Population of Selected Countries in the World

Compiled by Chrisy Ngilneii | Reviewed by The Medindia Review Team on Oct 05, 2017
Every year, the world’s population is expanding by 83 million people. As of 2017, there are around 7.6 billion people in the world.

Population trends are wildly uneven - some countries are rapidly expanding, others are shrinking.

China and India together make up 37% of the world’s population.

Nigeria has the world’s fastest growing population.

Ten Most Populous Countries of the World
Sl. No Country Population Reference Date
1 China 1,379,302,771 26.09.2017
2 India 1,281,935,911 26.09.2017
3 United States of America 326,625,791 26.09.2017
4 Indonesia 260,580,739 26.09.2017
5 Brazil 207,353,391 26.09.2017
6 Pakistan 204,924,861 26.09.2017
7 Nigeria 190,632,261 26.09.2017
8 Bangladesh 157,826,578 26.09.2017
9 Russia 142,257,519 26.09.2017
10 Japan 126,451,398 26.09.2017

Even though India accounts for only 2.4% of surface area of the earth, it contributes 17.5% to the world population, which is extremely large.

United States of America accounts for 7.2% of the earth’s surface area, it contributes only 4.5% to the world population.

With China slowing down on population growth, it is estimated that by 2030, India will be the most populous country in the world with 17.9%.

References:
  1. Census of India 2011.
  2. United States Census Bureau.
  3. World Population Growth - (https://ourworldindata.org/world-population-growth/)

Global Health Statistics

Indian Population

