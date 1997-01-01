Antibiotics

ICD Code -Y40

Roxithromycin This medication is a semi-synthetic macrolide antibiotic, prescribed for respiratory tract, urinary and soft tissue infections.

Sisomicin This medication is an aminoglycoside antibiotic, prescribed for conjunctivitis, keratitis, blepharitis and other bacterial infections.

Spiramycin This medication is an antibiotic, prescribed for different types of infection.

Sultamicillin This medication is an antibiotic combination, prescribed for urinary tract infection, otitis media, and gonorrhea.

Teicoplanin This medication is an antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections.

Telavancin This medication is an antibiotic, prescribed for serious skin infections.

Telithromycin This medication is a ketolide antibiotic, prescribed for bacterial infections.

Tyrothricin This medication is a topical antibiotic, prescribed for sore throat, skin infections and ear infections.

ICD Code -Y40.0

Penicillin v Potassium This medication is an antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections.

ICD Code -Y40.8

Lincomycin This medication is a lincosamide antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections.

ICD Code -Y40.9

Daptomycin This medication is an antibiotic, prescribed for serious infections.

Meropenem This medication is a carbapenem antibiotic, prescribed for bacterial infections like skin and skin structure infections, bacterial meningitis, serious nosocomial infections like septicaemia, febrile neutropenia, intraabdominal and pelvic infections.

Polymyxin, Bacitracin and Neomycin This medication is an antibiotic, prescribed for eye and other bacterial infections.

ICD Code -Y56

Nitrofurazone This medication is an antibiotic, prescribed for infected burns.

ICD Code -Y56.8

Sodium fusidate This medication is a bacteriostatic antibiotic, prescribed for osteomyelitis, boils, folliculitis, sycosis, and other skin infections.

Aminoglycosides - ICD Code -Y40.5

Amikacin This medication is an aminoglycoside antibiotic, prescribed for serious bacterial infections.

Capreomycin This medication is a peptide antibiotic, prescribed for tuberculosis.

Framycetin This medication is an amino glycoside anti-infective agent, prescribed for eye/ear infections.

Gentamicin Ophthalmic This medication is an antibiotic, used to treat bacterial infections of the eyes.

Kanamycin This medication is an aminoglycoside antibiotic, prescribed for serious bacterial infections.

Netilmicin This medication is an aminoglycoside antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections.

Spectinomycin This medication is an aminocyclitol antibiotic, prescribed for gonorrhea.

antineoplastic antibiotic - ICD Code -Y43.3

Plicamycin This medication is an antineoplastic agent, prescribed for testicular cancer, paget's disease of bone and hypercalcemia.

Bacteriostatic Antibiotic - ICD Code -Y56

Fusidic acid This medication is bacteriostatic antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infection.

Cephalosporins - ICD Code -Y40.1

Cefaclor This medication is a cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for certain infection caused by bacteria such as pneumonia, ear, lung, skin, throat, and urinary tract infections.

Cefadroxil This medication is broad-spectrum antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as urinary tract infection, skin and soft- tissue, pharynx (throat) and tonsils (tonsillitis).

Cefamandole This medication is a second-generation broad-spectrum cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for respiratory infections, including pneumonia, urinary tract infections, peritonitis, skin and skin structure infections, bone and joint infections.

Cefazolin This medication is a cephalosporin antibiotic, mainly used to treat bacterial infections in different parts of the body (the lung, bone, joint, stomach, blood, heart valve, and urinary tract).

Cefdinir This medication is a cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for pneumonia, acute exacerbations of chronic bronchitis, ENT and skin infections.

Cefditoren This medication is a third-generation cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for certain bacterial infections.

Cefepime This medication is cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for certain bacterial infections.

Cefetamet This medication is a cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for susceptible infections.

Cefixime This medication is an oral cephalosporin (third generation) antibiotic, prescribed for gonorrhea, tonsilitis and pharyngitis.

Cefoperazone Sodium Injection This medication is a cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for susceptible infections such as respiratory tract infection, infections of the skin and skin structures, urinary tract infection, pelvic inflammatory disease, endometritis, and other infections.

Cefotaxime This medication is a cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as lower respiratory tract infections, pelvic inflammatory disease, endometritis, skin and skin structure infections, and others.

Cefotetan This medication is a cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for bacterial infections.

Cefoxitin This medication is a broad-spectrum cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for serious infections such as respiratory tract infection, urinary tract infection, septicemia, and others.

Cefpirome This medication is a cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for susceptible infections.

Cefpodoxmine Proxetil This medication is a cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infection.

Cefprozil This medication is a cephalosporin antibiotic, used to treat certain infections caused by bacteria, such as bronchitis and infections of the ears, throat, sinuses, and skin.

Ceftaroline Fosamil Injection This medication is a cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for bacterial infections (Eg- skin and skin structure infections, pneumonia).

Ceftazidime This medication is a cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections.

Ceftibuten This medication is a cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections.

Ceftriaxone This medication is a cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for certain bacterial infections such as gonorrhea, pelvic inflammatory disease, middle ear infection, meningitis (inflammation of the covering of the brain), and infections of the lungs, ears, skin, urinary tract, blood, bones and joints and typhoid.

Cefuroxime axetil This medication is a semi synthetic cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for different types of infections such as lung, ear, throat, urinary tract and skin.

