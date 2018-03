Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) - Achievements



Since more than a decade, all world leaders adopted the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs), a substantial progress has been seen in global health.



Collective actions and expansion of successful approaches are needed in present trends to tackle multiple crises and large inequalities.



Malnutrition is the main cause of an estimated 35% child mortality. In developing countries there is a decline in underweight child population from 29% to 18% between 1990 and 2010.

This progress is close to meet the relevant MDG target and an uneven improvement has been seen between and within different regions.



Globally a significant progress has been seen in child mortality rate with 35% decline and the decline rate has also been accelerated from 2.1% to 2.6%. In African Region the decline rate increased from 1.8% during 1990–2010 to 2.8% during 2005–2010.



