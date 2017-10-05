Population of Selected Countries in the World

Every year, the world’s population is expanding by 83 million people. As of 2017, there are around 7.6 billion people in the world.
Population
trends are wildly uneven - some countries are rapidly expanding, others are shrinking.
China and India together make up 37% of the world’s population.
Nigeria has the world’s fastest growing population.
Even though India accounts for only 2.4% of surface area of the earth, it contributes 17.5% to the world population, which is extremely large.United States of America accounts for 7.2% of the earth’s surface area, it contributes only 4.5% to the world population.
|
Ten Most Populous Countries of the World
|
Sl. No
|
Country
|
Population
|
Reference Date
|
1
|
China
|
1,379,302,771
|
26.09.2017
|
2
|
India
|
1,281,935,911
|
26.09.2017
|
3
|
United States of America
|
326,625,791
|
26.09.2017
|
4
|
Indonesia
|
260,580,739
|
26.09.2017
|
5
|
Brazil
|
207,353,391
|
26.09.2017
|
6
|
Pakistan
|
204,924,861
|
26.09.2017
|
7
|
Nigeria
|
190,632,261
|
26.09.2017
|
8
|
Bangladesh
|
157,826,578
|
26.09.2017
|
9
|
Russia
|
142,257,519
|
26.09.2017
|
10
|
Japan
|
126,451,398
|
26.09.2017
With China slowing down on population growth, it is estimated that by 2030, India will be the most populous country in the world with 17.9%.
References:
- Census of India 2011.
- United States Census Bureau.
- World Population Growth - (https://ourworldindata.org/world-population-growth/)