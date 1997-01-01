Antibiotics - Drugs

|Generic Name(S)
|Strength
|Dosage Form
|ICD Code
|
|
|
| Y40.0
|
|600mg-42.9mg/5ml
|
| Y40.0
|
Amoxicillin
|250mg, 500mg
| Capsule
| Y40.0
|
Amoxicillin
|50mg/ml, 125mg/5ml, 200mg/5ml, 250mg/5ml, 400mg/5ml
| Drops, Suspension
| Y40.0
|
Amoxicillin
|125mg, 200mg, 250mg, 400mg
| Chewable Tablet
| Y40.0
|
Amoxicillin and Clavulanate Potassium
|250mg/125mg, 1000mg/62.5mg
| Tablet
| Y40.0
|
Amoxicillin and Clavulanate Potassium
|500mg/125mg, 875mg/125mg
| Tablet
| Y40.0
|
Amoxicillin and Clavulanate Potassium
|125mg/31.5mg, 25mg/62.5mg
| Chewable Tablet
| Y40.0
|
Amoxicillin and Clavulanate Potassium
|200mg/28.3mg, 400mg/57mg
| Chewable Tablet
| Y40.0
|
Amoxicillin and Clavulanate Potassium
|125mg/31.25mg/5ml, 250mg/62.5mg/5ml
| Suspension
| Y40.0
|
Amoxicillin and Clavulanate Potassium
|200mg-28.5mg/5ml, 400mg-57mg/5ml,
| Suspension
| Y40.0
|
Amoxicillin and Clavulanic acid
|125 mg/5 mL, 200 mg/5 mL, 250 mg/5 mL, 400 mg/5 mL, 125-mg, 200-mg , 250-mg, 400-mg , 500-mg, 875-mg
| Tablets, Oral Suspension
| Y40.0
|
Ampicillin
|250mg, 500mg
| Capsule
| Y40.0
|
Ampicillin
|125mg/5ml, 250mg/5ml
| Suspension
| Y40.0
|
Ampicillin and Sulbactam
|1.5 g, 3 g vials
| Injection
| Y40.0
|
Bacampicillin
|
|
| Y40.0
|
Bacitracin (Neomycin/Polymyxin B) Opthalmic
|1/2 oz
| Ointment
| Y40.0
|
Cloxacillin
|250mg, 500mg, 125mg/5ml
| Capsule, Injection, Dry syrup
|
|
Dicloxacillin
|250mg, 500mg
| Capsule
| Y40.0
|
Mezlocillin sodium
|
|
| Y40.0
|Oxacillin Injection
|1gm, 2gm
| Injection
| Y40.0
|Oxacillin Injection
|1gm/50ml, 2gm/50ml
| Injection
| Y40.0
|Penicillin VK
|250mg, 500mg
| Tablet
| Y40.0
|Penicillin VK
|125mg/5ml, 250mg/5ml
| Suspension
| Y40.0
|
Piperacillin/Tazobactam
|4000mg/500mg/Vial, 1000mg/125mg/Vial, 2000mg/250mg/Vial
| Injection
| Y40.0