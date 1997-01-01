medindia
Cause-Specific Mortality and Morbidity

Cause-specific Mortality Definition

Cause-Specific Death Rate is the number of deaths from a specified cause per 100,000 person-years at risk.

3 Main Causes of Deaths

  For major deaths the three main causes are communicable, non-communicable diseases and injury especially in children under the age of 5.




Various other causes are

  HIV/AIDS

  Diarrhea

  Measles

  Malaria

  Pneumonia

  Prematurity

  Birth asphyxia

  Neonatal sepsis

  Congenital anomalies

  Injuries

  Cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes and chronic respiratory conditions are the major causes of deaths among adults in the age group of 30 to 70.

Data and Sources

  Cause-specific indicators data derived from various reliable sources such as death-registration records, health-facility reports, household surveys, censuses, special studies on deaths due to HIV, MDG-related indicators.

  Due to limitations in data availability and significant uncertainty, Global Health Observatory web site has the margins of such data.

Indicators of the broad categories and more-specific causes of deaths

Member State Age-Standardized mortality rates by cause
(per 100 000 population)		 Number of deaths among children aged <5 years (000s) Mortality - Distribution of causes of death among children aged<5 years (%)
  Comm
uni
cable		 Non-
Comm
uni
cable		 Injury   HIV/AIDS Diarrhea Measles Malaria Pneumonia Prematurity
  2008 2000 2010 2000 2010 2000 2010 2000 2010 2000 2010 2000 2010 2000 2010
Range of Country Values
Minimum 11 273 14 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Median 105 637 58 4 3 0 0 6 4 0 0 0 0 12 11 18 19
Maximum 1552 1289 347 2294 1696 48 28 80 16 22 11 29 27 35 29 50 45
WHO Region
African Region 798 779 107 3836 3508 6 4 13 11 8 1 16 15 16 17 11 12
Region of the Americans 72 455 63 430 284 1 1 8 4 0 0 0 0 13 9 20 19
South-East Asia Region 334 676 101 3042 2127 0 0 13 11 4 3 0 1 22 22 19 21
European Region 51 532 63 230 155 0 1 5 4 0 0 0 0 16 12 20 21
Eastern Mediterranean Region 254 706 91 1149 1070 0 0 13 11 4 1 1 1 21 20 17 19
Western Pacific Region 74 534 64 889 467 0 0 6 4 1 1 0 0 23 16 15 17
Income Group
Low income 636 757 124 3065 2658 4 3 14 12 5 1 11 11 19 18 12 14
Lower middle income 233 658 82 5104 4180 2 2 13 11 6 2 6 6 20 19 16 18
Upper middle income 125 608 81 1315 691 3 3 6 4 0 1 0 0 19 14 17 19
High income 31 380 41 98 85 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 1 5 4 25 23
Global 230 573 78 9581 7614 3 2 12 10 5 1 7 7 19 18 15 17
Member State Mortality - Distribution of causes of death among children aged<5 years (%) Age-Standardized adult mortality rate by cause (age 30-70 per 100 000 population) 
  Birth asphyxia Neonatal sepsis Congenital anomalies Other diseases Injuries All causes Cancer Cardiovascular disease and diabetes Chronic respiratory conditions
  2000 2010 2000 2010 2000 2010 2000 2010 2000 2010 2008
Range of Country Values
Minimum 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 3 0 0 220 59 59 2
Median 9 9 4 4 15 18 17 19 5 6 774 140 284 29
Maximum 40 48 10 14 43 48 100 42 29 56 3147 284 1427 195
WHO Region
African Region 7 9 5 5 3 5 13 17 3 4 1716 147 382 92
Region of the Americans 8 8 6 6 15 17 23 20 6 17 532 136 169 24
South-East Asia Region 10 11 8 8 5 7 14 12 3 4 987 125 322 109
European Region 8 9 5 4 16 19 23 24 6 6 626 166 238 17
Eastern Mediterranean Region 11 11 6 7 6 7 17 18 4 5 881 127 344 46
Western Pacific Region 16 14 3 3 8 12 18 22 8 9 545 168 184 41
Income Group
Low income 8 9 5 5 3 4 15 18 3 5 1354 154 375 77
Lower middle income 10 10 7 7 5 6 14 14 3 4 808 150 273 73
Upper middle income 14 12 3 4 11 15 19 22 7 8 805 158 295 27
High income 8 6 3 3 26 25 22 25 9 14 376 141 104 14
Global 10 10 6 6 6 7 15 16 4 5 764 150 245 52
Source: WHO-2012 report

