Drugs for Heart Attack

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Heart Attack. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Heart Attack

Adenosine Adenosine is an antiarrhythmic agent, prescribed for irregular heart beat. Trade Names :

Amiloride and Hydrochlorothiazide Amiloride and Hydrochlorothiazide contains diuretics, prescribed for hypertension and congestive heart failure.

Aspirin Aspirin is an analgesic and antipyretic, prescribed for pain, heart attack and fever. The drug decreases the substances that cause pain and inflammation. Trade Names : More...

Atenolol Atenolol blocks beta-1 receptors, which are present on the heart. This prevents the action of nerve chemicals adrenaline and noradrenaline on the heart. As a result, heart beats at a slower rate and with lesser force, and thus pumps out lesser blood into blood vessels. This action of atenolol reduces blood pressure in the hypertensive patients. Since the heart treated with atenolol beat slowly and with less force, it uses lesser energy thus relieving pain in angina and also reduces the risk of heart attack. Trade Names : More...

Bisoprolol Bisoprolol is a beta- blocker, prescribed for heart disease. Trade Names : More...

Bumetanide Bumetanide is a diuretic, prescribed for the treatment of swelling and fluid retention due to congestive heart failure, liver and kidney disease.

Candesartan Candesartan is an angiotensin II receptor antagonist, prescribed for high blood pressure. It blocks the action of certain chemicals that tighten the blood vessels, so blood flows more smoothly. High blood pressure reduction helps prevent strokes, heart attacks, and kidney problems. Trade Names : More...

Captopril Captopril is an angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor (ACE inhibitor), prescribed for high blood pressure (hypertension), congestive heart failure, myocardial infarction and kidney problems caused by diabetes. Trade Names : More...

Carvedilol Carvedilol is an alpha- and beta-blocker, prescribed for heart failure and high blood pressure. Trade Names : More...

Clopidogrel Clopidogrel is an anti-platelet agent, that is, a drug that inhibits the ability of platelets to clump together as part of a blood clot. Clopidogrel is prescribed either alone or with other medications for prevention or treatment of stroke and heart attack (which are usually caused by blood clots) in persons who are at high risk. Trade Names : More...

Dalteparin Dalteparin is an anticoagulant (blood thinner) that prevents blood clots in persons undergoing surgery. Along with aspirin Dalteparin is prescribed for heart attack, unstable angina (chest pain). It is also used to reduce the recurrence of blood clots in certain cancer patients and during dialysis. Trade Names :

Dofetilide Dofetilide is an antiarrhythmic agent, prescribed for irregular heart beat.

Enoxaparin Enoxaparin prevents blood clots in patients who are on bed rest or who are having orthopedic surgery of the hip replacement, knee replacement, or large intestinal surgery. It is also used alone or in combination with warfarin to prevent and treat blood clots in the leg. It is a low molecular weight heparin. It stops the formation of substances that cause clots. It is also used in unstable angina and heart attacks. Trade Names : More...

Epinephrine Epinephrine is a hormone, recommended for cardiac arrest (to restart the heart beat), dilation of blood vessels, increase of diastolic blood pressure, increasing the flow of blood to heart and anaphylactic shock (allergic reactions). It is effective in controlling superficial bleeding and reduction of uterine contractions during childbirth. Trade Names : More...

Eplerenone Eplerenone is a mineral corticoid receptor antagonist, prescribed for high blood pressure and heart attack. It blocks the action of aldosterone, which aids in the regulation of blood pressure. Trade Names :

Eptifibatide Eptifibatide is an antithrombotic agent, prescribed for the treatment of patients with acute coronary syndrome (heart condition), and those undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention (angioplasty), and stenting (placing of a cylindrical device within vessels). It prevents platelets in the blood from sticking to each other. Trade Names :

Erythrityl Tetranitrate Erythrityl tetranitrate is used for the treatment of angina pectoris, chest pain caused by reduced blood flow to the heart. It has vasodilator properties. It relaxes blood vessels and reduces the work load of the heart. It also increases blood flow to the parts of the heart affected by reduced blood flow Trade Names :

Felodipine Felodipine is a calcium channel blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure. The medication relaxes blood vessels. Trade Names : More...

