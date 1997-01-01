Maternal Mortality Rate - Global Status

Millennium Development Goals (MDG) target vs Achievement In 2010 the estimated maternal mortality rate was 287 000 where as in 1990 it was 543 000. Even though a significant reduction was seen, MDG target is not yet fully achieved. In last decade, the global Maternal Mortality decline rate was 3.1% per annum. In African, American, Eastern Mediterranean Regions- it was very low.



More than half married women or women in a consensual union were using contraception for preventing birth control, but 11% not yet using it.



In 2005- 2011, 81% pregnant women received antenatal care.



Skilled personnel have attended the maximum number of births that reduced perinatal, neonatal and maternal deaths. But still Africa is needed increased coverage.



Still there is a need for good-quality reproductive-health care and effective interventions in order to reduce maternal deaths.



