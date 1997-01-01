View Sources

20,000 people in the world die daily due to cancer1 in 8 deaths that occur in the world is due to cancerCancer deaths outnumber deaths due to AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria combined12 million new cases of cancer will be diagnosed by the end of 2007Cancer death toll will be 7.6 million by end of 2007Cancers of the Lung, Prostate and Stomach are the most commonly diagnosed cancers in menCancers of the Breast, Cervix and Colon are the most commonly diagnosed cancers in womenRelative risk of developing breast cancer is doubled if there is a history of a first degree relative having the cancer.Pap smear for cervical cancer is the single best cancer screening procedureLifetime risk of an American man developing an invasive cancer is 45%Relative risk of a smoker developing lung cancer is 23 times higher than that of a non-smoker.Tobacco use is the major preventable cause of cancer in the world.In developing countries more deaths occur due to diarrheal disease than due to cancer.Heart disease is still the no.1 Killer in the world.