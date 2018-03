List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Heart Attack

Alteplase Alteplase is an enzyme (tissue plasminogen activator (tPA)), prescribed for heart attack, stroke, and pulmonary embolism. It helps to break down unwanted blood clots.

Amiloride Amiloride is a potassium-sparing diuretic or water pill. It brings about fluid loss via the kidneys without causing potassium loss. It is used with other diuretics to treat high blood pressure (hypertension), heart failure , or accumulation of extra fluid in the body (edema). It prevents low blood potassium levels when used the other diuretics. Amiloride may be used alone to increase blood potassium levels with regular monitoring in those with persistent low levels. Trade Names :

Aspirin Aspirin is an analgesic and antipyretic, prescribed for pain, heart attack and fever. The drug decreases the substances that cause pain and inflammation. Trade Names : More...

Atenolol Atenolol blocks beta-1 receptors, which are present on the heart. This prevents the action of nerve chemicals adrenaline and noradrenaline on the heart. As a result, heart beats at a slower rate and with lesser force, and thus pumps out lesser blood into blood vessels. This action of atenolol reduces blood pressure in the hypertensive patients. Since the heart treated with atenolol beat slowly and with less force, it uses lesser energy thus relieving pain in angina and also reduces the risk of heart attack. Trade Names : More...

Clopidogrel Clopidogrel is an anti-platelet agent, that is, a drug that inhibits the ability of platelets to clump together as part of a blood clot. Clopidogrel is prescribed either alone or with other medications for prevention or treatment of stroke and heart attack (which are usually caused by blood clots) in persons who are at high risk. Trade Names : More...

Dalteparin Dalteparin is an anticoagulant (blood thinner) that prevents blood clots in persons undergoing surgery. Along with aspirin Dalteparin is prescribed for heart attack, unstable angina (chest pain). It is also used to reduce the recurrence of blood clots in certain cancer patients and during dialysis. Trade Names :

Dopamine Dopamine is an adrenergic and dopaminergic cardiac stimulant, prescribed for heart failure. Trade Names :

Enoxaparin Enoxaparin prevents blood clots in patients who are on bed rest or who are having orthopedic surgery of the hip replacement, knee replacement, or large intestinal surgery. It is also used alone or in combination with warfarin to prevent and treat blood clots in the leg. It is a low molecular weight heparin. It stops the formation of substances that cause clots. It is also used in unstable angina and heart attacks. Trade Names : More...

Eptifibatide Eptifibatide is an antithrombotic agent, prescribed for the treatment of patients with acute coronary syndrome (heart condition), and those undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention (angioplasty), and stenting (placing of a cylindrical device within vessels). It prevents platelets in the blood from sticking to each other. Trade Names :

Erythrityl Tetranitrate Erythrityl tetranitrate is used for the treatment of angina pectoris, chest pain caused by reduced blood flow to the heart. It has vasodilator properties. It relaxes blood vessels and reduces the work load of the heart. It also increases blood flow to the parts of the heart affected by reduced blood flow Trade Names :

Heparin Heparin is an anticoagulant, prescribed for deep venous thrombosis, arterial embolism and pulmonary embolism. It is also used for prevention of blood clot in heart surgery. Trade Names : More...

Lisinopril Lisinopril is an angiotensin converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor, prescribed for high blood pressure. Trade Names : More...

Loxaglate Loxaglate is a diagnostic radiopaque medium, prescribed for radiographic examination of the heart chambers and thoracic veins and arteries in children.

Metoprolol Metoprolol is a beta-blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure either alone or with other medications. It is also used for chest pain, migraine and hyperthyroidism. Trade Names : More...

Nitroglycerin Tablets, Capsules and Spray Nitroglycerin Tablets, Capsules and Spray is an organic nitrate, prescribed for chest pain.

Perindopril Perindopril is a long-acting ACE inhibitor, prescribed for high blood pressure, heart attack and heart failure. Trade Names :

Propranolol Propranolol is a beta-blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure and chest pain. It is also used to prevent migraine headaches and recurrence of heart attacks. Trade Names : More...

Ramipril Ramipril is an angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor, used alone or in combination with other medications to treat high blood pressure. It is also used to reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke in patients at risk for these problems and to improve survival in patients with heart failure after a heart attack. Trade Names : More...

Tenecteplase Tenecteplase is a tissue plasminogen activator (tPA), prescribed for preventing death from acute myocardial infarction (sudden heart attack).

Trandolapril Trandolapril is an angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor, prescribed for high blood pressure either alone or with other medications. Lowering high blood pressure helps prevent strokes, heart attacks and kidney problems. Trandolapril is also used to improve survival after an acute heart attack and with other drugs (e.g., diuretics, digoxin) to treat congestive heart failure. Trade Names :

Urokinase Urokinase is an enzyme (thrombolytic agent), prescribed for deep vein thrombosis, heart attack, pulmonary embolism and peripheral vascular occlusion. It dissolves blood clots. Trade Names : More...