (SEAR) countries

Trends in Tobacco use in South East Asian Region (SEAR) countries

Email Print This Page bookmark
Font : A-A+

Trends

  In member countries, smoking habit doubled from 14% in 1995 to 33% in 2004 except in Sri Lanka and Myanmar where smoking prevalence decreased from 4% in 1999 to 2.4% in 2003 and 10.2% in 2001 to 4.9% in 2007 respectively.

Tobacco consumption and educational level

An inverse relationship has been observed between Tobacco consumption and educational level.

Tobacco use among educated people is comparatively lesser than among uneducated people.

The level of education influenced the tobacco use.

Education level vs % of tobacco use listed below for various countries as per Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS) report.

Country

Type

Education Level

Tobacco Use in %

Bangladesh

Smoked tobacco product

No formal education

31%

Smoked tobacco product

Secondary education and above

14%

Smokeless tobacco product

No formal education

42%

Smokeless tobacco product

Secondary education and above

10%

Thailand

Smoked tobacco product

Less than primary

24%

Smoked tobacco product

Primary

29%

Smoked tobacco product

University level

14%

Indonesia

Use of Any tobacco

Not completed elementary School

72%

Use of Any tobacco

Bachelor’s degree

50%

In India, people who had no formal education with highest percentage of tobacco use and lowest prevalence among those who had secondary education.

Apart from education level, place of residence and economic status of the people are also influencing the prevalence of tobacco use among member countries.
Source: WHO-2011 report

Global Health Statistics

SEAR Countries

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.