Antibiotics - Drugs

aminoglycosides

Generic Name(S) Strength Dosage Form ICD Code Amikacin 100 mg per 2 mL, 500 mg per 2 mL, 1 gram per 4 mL Injection Y40.5 Capreomycin 1g/Vial Injection Y40.5 Framycetin 0.5%/ml, 1%/5gm, 0.5%/gm Drop, Cream, Ointment Y40.5 Gentamicin Ophthalmic 0.3%/5ml Eye Drops Y40.5 Kanamycin 500mg/Vial Injection Y40.5 Netilmicin 10mg/1ml, 25mg/1ml, 100mg/1ml Injection Y40.5 Spectinomycin 2-gram vial Injection Y40.5

antineoplastic antibiotic

Generic Name(S) Strength Dosage Form ICD Code Plicamycin 2500 mcg Injection Y43.3

Bacteriostatic Antibiotic

Generic Name(S) Strength Dosage Form ICD Code Fusidic acid 20mg/1gm, 2%/10gm Cream, Ointment Y56

Cephalosporins

Fluoroquinolones

Generic Name(S) Strength Dosage Form ICD Code Gatifloxacin 200-mg and 400-mg Tablets , Injection, Y40.8 Gemifloxacin 320mg Tablet, Injection Lomefloxacin 400mg Tablet Y40.8 Pefloxacin 400mg, 0.3%/5ml, 400mg/100ml, 100mg/50ml Tablet, Drop, Injecion Y40.8 Sparfloxacin 100mg, 200mg Tablets Y40.8

Glycylcycline Antibiotic- Anti-infective

Generic Name(S) Strength Dosage Form ICD Code Tigecycline 50mg/5ml Injection Y41

Macrolides

Generic Name(S) Strength Dosage Form ICD Code Y40.3 Azithromycin 1000mg Packet Y40.3 Azithromycin 250mg, 600mg Tablet Y40.3 Azithromycin 100mg/5ml, 200mg/5ml Suspension Y40.3 Azithromycin 2g/60ml Suspension Y40.3 Clarithromycin 250mg, 500mg Tablet Y40.3 Clarithromycin 125mg/5ml, 250mg/5ml Suspension Y40.3 Clarithromycin 500mg Tablet Y40.3 Erythromycin 250mg, 333mg, 500mg Capsule, Tablet Y40.3 Erythromycin 40mg/ml, 200mg/5ml, 400mg/5ml Drops, Suspension Y40.3 Erythromycin Estolate 250mg Capsule Y40.3 Erythromycin Estolate 125mg/5ml, 250mg/5ml Suspension Y40.3 Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate 200mg, 400mg Chewtab, Tablet Y40.3 Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate/Sulfisoxazole 40mg/ml, 200mg/5ml,400mg/5ml Suspension Y40.3 Erythromycin Stearate 250mg, 500mg Tablet Y40.3 Fidaxomicin 200mg Tablet Y40.3 Troleandomycin 250mg Capsules Y40.3

Monocyclic Beta-lactam Antibiotic

Generic Name(S) Strength Dosage Form ICD Code Aztreonam 1 g/vial, 2 g/vial Injection Y40.1 Doripenem 500mg/1vial Injection Y40.1

penicillins

Penicillins +Mucolytic agent

Quinolones

Sulfonamides

Generic Name(S) Strength Dosage Form ICD Code Y41.0 Sulfadiazine 500mg Tablet Y41.0 Sulfisoxazole 500mg Tablet Y41.0 Sulfisoxazole 500mg/5ml Suspension Y41.0 Sulfisoxazole/Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate 600mg+200mg/5ml Suspension Y41.0 Sulfisoxazole/Phenazopyridine 500mg + 50mg Tablet Y41.0 Trimethoprim/Sulfamethoxazole 80mg/400mg Tablet Y41.0 Trimethoprim/Sulfamethoxazole 40mg+200mg/5ml Suspension Y41.0 Trimethoprim/Sulfamethoxazole DS 160mg/800mg Tablet Y41.0

Tetracyclines

Generic Name(S) Strength Dosage Form ICD Code Demeclocycline 150mg, 300mg Tablet Y40.4 Doxycycline 50mg, 100mg Capsule, Tablet, Y40.4 Doxycycline 25mg/5ml, 50mg/5ml Suspension, Syrup Y40.4 Minocycline 50mg, 75mg, 100mg Capsule Y40.4 Oxytetracycline 250mg, 500mg, 50mg/1ml, 10mg/1gm, 30mg/1gm Capsule, Injection, Ointment Y40.4 Tetracycline 250mg, 500mg Capsule, Tablet Y40.4 Tetracycline 125mg/5ml Suspension Y40.4

