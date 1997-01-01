medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drugs
  3. ICD Codes for Drugs

Antibiotics


ICD Code -Y40


Roxithromycin

This medication is a semi-synthetic macrolide antibiotic, prescribed for respiratory tract, urinary and soft tissue infections.

Sisomicin

This medication is an aminoglycoside antibiotic, prescribed for conjunctivitis, keratitis, blepharitis and other bacterial infections.

Spiramycin

This medication is an antibiotic, prescribed for different types of infection.

Sultamicillin

This medication is an antibiotic combination, prescribed for urinary tract infection, otitis media, and gonorrhea.

Teicoplanin

This medication is an antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections.

Telavancin

This medication is an antibiotic, prescribed for serious skin infections.

Telithromycin

This medication is a ketolide antibiotic, prescribed for bacterial infections.

Tyrothricin

This medication is a topical antibiotic, prescribed for sore throat, skin infections and ear infections.

ICD Code -Y40.0


Penicillin v Potassium

This medication is an antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections.

Procaine/ Penicillin


ICD Code -Y40.8


Lincomycin

This medication is a lincosamide antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections.

ICD Code -Y40.9


Daptomycin

This medication is an antibiotic, prescribed for serious infections.

Meropenem

This medication is a carbapenem antibiotic, prescribed for bacterial infections like skin and skin structure infections, bacterial meningitis, serious nosocomial infections like septicaemia, febrile neutropenia, intraabdominal and pelvic infections.

ICD Code -Y56


Nitrofurazone

This medication is an antibiotic, prescribed for infected burns.

ICD Code -Y56.8


Sodium fusidate

This medication is a bacteriostatic antibiotic, prescribed for osteomyelitis, boils, folliculitis, sycosis, and other skin infections.

Aminoglycosides - ICD Code -Y40.5


Amikacin

This medication is an aminoglycoside antibiotic, prescribed for serious bacterial infections.

Capreomycin

This medication is a peptide antibiotic, prescribed for tuberculosis.

Framycetin

This medication is an amino glycoside anti-infective agent, prescribed for eye/ear infections.

Kanamycin

This medication is an aminoglycoside antibiotic, prescribed for serious bacterial infections.

Netilmicin

This medication is an aminoglycoside antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections.

Spectinomycin

This medication is an aminocyclitol antibiotic, prescribed for gonorrhea.

antineoplastic antibiotic - ICD Code -Y43.3


Plicamycin

This medication is an antineoplastic agent, prescribed for testicular cancer, paget's disease of bone and hypercalcemia.

Bacteriostatic Antibiotic - ICD Code -Y56


Fusidic acid

This medication is bacteriostatic antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infection.

Cephalosporins - ICD Code -Y40.1


Cefaclor

This medication is a cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for certain infection caused by bacteria such as pneumonia, ear, lung, skin, throat, and urinary tract infections.

Cefadroxil

This medication is broad-spectrum antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as urinary tract infection, skin and soft- tissue, pharynx (throat) and tonsils (tonsillitis).

Cefamandole

This medication is a second-generation broad-spectrum cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for respiratory infections, including pneumonia, urinary tract infections, peritonitis, skin and skin structure infections, bone and joint infections.

Cefazolin

This medication is a cephalosporin antibiotic, mainly used to treat bacterial infections in different parts of the body (the lung, bone, joint, stomach, blood, heart valve, and urinary tract).

Cefdinir

This medication is a cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for pneumonia, acute exacerbations of chronic bronchitis, ENT and skin infections.

Cefditoren

This medication is a third-generation cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for certain bacterial infections.

Cefepime

This medication is cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for certain bacterial infections.

Cefetamet

This medication is a cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for susceptible infections.

Cefixime

This medication is an oral cephalosporin (third generation) antibiotic, prescribed for gonorrhea, tonsilitis and pharyngitis.

Cefoperazone Sodium Injection

This medication is a cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for susceptible infections such as respiratory tract infection, infections of the skin and skin structures, urinary tract infection, pelvic inflammatory disease, endometritis, and other infections.

Cefotaxime

This medication is a cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as lower respiratory tract infections, pelvic inflammatory disease, endometritis, skin and skin structure infections, and others.

