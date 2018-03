Cholera: Global Health Statistics

Number of Cholera Cases and Deaths in 2016 - Global Number of cases 1,32,121 Number of deaths 2420

Global Burden of Cholera (2015 - 42 Countries) Number of cases 1,72,454 Number of deaths 1,304 Case fatality ratio (CFR) 0.8 %

Region-wise Number of Cholera Cases and Deaths - 2015 Region Total No. of cases including imported cases/deaths Imported Deaths Case Fatality Rate (CFR) Africa 71,176 0 937 1.3 % Asia 64,590 57 30 0.05 % Europe 22 22 0 0.0 % America 36,664 6 337 0.9 % Oceania 2 - - - Grand Total 1,72,454 85 1,304 0.8 %

Number of Reported Cholera Cases - (http://who.int/gho/epidemic_diseases/cholera/cases_text/en/) Weekly Epidemiological Record, World Health Organization, 23 September 2016.

Eighty percent (80%) of cholera cases are treatable with Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS)