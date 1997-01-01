Drugs for Respiratory s

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Respiratory s. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Respiratory Diseases

Ambroxol Ambroxol is a mucolytic agent, prescribed for various respiratory diseases such as emphysema with bronchitis pneumoconiosis, chronic inflammatory pulmonary conditions, tracheobronchitis (respiratory tract inflammation), bronchiectasis, bronchitis with bronchospasm asthma. Trade Names : More...

Aminophylline Aminophylline is a bronchodilator, prescribed for symptoms of asthma, bronchitis and emphysema. It works in the airways by relaxing muscles and opening air passages for improved breathing. Trade Names : More...

Amoxicillin bronchitis, Amoxicillin is a penicillin-like , β-lactam antibiotic. It is used to treat bacterial infections caused by susceptible microorganisms. It prevents the bacterial growth and is used in the treatment of a number of infections such as pneumonia gonorrhea , and infections of the ears, nose, throat, urinary tract, and skin. Trade Names : More...

Amoxicillin and Bromhexine Amoxicillin and Bromhexine contains penicillin antibiotic and mucolytic agent. It is prescribed for upper and lower respiratory tract infections such as bacterial pneumonia, lung abscess, acute and chronic bronchitis, sinusitis, lung abscess, bronchiectasis and diseases like bronchial asthma and obstructive airway disease whose course is complicated by infections.

Amoxicillin and Carbocisteine Amoxicillin and Carbocisteine contains penicillin antibiotic and mucolytic agent. It is prescribed for upper and lower respiratory tract infections associated with excessive mucus.

Calfactant Calfactant is an intratracheal suspension, prescribed for the prevention of respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants.

Cefamandole Cefamandole is a second-generation broad-spectrum cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for respiratory infections, including pneumonia, urinary tract infections, peritonitis, skin and skin structure infections, bone and joint infections.

Cefoxitin Cefoxitin is a broad-spectrum cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for serious infections such as respiratory tract infection, urinary tract infection, septicemia, and others.

Cephaloridine Cephaloridine, administered parenterally was used for bacterial infections , like lower respiratory tract, skin and urinary tract infections (before 1970s). It is no longer available for therapeutic use. Cephaloridine acts like other cephalosporin and penicillin antibiotics by interfering with the final step of bacterial cell wall synthesis. As a result the cell wall weakens and cell lysis occurs. Cephaloridine is more commonly used in veterinary practice to treat mild to severe bacterial infections caused by penicillin resistant and penicillin sensitive bacterial species. Trade Names :

Ciclesonide Ciclesonide is a glucocorticoid, prescribed as a prophylactic therapy in treating asthma and in the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis. The medication arrests the release of chemicals in the body that causes inflammation. Trade Names :

Clarithromycin Clarithromycin is a macrolide antibiotic, prescribed infections of the middle ear, tonsillitis, throat infections, laryngitis, bronchitis, pneumonia, and skin infections. It stops the growth of sensitive bacteria. Trade Names : More...

Colistimethate Injection Colistimethate Injection is a polymyxin antibiotic, prescribed for infections caused by bacteria. The antibiotic fights against the bacteria in the body. Trade Names : More...

Dexamethasone Oral Dexamethasone Oral is a corticosteroid, prescribed for certain conditions associated with decreased adrenal gland function. Trade Names : More...

Dimethylglycine • Dimethylglycine is an amino acid which is used in combination with other active ingredients for the treatment of conditions like attention deficit-hyperactivity disorder, epilepsy, allergies, respiratory disorders inflammation and cancer . • Its efficacy in these cases, however, has not been established. Trade Names :

Doxapram Doxapram is a respiratory stimulant, prescribed for airway obstruction and drug induced respiratory depression. Trade Names :

Ephedrine Ephedrine is a central nervous system stimulant, prescribed for breathing problems (as a bronchodilator) and for nasal congestion. It is also used for lowering blood pressure. The medication reduces swelling of blood vessels in the nasal passage and widens the air way thereby enhances easy breathing. Trade Names : More...

Ethionamide Ethionamide is an antibiotic. It is used for the treatment of tuberculosis as a second-line drug in combination with other drugs, especially in cases of resistance to the standard drugs. Trade Names :

Formoterol Formoterol is a long-acting bronchodilator, prescribed for asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD). Trade Names : More...