Cefotetan

This medication is a cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for bacterial infections.

Cefoxitin

This medication is a broad-spectrum cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for serious infections such as respiratory tract infection, urinary tract infection, septicemia, and others.

Cefpirome

This medication is a cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for susceptible infections.

Cefpodoxmine Proxetil

This medication is a cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infection.

Cefprozil

This medication is a cephalosporin antibiotic, used to treat certain infections caused by bacteria, such as bronchitis and infections of the ears, throat, sinuses, and skin.

Ceftaroline Fosamil Injection

This medication is a cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for bacterial infections (Eg- skin and skin structure infections, pneumonia).

Ceftazidime

This medication is a cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections.

Ceftibuten

This medication is a cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections.

Ceftriaxone

This medication is a cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for certain bacterial infections such as gonorrhea, pelvic inflammatory disease, middle ear infection, meningitis (inflammation of the covering of the brain), and infections of the lungs, ears, skin, urinary tract, blood, bones and joints and typhoid.

Cefuroxime

Cefuroxime axetil

This medication is a semi synthetic cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for different types of infections such as lung, ear, throat, urinary tract and skin.

Cephalexin

This medication is a first-generation cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for susceptible infections.

Cephradine

This medication is a first generation cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as pneumonia, ear, urinary tract and skin infections.

Fluoroquinolones - ICD Code -Y40.8


Gatifloxacin

This medication is an antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as conjunctivitis, sinusitis, skin and skin structure infections, cystitis.

Lomefloxacin

This medication is a fluoroquinolone antibiotic, prescribed for various bacterial infections such as lower respiratory tract infection, urinary tract infection, and Chlamydia.

Pefloxacin

This medication is a fluoroquinolone antibiotic, prescribed for the treatment of uncomplicated gonococcal urethritis in males and for gram-negative bacterial infections in gastrointestinal system and genitourinary tract.

Sparfloxacin

This medication is a fluoroquinolone antibiotic, prescribed for community-acquired pneumonia, and chronic bronchitis.

Glycylcycline Antibiotic- Anti-infective - ICD Code -Y41


Tigecycline

This medication is an antibiotic, prescribed for certain bacterial infection.

Macrolides - ICD Code -Y40.3


Azithromycin

This medication is a macrolide antibiotic used for various bacterial infections such as infections of the middle ear, throat, bronchus, sinuses, skin and soft tissue.

Clarithromycin

This medication is a macrolide antibiotic, prescribed infections of the middle ear, tonsillitis, throat infections, laryngitis, bronchitis, pneumonia, and skin infections.

Erythromycin

This medication is an antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as bronchitis, diphtheria, legionnaires' disease, pertussis etc.

Erythromycin Estolate

Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate

Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate/Sulfisoxazole

Erythromycin Stearate

Fidaxomicin

This medication is a narrow spectrum macrocyclic antibiotic, prescribed for clostridium difficile-associated diarrhea (CDAD).

Troleandomycin

This medication is a macrolide antibiotic, prescribed for different types of bacterial infections, such as tonsillitis, bronchitis, sinusitis, and pneumonia.

Monocyclic Beta-lactam Antibiotic - ICD Code -Y40.1


Aztreonam

This medication is monobactam antibiotic, prescribed for serious infections caused by susceptible gram negative bacteria like urinary tract infection, lower respiratory tract infection.

Doripenem

This medication is an antibiotic that fights bacteria.

penicillins - ICD Code -Y40.0


Amoxicillin

This medication is a penicillin-like , β-lactam antibiotic.

Amoxicillin and Clavulanate Potassium

This combination medication contains semisynthetic antibiotic amoxicillin and β-lactamase inhibitor, prescribed for lower respiratory infections, otitis media, sinusitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin Structure infections.

Amoxicillin and Clavulanic acid

This medication is a combination of β-lactam antibiotic, and a β-lactamase inhibitor (potassium clavulanate) prescribed to treat infections of the ears, lungs, sinus, skin, and urinary tract.

Ampicillin

This medication is beta-lactam antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as UTI, meningitis, gonorrhea, pneumonia, bronchitis, ear, lung, skin and respiratory tract infections.

