Cholera: Global Health Statistics

Fifty-four percent (54 %) of the cases reported in 2016 occurred in Africa.
|
Number of Cholera Cases and Deaths in 2016 - Global
|
Number of cases
|
1,32,121
|
Number of deaths
|
2420
There was a twenty-three percent (23%) decrease in the number of cholera cases between 2015 and 2016.
|
Global Burden of Cholera (2015 - 42 Countries)
|
Number of cases
|
1,72,454
|
Number of deaths
|
1,304
|
Case fatality ratio (CFR)
|
0.8 %
|
Region-wise Number of Cholera Cases and Deaths - 2015
|
Region
|
Total No. of cases including imported cases/deaths
|
Imported
|
Deaths
|
Case Fatality Rate (CFR)
|
Africa
|
71,176
|
0
|
937
|
1.3 %
|
Asia
|
64,590
|
57
|
30
|
0.05 %
|
Europe
|
22
|
22
|
0
|
0.0 %
|
America
|
36,664
|
6
|
337
|
0.9 %
|
Oceania
|
2
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Grand Total
|
1,72,454
|
85
|
1,304
|
0.8 %
Eighty percent (80%) of cholera cases are treatable with Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS)
References:
- Number of Reported Cholera Cases - (http://who.int/gho/epidemic_diseases/cholera/cases_text/en/)
- Weekly Epidemiological Record, World Health Organization, 23 September 2016.