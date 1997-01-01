Data on Causes of Death - Civil Registration

High Quality Data on Causes of Death



“Availability and quality of cause-of-death data are useful in estimation of global burden of injuries”- by WHO.



High quality data on causes of death are useful for shaping national and global health priorities.



Only one in five countries produce high-quality data



High-quality cause-of death data are available only in 34 European and American countries.



85 countries produced lower-quality cause-of-death data that consist 65% of world population and others are not producing any data.



In terms of the coverage and quality of cause-of-death data varied in between countries. As per WHO report, in 13 countries the number of reporting cause of deaths has tripled between 1950 and 2000 with 36, 106 correspondingly.



Although unsatisfactory reports have been seen, there are encouraging signs also visible with the following things - Increasing awareness

Country development partners

Growing political momentum