Guaifenesin Guaifenesin is an expectorant, prescribed for chest congestion. It promotes lower respiratory tract drainage by thinning the mucus in the air passages to make it easier to cough up the mucus and clear the airways. Trade Names : More...

Ipratropium Bromide Ipratropium Bromide is a bronchodilator, opens the air passages to the lungs, making it easier to breathe. It is used - on a regular schedule - to prevent bronchospam caused by chronic bronchitis, emphysema, and other lung diseaes. It is not used to treat bronchospasm attacks when a rapid response is required. Trade Names : More...

Levalbuterol HCl Levalbuterol HCl is a bronchodilator, prescribed for the treatment or prevention of bronchospasm in adults, adolescents and children 6 years of age and older. Trade Names :

Linezolid Linezolid is an oxazolidinone antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections like pneumonia, complicated skin and soft tissue infections, and certain blood infections. Linezolid works by interfering with the synthesis of proteins and stops the growth of bacteria. It is effective only against bacteria referred to as gram positive bacteria. Its use should be restricted to severe and multi-resistant infections and it should not be used indiscriminately to prevent the development of resistance. Trade Names : More...

Lomefloxacin Lomefloxacin is a fluoroquinolone antibiotic, prescribed for various bacterial infections such as lower respiratory tract infection, urinary tract infection, and Chlamydia. It kills sensitive bacteria by stopping the production of essential proteins that the bacteria require to survive. Trade Names : More...

Metaproterenol / Orciprenaline Metaproterenol / Orciprenaline is a bronchodilator, prescribed for asthma and other respiratory diseases. It relaxes the muscles in the airways and improves breathing.

Milrinone Milrinone is a phosphodiesterase 3 inhibitor, prescribed for acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF) (serious cause of acute respiratory distress). Trade Names :

Montelukast Montelukast is a leukotriene receptor antagonists (LTRAs), prescribed for asthma. Trade Names : More...

Palivizumab Palivizumab is a monoclonal antibody, prescribed for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) disease in pediatric patients.

Pazufloxacin Pazufloxacin is prescribed to treat urinary tract infections and respiratory tract infections such as lung abscess and pneumonia . It is also recommended for several abdominal infections such as peritonitis liver abscess, gallbladder infection and uterine infection in women called endometritis. Also, it is used in the treatment of secondary infections following injuries, burns and post-operative wounds. Pazufloxacin has a broad spectrum of action against various bacteria that include gram positive, gram negative, some drug resistant as well as anaerobic bacteria. Trade Names :

Peramivir Peramivir is prescribed for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza in patients 18 years of age and above who have had the symptoms for not more than 2 days. It works by stopping the spread of the flu virus in the body and prevents the new virus from emerging out of the infected cells. Also, peramivir helps by shortening the time of flu symptoms such as runny or stuffy nose , fever, sore throat, cough, muscle or joint pain. It is the only intravenous medicine approved by FDA available for treating swine flu when patients do not respond to other existing antiviral treatments ( oseltamivir resistance or unable to take zanamivir inhalation).

Poractant Alfa Poractant Alfa is a surface-active lipoprotein, prescribed for respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants.

Prednisone Prednisone regulates the symptoms of low corticosteroid levels, and is used to treat arthritis, severe allergic reactions, multiple sclerosis, lupus, and certain conditions that affect the lungs, skin, eyes, kidneys blood, thyroid, stomach, and intestines. Trade Names : More...

Respiratory Syncitial Virus Immune Globulin Respiratory Syncitial Virus Immune Globulin is an immune globulin, prescribed for lung disease in infants caused by respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Rifampin- Isoniazid- Pyrazinamide Rifampin- Isoniazid- Pyrazinamide contains antituberculosis agents, prescribed for pulmonary tuberculosis.

Salmeterol Salmeterol is a long-acting beta2-adrenergic receptor agonist, prescribed for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Trade Names : More...

Spiramycin Spiramycin is an antibiotic, prescribed for different types of infection. Trade Names :

Sulfadimidine Sulfadimidine is prescribed to treat urinary tract infections prostatitis (infection of the prostate gland) and respiratory tract infections caused by bacteria. It is capable of inhibiting the growth or reproduction of bacteria but not killing the bacteria. It blocks the synthesis of bacterial dihydrofolic acid and therefore inhibits the growth of bacteria. Trade Names :

Tigecycline Tigecycline is an antibiotic, prescribed for certain bacterial infection. Trade Names :