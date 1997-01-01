Antibiotics
ICD Code -Y40
This medication is a semi-synthetic macrolide antibiotic, prescribed for respiratory tract, urinary and soft tissue infections.
This medication is an aminoglycoside antibiotic, prescribed for conjunctivitis, keratitis, blepharitis and other bacterial infections.
This medication is an antibiotic, prescribed for different types of infection.
This medication is an antibiotic combination, prescribed for urinary tract infection, otitis media, and gonorrhea.
This medication is an antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections.
This medication is an antibiotic, prescribed for serious skin infections.
This medication is a ketolide antibiotic, prescribed for bacterial infections.
This medication is a topical antibiotic, prescribed for sore throat, skin infections and ear infections.
ICD Code -Y40.0
This medication is an antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections.
Procaine/ Penicillin
ICD Code -Y40.8
This medication is a lincosamide antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections.
ICD Code -Y40.9
This medication is an antibiotic, prescribed for serious infections.
This medication is a carbapenem antibiotic, prescribed for bacterial infections like skin and skin structure infections, bacterial meningitis, serious nosocomial infections like septicaemia, febrile neutropenia, intraabdominal and pelvic infections.
This medication is an antibiotic, prescribed for eye and other bacterial infections.
ICD Code -Y56
This medication is an antibiotic, prescribed for infected burns.
ICD Code -Y56.8
This medication is a bacteriostatic antibiotic, prescribed for osteomyelitis, boils, folliculitis, sycosis, and other skin infections.
Aminoglycosides - ICD Code -Y40.5
This medication is an aminoglycoside antibiotic, prescribed for serious bacterial infections.
This medication is a peptide antibiotic, prescribed for tuberculosis.
This medication is an amino glycoside anti-infective agent, prescribed for eye/ear infections.
This medication is an antibiotic, used to treat bacterial infections of the eyes.
This medication is an aminoglycoside antibiotic, prescribed for serious bacterial infections.
This medication is an aminoglycoside antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections.
This medication is an aminocyclitol antibiotic, prescribed for gonorrhea.
antineoplastic antibiotic - ICD Code -Y43.3
This medication is an antineoplastic agent, prescribed for testicular cancer, paget's disease of bone and hypercalcemia.
Bacteriostatic Antibiotic - ICD Code -Y56
This medication is bacteriostatic antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infection.
Cephalosporins - ICD Code -Y40.1
This medication is a cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for certain infection caused by bacteria such as pneumonia, ear, lung, skin, throat, and urinary tract infections.
This medication is broad-spectrum antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as urinary tract infection, skin and soft- tissue, pharynx (throat) and tonsils (tonsillitis).
This medication is a second-generation broad-spectrum cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for respiratory infections, including pneumonia, urinary tract infections, peritonitis, skin and skin structure infections, bone and joint infections.
This medication is a cephalosporin antibiotic, mainly used to treat bacterial infections in different parts of the body (the lung, bone, joint, stomach, blood, heart valve, and urinary tract).
This medication is a cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for pneumonia, acute exacerbations of chronic bronchitis, ENT and skin infections.
This medication is a third-generation cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for certain bacterial infections.
This medication is cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for certain bacterial infections.
This medication is a cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for susceptible infections.
This medication is an oral cephalosporin (third generation) antibiotic, prescribed for gonorrhea, tonsilitis and pharyngitis.
This medication is a cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for susceptible infections such as respiratory tract infection, infections of the skin and skin structures, urinary tract infection, pelvic inflammatory disease, endometritis, and other infections.
This medication is a cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as lower respiratory tract infections, pelvic inflammatory disease, endometritis, skin and skin structure infections, and others.
This medication is a cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for bacterial infections.
This medication is a broad-spectrum cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for serious infections such as respiratory tract infection, urinary tract infection, septicemia, and others.
This medication is a cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for susceptible infections.
This medication is a cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infection.
This medication is a cephalosporin antibiotic, used to treat certain infections caused by bacteria, such as bronchitis and infections of the ears, throat, sinuses, and skin.
This medication is a cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for bacterial infections (Eg- skin and skin structure infections, pneumonia).
This medication is a cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections.
This medication is a cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections.
This medication is a cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for certain bacterial infections such as gonorrhea, pelvic inflammatory disease, middle ear infection, meningitis (inflammation of the covering of the brain), and infections of the lungs, ears, skin, urinary tract, blood, bones and joints and typhoid.
Cefuroxime
This medication is a semi synthetic cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for different types of infections such as lung, ear, throat, urinary tract and skin.
This medication is a first-generation cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for susceptible infections.
This medication is a first generation cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as pneumonia, ear, urinary tract and skin infections.
