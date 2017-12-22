medindia
Cholera: Global Health Statistics

Compiled by Chrisy Ngilneii | Reviewed by The Medindia Review Team on Dec 22, 2017
Number of Cholera Cases and Deaths in 2016 - Global
Number of cases 1,32,121
Number of deaths 2420

Fifty-four percent (54 %) of the cases reported in 2016 occurred in Africa.

Global Burden of Cholera (2015 - 42 Countries)
Number of cases 1,72,454
Number of deaths 1,304
Case fatality ratio (CFR) 0.8 %

There was a twenty-three percent (23%) decrease in the number of cholera cases between 2015 and 2016.

Region-wise Number of Cholera Cases and Deaths - 2015
Region Total No. of cases including imported cases/deaths Imported Deaths Case Fatality Rate (CFR)
Africa 71,176 0 937 1.3 %
Asia 64,590 57 30 0.05 %
Europe 22 22 0 0.0 %
America 36,664 6 337 0.9 %
Oceania 2 - - -
Grand Total 1,72,454 85 1,304 0.8 %

Eighty percent (80%) of cholera cases are treatable with Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS)

References:
  1. Number of Reported Cholera Cases - (http://who.int/gho/epidemic_diseases/cholera/cases_text/en/)
  2. Weekly Epidemiological Record, World Health Organization, 23 September 2016.

