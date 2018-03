The State of World Population 2011 In the beginning of the 20th century the entire world population was less than 2 billion. The world population has grown tremendously and had exceeded 7 billion in 2011. Most of the population growth is concentrated in the world's poorest countries. Though the annual population growth rate has declined to 1.2 percent, the population is growing by 83 million per year. Nearly 893 million senior citizens are alive

Average Life Expectancy at Birth is 68 years

Current world population growth rate is 1.14%

Nearly half the world (48 percent) lives in poverty Population of the Continents Continents Population Asia 4,216,020,000 Africa 1,051,494,600 Europe 740,099,500 North America 463,180,649 South America 396,183,600 Oceania (incl. Australia) 37,104,600 Antarctica No indigenous inhabitants