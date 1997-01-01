Drugs for Respiratory s

medindia
List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Respiratory s. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Respiratory Diseases

Amoxicillin and Bromhexine

Amoxicillin and Bromhexine contains penicillin antibiotic and mucolytic agent. It is prescribed for upper and lower respiratory tract infections such as bacterial pneumonia, lung abscess, acute and chronic bronchitis, sinusitis, lung abscess, bronchiectasis and diseases like bronchial asthma and obstructive airway disease whose course is complicated by infections.

Amoxicillin and Carbocisteine

Amoxicillin and Carbocisteine contains penicillin antibiotic and mucolytic agent. It is prescribed for upper and lower respiratory tract infections associated with excessive mucus.

Calfactant

Calfactant is an intratracheal suspension, prescribed for the prevention of respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants.

Cefamandole

Cefamandole is a second-generation broad-spectrum cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for respiratory infections, including pneumonia, urinary tract infections, peritonitis, skin and skin structure infections, bone and joint infections.

Cefoxitin

Cefoxitin is a broad-spectrum cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for serious infections such as respiratory tract infection, urinary tract infection, septicemia, and others.

Ceftizoxime

Ceftizoxime is active against a wide range of gram-positive and gram-negative organisms and is used in the treatment of lower respiratory tract infections, gonorrhea, pelvic inflammatory disease that also has appropriate antichlamydial coverage, intra abdominal infections, septicemia, skin infections, bone and joint infections, and in infections that are resistant to other cephalosporins, aminoglycosides, or penicillins. Ceftizoxime belongs to the third generation cephalosporin antibiotic class. It is resistant to a board spectrum of beta-lactamases. It acts by interfering with the last step (cross-linking of peptidoglycans) of cell wall synthesis in bacteria. This leads to a reduction of cell wall stability and leads to cell lysis. Ceftizoxime sodium is the sodium salt form of ceftizoxime.
Trade Names :
Cefizox (250mg) | Cefizox (500mg) | Cefizox (1000mg)

Cephaloridine

Cephaloridine, administered parenterally was used for bacterial infections, like lower respiratory tract, skin and urinary tract infections (before 1970s). It is no longer available for therapeutic use. Cephaloridine acts like other cephalosporin and penicillin antibiotics by interfering with the final step of bacterial cell wall synthesis. As a result the cell wall weakens and cell lysis occurs. Cephaloridine is more commonly used in veterinary practice to treat mild to severe bacterial infections caused by penicillin resistant and penicillin sensitive bacterial species.
Trade Names :
Ceporan (500mg) | Ceporan (1000mg)

Dimethylglycine

• Dimethylglycine is an amino acid which is used in combination with other active ingredients for the treatment of conditions like attention deficit-hyperactivity disorder, epilepsy, allergies, respiratory disorders, inflammation and cancer. • Its efficacy in these cases, however, has not been established.
Trade Names :
Ketokid

Ipratropium Bromide

Ipratropium Bromide is a bronchodilator, opens the air passages to the lungs, making it easier to breathe. It is used - on a regular schedule - to prevent bronchospam caused by chronic bronchitis, emphysema, and other lung diseaes. It is not used to treat bronchospasm attacks when a rapid response is required.
Trade Names :
Ipratop (20mcg) | Ipranase AQ (42mcg) | Ipravent (20mcg) | Ipravent Rotacaps (40mcg) | Ipravent (2ml) | Ipramist (250mcg) | Ipravent (15ml) | Ipneb (250mcg) | Ipratop (20mcg/puff) | Ipravent (250mcg/mL)
Linezolid

Linezolid is an oxazolidinone antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections like pneumonia, complicated skin and soft tissue infections, and certain blood infections. Linezolid works by interfering with the synthesis of proteins and stops the growth of bacteria. It is effective only against bacteria referred to as gram positive bacteria. Its use should be restricted to severe and multi-resistant infections and it should not be used indiscriminately to prevent the development of resistance.
Trade Names :
Alzolid | Infulid | Limet | Linid | Linospan | Linospan (200mg) | Linospan (300ml) | Linox | Linox (200mg) | Linox (300 ml)
Metaproterenol / Orciprenaline

Metaproterenol / Orciprenaline is a bronchodilator, prescribed for asthma and other respiratory diseases. It relaxes the muscles in the airways and improves breathing.

Palivizumab

Palivizumab is a monoclonal antibody, prescribed for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) disease in pediatric patients.

Pazufloxacin

Pazufloxacin is prescribed to treat urinary tract infections and respiratory tract infections such as lung abscess and pneumonia. It is also recommended for several abdominal infections such as peritonitis, liver abscess, gallbladder infection and uterine infection in women called endometritis. Also, it is used in the treatment of secondary infections following injuries, burns and post-operative wounds. Pazufloxacin has a broad spectrum of action against various bacteria that include gram positive, gram negative, some drug resistant as well as anaerobic bacteria.
Trade Names :
Pazibid (500mg/100mL) | Pazumac (400mg) | Pazumac (500mg) | Pruflox (600mg) | Prutis (600mg) | Prutop (600mg) | Puribact (600mg) | Superquin (600mg)

Peramivir

Peramivir is prescribed for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza in patients 18 years of age and above who have had the symptoms for not more than 2 days. It works by stopping the spread of the flu virus in the body and prevents the new virus from emerging out of the infected cells. Also, peramivir helps by shortening the time of flu symptoms such as runny or stuffy nose, fever, sore throat, cough, muscle or joint pain. It is the only intravenous medicine approved by FDA available for treating swine flu when patients do not respond to other existing antiviral treatments ( oseltamivir resistance or unable to take zanamivir inhalation).

Poractant Alfa

Poractant Alfa is a surface-active lipoprotein, prescribed for respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants.

Sulfadimidine

Sulfadimidine is prescribed to treat urinary tract infections, prostatitis (infection of the prostate gland) and respiratory tract infections caused by bacteria. It is capable of inhibiting the growth or reproduction of bacteria but not killing the bacteria. It blocks the synthesis of bacterial dihydrofolic acid and therefore inhibits the growth of bacteria.
Trade Names :
Sulphadimidine (500mg) (Acichem Labs) | Sulphadimidine (500mg) (Cyper India) | Sulphadimidine (500mg) (Unicure India) | BL Sulpha Three (167+167+167) | Tri Sulpha (Vaginal) (Cream)
Respiratory Diseases - Diseases of the Human Respiratory System

Respiratory diseases affect any part of the respiratory system. Some of the lung diseases like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease can lead to respiratory failure.
About Respiratory Diseases - Common Cold - Asthma - Anatomy of an Asthma Attack - Bronchitis - Influenza - Pneumonia - Emphysema - Cystic Fibrosis - Sarcoidosis - Tuberculosis - Pleurisy - Lung Cancer -


