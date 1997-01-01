medindia
Antibiotics - Drugs

Antibiotics - Drugs

On Medindia find the complete list of Antibiotics drugs with their available forms and strength.
Generic Name(S) Strength Dosage Form ICD Code
Daptomycin 500mg Injection Y40.9
Lincomycin 2ml/Vials, 10ml/Vials Injection Y40.8
Meropenem 125mg/Vial, 250mg/Vial, 500mg/Vial, 1000mg/Vial Injection Y40.9
Nitrofurazone 0.2%/1gm Cream, Ointment, Powder Y56
Penicillin v Potassium 250mg, 500mg Tablet Y40.0
Polymyxin, Bacitracin and Neomycin 3.5gm, Eye Drops, Ointment Y40.9
Procaine/ Penicillin 600,000 to 1,000,000 units/day Injection Y40.0
Rifaximin 200mg, 550mg, 400mg Tablets
Roxithromycin 50mg, 150mg Tablets Y40
Sisomicin 3mg/3ml Eye drops Y40
Sodium fusidate Y56.8
Spiramycin 0.375 MIU x 5 mL x 60ml Suspension Y40
Sultamicillin 250mg, 375mg Tablets Y40
Teicoplanin 200mg, 400mg/vial Injection Y40
Telavancin 250 or 750mg/vial Injection Y40
Telithromycin 400mg Tabletss Y40
Tyrothricin Y40

aminoglycosides

Generic Name(S) Strength Dosage Form ICD Code
Amikacin 100 mg per 2 mL, 500 mg per 2 mL, 1 gram per 4 mL Injection Y40.5
Capreomycin 1g/Vial Injection Y40.5
Framycetin 0.5%/ml, 1%/5gm, 0.5%/gm Drop, Cream, Ointment Y40.5
Gentamicin Ophthalmic 0.3%/5ml Eye Drops Y40.5
Kanamycin 500mg/Vial Injection Y40.5
Netilmicin 10mg/1ml, 25mg/1ml, 100mg/1ml Injection Y40.5
Spectinomycin 2-gram vial Injection Y40.5

antineoplastic antibiotic

Generic Name(S) Strength Dosage Form ICD Code
Plicamycin 2500 mcg Injection Y43.3

Bacteriostatic Antibiotic

Generic Name(S) Strength Dosage Form ICD Code
Fusidic acid 20mg/1gm, 2%/10gm Cream, Ointment Y56

Cephalosporins

Generic Name(S) Strength Dosage Form ICD Code
Cefaclor 250mg, 500mg Capsule Y40.1
Cefaclor 125mg/5ml, 187mg/5ml, 250mg/5ml, 375mg/5ml Suspension Y40.1
Cefadroxil 500mg, 1g Capsule,Tablet Y40.1
Cefamandole 1g, 2g/Vial Injection Y40.1
Cefazolin 1g/50ml Injection Y40.1
Cefdinir 300mg Capsule Y40.1
Cefdinir 125mg/5ml Suspension Y40.1
Cefditoren 200 and 400mg. Tablets Y40.1
Cefepime 500mg, 1g, 2g/Vial Injection Y40.1
Cefetamet Y40.1
Cefixime 100mg/5ml Suspension Y40.1
Cefoperazone Sodium Injection 10 g/Vial Injection Y40.1
Cefotaxime 500mg, 1g, 2g/Vial Injection Y40.1
Cefotetan 1g, 2g/Vial Injection Y40.1
Cefoxitin 1g, 2g, 10g/Vial Injection Y40.1
Cefpirome Y40.1
Cefpodoxmine Proxetil 100g, 200g Tablets, Oral Suspension Y40.1
Cefprozil 250mg, 500mg Tablet Y40.1
Cefprozil 125mg/5ml, 250mg/5ml Suspension Y40.1
Ceftaroline Fosamil Injection 400g, 600g/Vial Injection Y40.1
Ceftazidime 1g, 2g, 10g/Vial Injection Y40.1
Ceftibuten 400mg Capsules and Oral Suspension Y40.1
Ceftizoxime 250mg, 1g Injection
Ceftriaxone 500mg, 1g/Vial Injection Y40.1
Cefuroxime 125mg/5ml, 250mg/5ml Suspension Y40.1
Cefuroxime axetil 125mg, 250mg, 500mg Tablet Y40.1
Cephalexin 250mg, 500mg Capsule, Tablet Y40.1
Cephalexin 125mg/5ml, 250mg/5ml Suspension Y40.1
Cephaloridine 1g, 0.5g Injection
Cephradine 250mg, 500mg Capsule Y40.1
Cephradine 125mg/5ml, 250mg/5ml Suspension Y40.1

Fluoroquinolones

Generic Name(S) Strength Dosage Form ICD Code
Gatifloxacin 200-mg and 400-mg Tablets , Injection, Y40.8
Gemifloxacin 320mg Tablet, Injection
Lomefloxacin 400mg Tablet Y40.8
Pefloxacin 400mg, 0.3%/5ml, 400mg/100ml, 100mg/50ml Tablet, Drop, Injecion Y40.8
Sparfloxacin 100mg, 200mg Tablets Y40.8

