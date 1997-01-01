Non-Communicable diseases (NCDs): A Major Health Challenge of the 21st Century

|
Non-Communicable diseases (NCDs) Deaths
In 2008, among over all deaths 63% were due to non-communicable diseases (NCDs) at global level. Increase in NCDs deaths and growth in older adults both are directly proportionate.
Risk factors
Factors
Percentage (%)
Raised blood pressure
13%
Obesity
5%
Increased Cholesterol
4.50%
Diabetes
6%
Physical Inactivity
6%
Tobacco Use
9%
Risk factors have multiple effects one may lead to others. For example - 22% heart disease deaths and 16% of stroke deaths occurred due to diabetes. Likewise raised blood pressure caused 51% of stroke deaths and 45% of coronary heart disease deaths.
NCD deaths - Cause
Percentage (%)
Cardiovascular disease
48%
Cancers
21%
Chronic respiratory diseases
12%
Diabetes
3.5%
Reasons for 80% heart diseases and stroke were tobacco use, physical inactivity, unhealthy diet and the harmful use of alcohol. Except in African and European countries in all others, mean blood pressure has decreased dramatically. In 2008, the prevalence of raised blood pressure was highest in African Region with 36.8%.