Glyceryl Trinitrate Glyceryl Trinitrate is an organic nitrate, prescribed for angina and heart failure. Trade Names : More...

Heparin Heparin is an anticoagulant, prescribed for deep venous thrombosis, arterial embolism and pulmonary embolism. It is also used for prevention of blood clot in heart surgery. Trade Names : More...

Isoproterenol Inhalation Isoproterenol Inhalation is a sympathomimetic compound, prescribed for asthma, heart attack and shock. Isoproterenol Inhalation relaxes the muscles in the airways and aid in breathing.

Isosorbide Dinitrate and Hydralazine Isosorbide Dinitrate and Hydralazine is a vasodilator combination, prescribed for heart failure.

Lisinopril Lisinopril is an angiotensin converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor, prescribed for high blood pressure. Trade Names : More...

Loxaglate Loxaglate is a diagnostic radiopaque medium, prescribed for radiographic examination of the heart chambers and thoracic veins and arteries in children.

Nesiritide Nesiritide is the recombinant form of natriuretic peptide, prescribed for congestive heart failure, which improves breathing.

Nitroglycerin Tablets, Capsules and Spray Nitroglycerin Tablets, Capsules and Spray is an organic nitrate, prescribed for chest pain.

Perflutren Protein-Type A Microspheres Perflutren Protein-Type A Microspheres is a contrast agent, used to diagnose heart diseases during certain medical tests (e.g., echocardiograms).

Perindopril Perindopril is a long-acting ACE inhibitor, prescribed for high blood pressure, heart attack and heart failure. Trade Names :

Procainamide Procainamide is an antiarrhythmic agent, prescribed for irregular heart beat. Trade Names :

Quinapril Quinapril is an angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor, prescribed for high blood pressure and heart failure either alone or with other medications. Trade Names :

Ramipril Ramipril is an angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor, used alone or in combination with other medications to treat high blood pressure. It is also used to reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke in patients at risk for these problems and to improve survival in patients with heart failure after a heart attack. Trade Names : More...

Streptokinase Streptokinase is an enzyme, prescribed for heart attack, pulmonary embolism and deep vein thrombosis. It breaks up and dissolves blood clots that can block arteries. Trade Names : More...

Tenecteplase Tenecteplase is a tissue plasminogen activator (tPA), prescribed for preventing death from acute myocardial infarction (sudden heart attack).

Thallous Chloride Tl-201 Injection Thallous Chloride Tl-201 Injection is a radiopharmaceutical agent, used to identify acute myocardial infarction.

Ticagrelor Ticagrelor is a platelet aggregation inhibitor, prescribed for reducing death rate in patients with myocardial infarction and angina pectoris.

Timolol Ophthalmic Timolol Ophthalmic is a non-selective beta-adrenergic receptor blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure, heart attack, and migraine headaches. Trade Names : More...

Torsemide Torsemide is a pyridine-sulfonylurea type loop diuretic, prescribed for hypertension, congestive cardiac failure, chronic renal failure and hepatic cirrhosis. Trade Names : More...

Trandolapril Trandolapril is an angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor, prescribed for high blood pressure either alone or with other medications. Lowering high blood pressure helps prevent strokes, heart attacks and kidney problems. Trandolapril is also used to improve survival after an acute heart attack and with other drugs (e.g., diuretics, digoxin) to treat congestive heart failure. Trade Names :

Urokinase Urokinase is an enzyme (thrombolytic agent), prescribed for deep vein thrombosis, heart attack, pulmonary embolism and peripheral vascular occlusion. It dissolves blood clots. Trade Names : More...