Key Facts



The meningitis belt of sub-Saharan Africa, stretching from Senegal in the west to Ethiopia in the east, has the highest rates of the disease.



Group A meningococcus accounts for an estimated 80–85% of all cases in the meningitis belt, with epidemics occurring at intervals of 7–14 years.



Meningococcal A conjugate vaccine, C conjugate vaccines, tetravalent A, C, Y and W135 conjugate vaccines and meningococcal polysaccharide vaccine - are various vaccines to control this disease.



African Meningitis Belt



This disease affects more than 400 million people living in the African meningitis belt region every year.



In last 15 years more than 8lack cases were reported out of this 10% resulted in deaths.



In 2010 during epidemic season the case-fatality ratio (CFR) was 10.6% with 2415 deaths.



6145 cases were reported by Burkina included 863 deaths that was the highest rate whereas Nigeria comes in next position with 4699 cases including 322 deaths.