Ampicillin and Sulbactam

This medication is a penicillin antibiotic, prescribed for susceptible bacterial infections like skin infections, gynecological infections or infections of the abdomen either alone or with other medications.

Bacampicillin

This medication is a penicillin antibiotic, prescribed for susceptible infections and uncomplicated gonorrhea.

Dicloxacillin

This medication is penicillin-like antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as pneumonia, infections of the ear, urinary tract, bone and skin.

Mezlocillin sodium

This medication is penicillin antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections (E.

Oxacillin Injection

Penicillin VK

Piperacillin/Tazobactam

This combination medication is an antibacterial agent, prescribed for various infections such as Nosocomial pneumonia.

Penicillins +Mucolytic agent - ICD Code -Y40.0



Quinolones - ICD Code -Y41.8


Balofloxacin

This medication is a quinolone antibiotic, prescribed for infective ophthalmitis and sinusitis, chronic bronchitis, acute exacerbation, community-acquired pneumonia, skin infections.

Ciprofloxacin

This medication is a fluoroquinoloneantibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as pneumonia, urinary tract, skin, bones and joint infections.

Garenoxacin Mesylate

This medication is a quinolone antibiotic, prescribed for chronic bronchitis, sinusitis, pneumonia, intra-abdominal infections and others.

Levofloxacin

This medication is prescribed for treating certain bacterial infections, and preventing anthrax.

Nalidixic Acid

This medication is an antibiotic, prescribed for urinary tract infections.

Sulfonamides - ICD Code -Y41.0


Sulfadiazine

Sulfisoxazole

This medication is a sulfonamide antibacterial, prescribed for treating and preventing certain bacterial infections.

Sulfisoxazole/Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate

Sulfisoxazole/Phenazopyridine

Trimethoprim/Sulfamethoxazole

Trimethoprim/Sulfamethoxazole DS


Tetracyclines - ICD Code -Y40.4


Demeclocycline

This medication is a tetracycline antibiotic, prescribed for certain bacterial infections.

Doxycycline

This medication is broad-spectrum antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as pneumonia and other respiratory tract infections, Lyme’s disease, infections of skin, genital, and urinary systems and anthrax.

Minocycline

Minocycline is a broad spectrum tetracycline antibiotic.

Oxytetracycline

This medication is an antibiotic, prescribed for various infections such as acne, dermatitis, gonorrhea, etc.

Tetracycline

This medication is an antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections.
Buy Medication (Drug) at Concessional Price from India

Drugs A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Drugs Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Recently Added Drugs

Inotuzumab ozogamicin
Enasidenib
Latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic
Ertugliflozin
Copanlisib
Enbucrilate
Diphenylpyraline
Emicizumab-kxwh
Valbenazine
Semaglutide
Ethacridine
Dimethylglycine
Methionine
Ozagrel
Nimotuzumab
Hydrotalcite
Mazindol
Desaminooxytocin
Isopropamide
Magnesium sulphate

Pharma Links

Drug Database / All About Drugs

Drug Information
Drug Toxicity
Drug Price List
Drugs - Side Effects
How To Take Drugs
Drugs by Medical Conditions
Therapeutic Classification of Drugs
ICD Codes for Drugs
Drugs by Specialty
Health Conditions Due to Drugs
Drug Interaction with Foods

FDA Drug Informations

FDA Approved Drugs
FDA Drug Safety Labeling Changes
FDA Drug Recalls

Pharma General Information

Pharmaceutical Councils
Pharmaceutical Journals
Pharmaceutical Organisations
Major Associations
Pharmaceutical Company Addresses
Pharmaceutical Consultants
Pharmaceutical Analytical_laboratories
Pharmaceutical, Drug ,Chemist Association - India
Pharma Colleges
Drug Information and Price List Widget
Indian Drug Manufacturers

E-pharma updates

R&D In Pharmaceutical Industries
Drug Price In India
Drugs & Cosmetic Act, 1940
Exim Statistics
Drug Policy
Prescription Drug Price list
Indian Pharmaceutical Industries
Adverse Drug Reaction

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.