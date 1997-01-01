Unhealthy Diet

Limited Intake of Fruits and Vegetables

Due to change in economic conditions, people changed their food habits from fruits and vegetables to high calorie foods that contain saturated fats, transfats, free sugars or salt.

High fats and calorie foods cause various diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and cancers.

Due to poor intake of fruits and vegetables that ranges from 60% to 97% in males and 64% to 94% in females, more than half million deaths occurred in the region.