Fluoroquinolones - ICD Code -Y40.8
This medication is an antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as conjunctivitis, sinusitis, skin and skin structure infections, cystitis.
This medication is a fluoroquinolone antibiotic, prescribed for various bacterial infections such as lower respiratory tract infection, urinary tract infection, and Chlamydia.
This medication is a fluoroquinolone antibiotic, prescribed for the treatment of uncomplicated gonococcal urethritis in males and for gram-negative bacterial infections in gastrointestinal system and genitourinary tract.
This medication is a fluoroquinolone antibiotic, prescribed for community-acquired pneumonia, and chronic bronchitis.
Glycylcycline Antibiotic- Anti-infective - ICD Code -Y41
This medication is an antibiotic, prescribed for certain bacterial infection.
Macrolides - ICD Code -Y40.3
This medication is a macrolide antibiotic used for various bacterial infections such as infections of the middle ear, throat, bronchus, sinuses, skin and soft tissue.
This medication is a macrolide antibiotic, prescribed infections of the middle ear, tonsillitis, throat infections, laryngitis, bronchitis, pneumonia, and skin infections.
This medication is an antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as bronchitis, diphtheria, legionnaires' disease, pertussis etc.
Erythromycin Estolate
Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate
Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate/Sulfisoxazole
Erythromycin Stearate
This medication is a narrow spectrum macrocyclic antibiotic, prescribed for clostridium difficile-associated diarrhea (CDAD).
This medication is a macrolide antibiotic, prescribed for different types of bacterial infections, such as tonsillitis, bronchitis, sinusitis, and pneumonia.
Monocyclic Beta-lactam Antibiotic - ICD Code -Y40.1
This medication is monobactam antibiotic, prescribed for serious infections caused by susceptible gram negative bacteria like urinary tract infection, lower respiratory tract infection.
This medication is an antibiotic that fights bacteria.
penicillins - ICD Code -Y40.0
This medication is a penicillin-like , β-lactam antibiotic.
This combination medication contains semisynthetic antibiotic amoxicillin and β-lactamase inhibitor, prescribed for lower respiratory infections, otitis media, sinusitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin Structure infections.
This medication is a combination of β-lactam antibiotic, and a β-lactamase inhibitor (potassium clavulanate) prescribed to treat infections of the ears, lungs, sinus, skin, and urinary tract.
This medication is beta-lactam antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as UTI, meningitis, gonorrhea, pneumonia, bronchitis, ear, lung, skin and respiratory tract infections.
This medication is a penicillin antibiotic, prescribed for susceptible bacterial infections like skin infections, gynecological infections or infections of the abdomen either alone or with other medications.
This medication is a penicillin antibiotic, prescribed for susceptible infections and uncomplicated gonorrhea.
This medication is an antibiotic, prescribed for eye infections caused by bacteria.
This medication is penicillin-like antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as pneumonia, infections of the ear, urinary tract, bone and skin.
This medication is penicillin antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections (E.
Oxacillin Injection
Penicillin VK
This combination medication is an antibacterial agent, prescribed for various infections such as Nosocomial pneumonia.
Penicillins +Mucolytic agent - ICD Code -Y40.0
This combination medication contains penicillin antibiotic and mucolytic agent.
This combination medication contains penicillin antibiotic and mucolytic agent.
Quinolones - ICD Code -Y41.8
This medication is a quinolone antibiotic, prescribed for infective ophthalmitis and sinusitis, chronic bronchitis, acute exacerbation, community-acquired pneumonia, skin infections.
This medication is a fluoroquinoloneantibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as pneumonia, urinary tract, skin, bones and joint infections.
This medication is a quinolone antibiotic, prescribed for chronic bronchitis, sinusitis, pneumonia, intra-abdominal infections and others.
This medication is prescribed for treating certain bacterial infections, and preventing anthrax.
This medication is an antibiotic, prescribed for urinary tract infections.
Sulfonamides - ICD Code -Y41.0
Sulfadiazine
This medication is a sulfonamide antibacterial, prescribed for treating and preventing certain bacterial infections.
Sulfisoxazole/Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate
Sulfisoxazole/Phenazopyridine
Trimethoprim/Sulfamethoxazole
Trimethoprim/Sulfamethoxazole DS
Tetracyclines - ICD Code -Y40.4
This medication is a tetracycline antibiotic, prescribed for certain bacterial infections.
This medication is broad-spectrum antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as pneumonia and other respiratory tract infections, Lyme’s disease, infections of skin, genital, and urinary systems and anthrax.
Minocycline is a broad spectrum tetracycline antibiotic.
This medication is an antibiotic, prescribed for various infections such as acne, dermatitis, gonorrhea, etc.
This medication is an antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections.