Drugs for Heart Attack

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Heart Attack. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Heart Attack

Alpha-linolenic acid

Alpha-linolenic acid is used to reduce the risk of heart disease or  heart attack, plaque (fatty build-up) formations in arteries serving the heart, and high blood pressure. Alpha-linolenic acid may also improve lung function in people having asthma. Taking alpha-linolenic acid supplements might not have the same health benefits mentioned above as foods containing the fatty acid.

Atenolol

Atenolol blocks beta-1 receptors, which are present on the heart. This prevents the action of nerve chemicals adrenaline and noradrenaline on the heart. As a result, heart beats at a slower rate and with lesser force, and thus pumps out lesser blood into blood vessels. This action of atenolol reduces blood pressure in the hypertensive patients. Since the heart treated with atenolol beat slowly and with less force, it uses lesser energy thus relieving pain in angina and also reduces the risk of heart attack.
Trade Names :
Amloapt -AT | Amlocal -AT | Opime -AT | Angitol Plus | Amchek -AT | Altas AT | Avino -AM | Andinx AT | Amlobet | Betacard AM
Bumetanide

Bumetanide is a diuretic, prescribed for the treatment of swelling and fluid retention due to congestive heart failure, liver and kidney disease.

Clopidogrel

Clopidogrel is an anti-platelet agent, that is, a drug that inhibits the ability of platelets to clump together as part of a blood clot. Clopidogrel is prescribed either alone or with other medications for prevention or treatment of stroke and heart attack (which are usually caused by blood clots) in persons who are at high risk.
Trade Names :
Ceruvin | Zogrell | Clavix | Noklot | Clopod | Preva | Clopicard FC | Thinrin | Clotnil | Plodrel
Dofetilide

Dofetilide is an antiarrhythmic agent, prescribed for irregular heart beat.

Enoxaparin

Enoxaparin prevents blood clots in patients who are on bed rest or who are having orthopedic surgery of the hip replacement, knee replacement, or large intestinal surgery. It is also used alone or in combination with warfarin to prevent and treat blood clots in the leg. It is a low molecular weight heparin. It stops the formation of substances that cause clots. It is also used in unstable angina and heart attacks.
Trade Names :
Thrombiflo | Cutenox | Lmwx -PFS (0.2ml) | Maxiparine | Dynalix | Clexane | Thrombiflo (40 mg) | Cutenox (0.4 ml) | Lmwx -PFS (0.4 ml) | Maxiparine (0.4 ml)
Epinephrine

Epinephrine is a hormone, recommended for cardiac arrest (to restart the heart beat), dilation of blood vessels, increase of diastolic blood pressure, increasing the flow of blood to heart and anaphylactic shock (allergic reactions). It is effective in controlling superficial bleeding and reduction of uterine contractions during childbirth.
Trade Names :
Tedral | Tedral SR | Multimix Oral | Unidrinal | Sneezy | Franklor | Tedral SA | Marax | Codoris | Cofwin
Eptifibatide

Eptifibatide is an antithrombotic agent, prescribed for the treatment of patients with acute coronary syndrome (heart condition), and those undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention (angioplasty), and stenting (placing of a cylindrical device within vessels). It prevents platelets in the blood from sticking to each other.
Trade Names :
Eptifab (20 mg) | Eptifab (100 ml) | Clotide (20mg/10mL) | Clotide (75mg/100mL) | Coromax (0.75mg/mL) | Coromax (2mg/mL) | Eptifab (20mg/10mL) | Eptifab (75mg/100mL)

Erythrityl Tetranitrate

Erythrityl tetranitrate is used for the treatment of angina pectoris, chest pain caused by reduced blood flow to the heart. It has vasodilator properties. It relaxes blood vessels and reduces the work load of the heart. It also increases blood flow to the parts of the heart affected by reduced blood flow.
Trade Names :
Cardilate (5mg) | Cardilate (15mg)

Isoproterenol Inhalation

Isoproterenol Inhalation is a sympathomimetic compound, prescribed for asthma, heart attack and shock. Isoproterenol Inhalation relaxes the muscles in the airways and aid in breathing.

Loxaglate

Loxaglate is a diagnostic radiopaque medium, prescribed for radiographic examination of the heart chambers and thoracic veins and arteries in children.

Nesiritide

Nesiritide is the recombinant form of natriuretic peptide, prescribed for congestive heart failure, which improves breathing.

Quinapril

Quinapril is an angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor, prescribed for high blood pressure and heart failure either alone or with other medications.
Trade Names :
Q-Pril -H (10mg/12.5mg)

Tenecteplase

Tenecteplase is a tissue plasminogen activator (tPA), prescribed for preventing death from acute myocardial infarction (sudden heart attack).

Ticagrelor

Ticagrelor is a platelet aggregation inhibitor, prescribed for reducing death rate in patients with myocardial infarction and angina pectoris.

Trandolapril

Trandolapril is an angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor, prescribed for high blood pressure either alone or with other medications. Lowering high blood pressure helps prevent strokes, heart attacks and kidney problems. Trandolapril is also used to improve survival after an acute heart attack and with other drugs (e.g., diuretics, digoxin) to treat congestive heart failure.
Trade Names :
Zetpril | Zetpril (2 mg)
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply.
Overview - Causes - Risk Factors - Signs & Symptoms - Diagnosis - Treatment - Aftercare - Prevention - FAQs - Glossary - Reference -


