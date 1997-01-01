medindia
Data on Causes of Death - Civil Registration

High Quality Data on Causes of Death

“Availability and quality of cause-of-death data are useful in estimation of global burden of injuries”- by WHO.

High quality data on causes of death are useful for shaping national and global health priorities.


Only one in five countries produce high-quality data

  High-quality cause-of death data are available only in 34 European and American countries.

  85 countries produced lower-quality cause-of-death data that consist 65% of world population and others are not producing any data.

  In terms of the coverage and quality of cause-of-death data varied in between countries. As per WHO report, in 13 countries the number of reporting cause of deaths has tripled between 1950 and 2000 with 36, 106 correspondingly.

  Although unsatisfactory reports have been seen, there are encouraging signs also visible with the following things -
  • Increasing awareness
  • Country development partners
  • Growing political momentum

Quality of cause-of-death statistics reported to WHO by region, 2009

WHO Region

No death registration data

Low Quality

Medium Quality

High Quality

No.of WHO member states

African Region (AFR)

42

2

1

1

46

American Region (AMR)

2

7

13

13

35

South East Asian Region (SEAR)

7

4

0

0

11

European Region (EUR)

2

11

24

16

53

Eastern Mediterranean Region (EMR)

9

10

2

0

21

Western Pacific Region (WPR)

12

4

7

4

27

Global

74

38

47

34

193


Lack of good quality data

  In global level comparable mortality estimates were affected by the weakness of death registration in many low- and middle-income countries. Since different methods and assumptions used to find out cause-specific mortality rates, there was an uncertainty and variation.

  To improve assessment of cause-specific mortality trends, substantial efforts and attention devoted to the regular updating of these estimates are needed.

  The lack of good quality data highlights the urgent need for investment plans for improving death registration.



 

  All most in all countries there are signs of improving civil registration and vital statistics systems.

  For example - the Statistical Commission for Africa adopted a resolution in January 2012, which prioritized the strengthening of civil registration and vital statistics for the coming decade.

  In addition, the United Nations Commission on Information and Accountability for Women’s and Children’s Health recommended in its 2011 report that, as a foundation of accountability for health:

  “by 2015, all countries have taken significant steps to establish a system for registration of births, deaths and causes of death, and have well-functioning health information systems that combine data from facilities, administrative sources and surveys.”

  The focus of the Health Metrics Network (HMN) hosted by WHO is on strengthening civil registration and vital statistics systems, which results in reviewing the current situation and strengthening investments in many countries.

Source: WHO-2012 report

Global Health Statistics

International