Cephalexin This medication is a first-generation cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for susceptible infections.

Cephradine This medication is a first generation cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as pneumonia, ear, urinary tract and skin infections.

Fluoroquinolones - ICD Code -Y40.8

Gatifloxacin This medication is an antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as conjunctivitis, sinusitis, skin and skin structure infections, cystitis.

Lomefloxacin This medication is a fluoroquinolone antibiotic, prescribed for various bacterial infections such as lower respiratory tract infection, urinary tract infection, and Chlamydia.

Pefloxacin This medication is a fluoroquinolone antibiotic, prescribed for the treatment of uncomplicated gonococcal urethritis in males and for gram-negative bacterial infections in gastrointestinal system and genitourinary tract.

Sparfloxacin This medication is a fluoroquinolone antibiotic, prescribed for community-acquired pneumonia, and chronic bronchitis.

Glycylcycline Antibiotic- Anti-infective - ICD Code -Y41

Tigecycline This medication is an antibiotic, prescribed for certain bacterial infection.

Macrolides - ICD Code -Y40.3

Azithromycin This medication is a macrolide antibiotic used for various bacterial infections such as infections of the middle ear, throat, bronchus, sinuses, skin and soft tissue.

Clarithromycin This medication is a macrolide antibiotic, prescribed infections of the middle ear, tonsillitis, throat infections, laryngitis, bronchitis, pneumonia, and skin infections.

Erythromycin This medication is an antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as bronchitis, diphtheria, legionnaires' disease, pertussis etc.

Fidaxomicin This medication is a narrow spectrum macrocyclic antibiotic, prescribed for clostridium difficile-associated diarrhea (CDAD).

Troleandomycin This medication is a macrolide antibiotic, prescribed for different types of bacterial infections, such as tonsillitis, bronchitis, sinusitis, and pneumonia.

Monocyclic Beta-lactam Antibiotic - ICD Code -Y40.1

Aztreonam This medication is monobactam antibiotic, prescribed for serious infections caused by susceptible gram negative bacteria like urinary tract infection, lower respiratory tract infection.

Doripenem This medication is an antibiotic that fights bacteria.

penicillins - ICD Code -Y40.0

Amoxicillin This medication is a penicillin-like , β-lactam antibiotic.

Amoxicillin and Clavulanate Potassium This combination medication contains semisynthetic antibiotic amoxicillin and β-lactamase inhibitor, prescribed for lower respiratory infections, otitis media, sinusitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin Structure infections.

Amoxicillin and Clavulanic acid This medication is a combination of β-lactam antibiotic, and a β-lactamase inhibitor (potassium clavulanate) prescribed to treat infections of the ears, lungs, sinus, skin, and urinary tract.

Ampicillin This medication is beta-lactam antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as UTI, meningitis, gonorrhea, pneumonia, bronchitis, ear, lung, skin and respiratory tract infections.

Ampicillin and Sulbactam This medication is a penicillin antibiotic, prescribed for susceptible bacterial infections like skin infections, gynecological infections or infections of the abdomen either alone or with other medications.

Bacampicillin This medication is a penicillin antibiotic, prescribed for susceptible infections and uncomplicated gonorrhea.

Bacitracin (Neomycin/Polymyxin B) Opthalmic This medication is an antibiotic, prescribed for eye infections caused by bacteria.

Dicloxacillin This medication is penicillin-like antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as pneumonia, infections of the ear, urinary tract, bone and skin.

Mezlocillin sodium This medication is penicillin antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections (E.

Piperacillin/Tazobactam This combination medication is an antibacterial agent, prescribed for various infections such as Nosocomial pneumonia.

Penicillins +Mucolytic agent - ICD Code -Y40.0

Amoxicillin and Bromhexine This combination medication contains penicillin antibiotic and mucolytic agent.

Amoxicillin and Carbocisteine This combination medication contains penicillin antibiotic and mucolytic agent.

Quinolones - ICD Code -Y41.8

Balofloxacin This medication is a quinolone antibiotic, prescribed for infective ophthalmitis and sinusitis, chronic bronchitis, acute exacerbation, community-acquired pneumonia, skin infections.

Ciprofloxacin This medication is a fluoroquinoloneantibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as pneumonia, urinary tract, skin, bones and joint infections.

Garenoxacin Mesylate This medication is a quinolone antibiotic, prescribed for chronic bronchitis, sinusitis, pneumonia, intra-abdominal infections and others.

Levofloxacin This medication is prescribed for treating certain bacterial infections, and preventing anthrax.

Nalidixic Acid This medication is an antibiotic, prescribed for urinary tract infections.

Sulfonamides - ICD Code -Y41.0

Sulfisoxazole This medication is a sulfonamide antibacterial, prescribed for treating and preventing certain bacterial infections.

Tetracyclines - ICD Code -Y40.4

Demeclocycline This medication is a tetracycline antibiotic, prescribed for certain bacterial infections.

Doxycycline This medication is broad-spectrum antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as pneumonia and other respiratory tract infections, Lyme’s disease, infections of skin, genital, and urinary systems and anthrax.

Minocycline Minocycline is a broad spectrum tetracycline antibiotic.

Oxytetracycline This medication is an antibiotic, prescribed for various infections such as acne, dermatitis, gonorrhea, etc.