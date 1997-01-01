Cause-Specific Mortality and Morbidity

Cause-specific Mortality Definition



Cause-Specific Death Rate is the number of deaths from a specified cause per 100,000 person-years at risk.



3 Main Causes of Deaths



For major deaths the three main causes are communicable, non-communicable diseases and injury especially in children under the age of 5.







Various other causes are



HIV/AIDS



Diarrhea



Measles



Malaria



Pneumonia



Prematurity



Birth asphyxia



Neonatal sepsis



Congenital anomalies



Injuries



Cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes and chronic respiratory conditions are the major causes of deaths among adults in the age group of 30 to 70.



Data and Sources



Cause-specific indicators data derived from various reliable sources such as death-registration records, health-facility reports, household surveys, censuses, special studies on deaths due to HIV, MDG-related indicators.



Due to limitations in data availability and significant uncertainty, Global Health Observatory web site has the margins of such data.



Indicators of the broad categories and more-specific causes of deaths

HIV/AIDSDiarrheaMeaslesMalariaPneumoniaPrematurityBirth asphyxiaNeonatal sepsisCongenital anomaliesInjuriesCancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes and chronic respiratory conditions are the major causes of deaths among adults in the age group of 30 to 70.Cause-specific indicators data derived from various reliable sources such as death-registration records, health-facility reports, household surveys, censuses, special studies on deaths due to HIV, MDG-related indicators.Due to limitations in data availability and significant uncertainty,web site has the margins of such data.