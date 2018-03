Child Mortality



Since stillbirths are often underestimated while monitoring child mortality rate, an appropriate care is needed for avoiding stillbirths.



In low-income countries neonatal mortality accounts for a large proportion of child deaths. Child mortality rates are also important to understand public health in which 20% of deaths occurred especially in children less than 5 years old.



These death data are derived from WHO report wherever death-registration have been done properly. But for countries without such data - poor quality, household surveys and censuses are used for this purpose.



Inter-agency Group for Child Mortality Estimation (IGME) carries out annual updates of estimates for infant and child mortality for UNICEF, WHO and other international agencies and it monitors MDG target also.



The indicators of life expectancy and mortality

These death data are derived from WHO report wherever death-registration have been done properly. But for countries without such data - poor quality, household surveys and censuses are used for this purpose.Inter-agency Group for Child Mortality Estimation (IGME) carries out annual updates of estimates for infant and child mortality for UNICEF, WHO and other international agencies and it monitors MDG target also.