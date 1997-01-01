Non-Communicable diseases (NCDs): A Major Health Challenge of the 21st Century



Cardiovascular Deaths (CVDs)



As per projection, cardiovascular deaths will increase up to 25 million in 2030 and cancer deaths 13 million. Because of this, total annual number of deaths also will increase.

Low and middle-income countries were mostly affected by NCDs, especially among people under the age of 70. In sub-Saharan Africa, Eastern Europe and parts of Asia, major NCDs deaths occurred in people between 30-70 age group.



Cancer Deaths



In low-and middle-income countries more than 2/3rd deaths occurred due to various cancers. 20% and 9% of cancer deaths occurred in low-and middle-income countries and in high-income countries correspondingly due to various infections. But types of cancer vary based on underlying risks. For example - cervical cancer was the leading one in sub-Saharan Africa where as in high-income countries lung cancer was common.



Obesity and Overweight



Obesity was the main cause of NCD deaths, which resulted in 2.8 million deaths. It may lead to other risk factors. In last 3 decades, prevalence of obesity almost doubled. Comparatively women were more obese than men. America was in highest position with 62% overweight population and South-East Asia Region was in lowest with 14% where as in other regions it was 50%.