Glycylcycline Antibiotic- Anti-infective

Generic Name(S) Strength Dosage Form ICD Code
Tigecycline 50mg/5ml Injection Y41

Macrolides

Generic Name(S) Strength Dosage Form ICD Code
Y40.3
Azithromycin 1000mg Packet Y40.3
Azithromycin 250mg, 600mg Tablet Y40.3
Azithromycin 100mg/5ml, 200mg/5ml Suspension Y40.3
Azithromycin 2g/60ml Suspension Y40.3
Clarithromycin 250mg, 500mg Tablet Y40.3
Clarithromycin 125mg/5ml, 250mg/5ml Suspension Y40.3
Clarithromycin 500mg Tablet Y40.3
Erythromycin 250mg, 333mg, 500mg Capsule, Tablet Y40.3
Erythromycin 40mg/ml, 200mg/5ml, 400mg/5ml Drops, Suspension Y40.3
Erythromycin Estolate 250mg Capsule Y40.3
Erythromycin Estolate 125mg/5ml, 250mg/5ml Suspension Y40.3
Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate 200mg, 400mg Chewtab, Tablet Y40.3
Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate/Sulfisoxazole 40mg/ml, 200mg/5ml,400mg/5ml Suspension Y40.3
Erythromycin Stearate 250mg, 500mg Tablet Y40.3
Fidaxomicin 200mg Tablet Y40.3
Troleandomycin 250mg Capsules Y40.3

Monocyclic Beta-lactam Antibiotic

Generic Name(S) Strength Dosage Form ICD Code
Aztreonam 1 g/vial, 2 g/vial Injection Y40.1
Doripenem 500mg/1vial Injection Y40.1

penicillins

Generic Name(S) Strength Dosage Form ICD Code
Y40.0
600mg-42.9mg/5ml Y40.0
Amoxicillin 250mg, 500mg Capsule Y40.0
Amoxicillin 50mg/ml, 125mg/5ml, 200mg/5ml, 250mg/5ml, 400mg/5ml Drops, Suspension Y40.0
Amoxicillin 125mg, 200mg, 250mg, 400mg Chewable Tablet Y40.0
Amoxicillin and Clavulanate Potassium 250mg/125mg, 1000mg/62.5mg Tablet Y40.0
Amoxicillin and Clavulanate Potassium 500mg/125mg, 875mg/125mg Tablet Y40.0
Amoxicillin and Clavulanate Potassium 125mg/31.5mg, 25mg/62.5mg Chewable Tablet Y40.0
Amoxicillin and Clavulanate Potassium 200mg/28.3mg, 400mg/57mg Chewable Tablet Y40.0
Amoxicillin and Clavulanate Potassium 125mg/31.25mg/5ml, 250mg/62.5mg/5ml Suspension Y40.0
Amoxicillin and Clavulanate Potassium 200mg-28.5mg/5ml, 400mg-57mg/5ml, Suspension Y40.0
Amoxicillin and Clavulanic acid 125 mg/5 mL, 200 mg/5 mL, 250 mg/5 mL, 400 mg/5 mL, 125-mg, 200-mg , 250-mg, 400-mg , 500-mg, 875-mg Tablets, Oral Suspension Y40.0
Ampicillin 250mg, 500mg Capsule Y40.0
Ampicillin 125mg/5ml, 250mg/5ml Suspension Y40.0
Ampicillin and Sulbactam 1.5 g, 3 g vials Injection Y40.0
Bacampicillin Y40.0
Bacitracin (Neomycin/Polymyxin B) Opthalmic 1/2 oz Ointment Y40.0
Cloxacillin 250mg, 500mg, 125mg/5ml Capsule, Injection, Dry syrup
Dicloxacillin 250mg, 500mg Capsule Y40.0
Mezlocillin sodium Y40.0
Oxacillin Injection 1gm, 2gm Injection Y40.0
Oxacillin Injection 1gm/50ml, 2gm/50ml Injection Y40.0
Penicillin VK 250mg, 500mg Tablet Y40.0
Penicillin VK 125mg/5ml, 250mg/5ml Suspension Y40.0
Piperacillin/Tazobactam 4000mg/500mg/Vial, 1000mg/125mg/Vial, 2000mg/250mg/Vial Injection Y40.0

Penicillins +Mucolytic agent

Generic Name(S) Strength Dosage Form ICD Code
Amoxicillin and Bromhexine Y40.0
Amoxicillin and Carbocisteine Y40.0

Quinolones

Generic Name(S) Strength Dosage Form ICD Code
Y41.8
Balofloxacin 100mg Tablets Y41.8
Ciprofloxacin 250mg, 500mg, 750mg Tablet Y41.8
Ciprofloxacin 250mg/5ml, 500mg/5ml Suspension Y41.8
Garenoxacin Mesylate Y41.8
Levofloxacin 250mg, 500mg Tablet Y41.8
Nalidixic Acid 125mg, 300mg, 150mg, 300mg/5ml Tablet, Suspension, Syrup Y41.8

Sulfonamides

Generic Name(S) Strength Dosage Form ICD Code
Y41.0
Sulfadiazine 500mg Tablet Y41.0
Sulfisoxazole 500mg Tablet Y41.0
Sulfisoxazole 500mg/5ml Suspension Y41.0
Sulfisoxazole/Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate 600mg+200mg/5ml Suspension Y41.0
Sulfisoxazole/Phenazopyridine 500mg + 50mg Tablet Y41.0
Trimethoprim/Sulfamethoxazole 80mg/400mg Tablet Y41.0
Trimethoprim/Sulfamethoxazole 40mg+200mg/5ml Suspension Y41.0
Trimethoprim/Sulfamethoxazole DS 160mg/800mg Tablet Y41.0

Tetracyclines

Generic Name(S) Strength Dosage Form ICD Code
Demeclocycline 150mg, 300mg Tablet Y40.4
Doxycycline 50mg, 100mg Capsule, Tablet, Y40.4
Doxycycline 25mg/5ml, 50mg/5ml Suspension, Syrup Y40.4
Minocycline 50mg, 75mg, 100mg Capsule Y40.4
Oxytetracycline 250mg, 500mg, 50mg/1ml, 10mg/1gm, 30mg/1gm Capsule, Injection, Ointment Y40.4
Tetracycline 250mg, 500mg Capsule, Tablet Y40.4
Tetracycline 125mg/5ml Suspension Y40.4

