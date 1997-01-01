Drugs for Skin

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Skin . Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Skin Disease

Alclometasone Alclometasone is a topical synthetic corticosteroid, prescribed for corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses such as atopic dermatitis, eczema, psoriasis, allergic dermatitis, contact dermatitis, actinic dermatitis, kiss-type allergy and skin itch. It reduces the actions of chemicals in the body that cause inflammation, redness, and swelling.

Alclometasone Dipropionate Alclometasone Dipropionate is a synthetic glucocorticoid steroid, used in dermatology conditionaconditions such as atopic dermatitis, eczema, psoriasis, allergic dermatitis, contact dermatitis, actinic dermatitis, kiss-type allergy and skin itch.

Allantoin Allantoin is a topical agent, prescribed for psoriasis, and other skin diseases. Trade Names : More...

Amcinonide Amcinonide is a topical glucocorticoid, prescribed for skin inflammation and itching.

Amorolfine Amorolfine is a topical antibiotic, prescribed for toenail infections and skin fungal infections. Trade Names :

Avelumab Avelumab is a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) blocking antibody which is prescribed to treat adult and pediatric patients of 12 years and older who suffer from advanced Merkel-cell carcinoma that has spread to other parts of the body. Merkel-cell carcinoma is a rare but highly aggressive form of skin cancer caused by the Merkel cell polyomavirus. Avelumab is also used to treat urothelial cancer (cancer that occurs in the bladder, ureter, and urethra) in patients whose cancer was worsened during chemotherapy or within 12 months of chemotherapy given with surgery. It received orphan drug designation in January 2017 by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for treating stomach cancer. Avelumab acts either by slowing down the growth of cancer cells or stops the further development of cancer.

Bemotrizinol / Bisoctrizole Bemotrizinol / Bisoctrizole is used in sunscreens. It absorbs both ultraviolet A and ultraviolet B and protects the skin against sun damage including skin cancers . It also prevents photodegradation of other chemical ingredients in sunscreens.

Benzyl benzoate Benzyl benzoate is the ester of benzyl alcohol and benzoic acid, prescribed for lice and scabies infestations. Trade Names : More...

Biafine Biafine is a water-based emulsion, prescribed for various types of wounds.

Brodalumab Brodalumab is a human monoclonal antibody prescribed to treat moderate-or -severe plaque psoriasis in patients who do not respond to other systemic treatments. Plaque psoriasis is a skin disease in which the skin has red or scaly patches covered with a silver-white build up of dead skin cells. The lesions usually appears on the knee, elbow, scalp or lower back. Brodalumab works by blocking inflammation by targeting the interleukin (IL)-17 receptor A.

Butenafine Butenafine is an antifungal, prescribed for dermatological infections such as tinea versicolor (rashes on the trunk region of the body), athlete’s foot, ringworm, and jock itch that prevent the growth of fungus. Trade Names :

Cefdinir Cefdinir is a cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for pneumonia, acute exacerbations of chronic bronchitis, ENT and skin infections. Trade Names : More...

Cefoperazone Sodium Injection Cefoperazone Sodium Injection is a cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for susceptible infections such as respiratory tract infection, infections of the skin and skin structures, urinary tract infection, pelvic inflammatory disease, endometritis, and other infections. Trade Names : More...

Cefotaxime Cefotaxime is a cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as lower respiratory tract infections, pelvic inflammatory disease, endometritis, skin and skin structure infections, and others. Trade Names : More...

Cephaloridine Cephaloridine, administered parenterally was used for bacterial infections , like lower respiratory tract, skin and urinary tract infections (before 1970s). It is no longer available for therapeutic use. Cephaloridine acts like other cephalosporin and penicillin antibiotics by interfering with the final step of bacterial cell wall synthesis. As a result the cell wall weakens and cell lysis occurs. Cephaloridine is more commonly used in veterinary practice to treat mild to severe bacterial infections caused by penicillin resistant and penicillin sensitive bacterial species. Trade Names :

Cetrimide Cetrimide is a skin antiseptic and disinfectant prescribed for seborrhoeic dermatitis and wound cleansing. The cream has a bactericidal activity against gram-positive bacteria and incompatible with soaps and other anionic surfactants. Trade Names : More...

Chloroxylenol Chloroxylenol is an antimicrobial agent, prescribed as a antiseptic and disinfectant. Trade Names : More...

Clobetasol Propinate Clobetasol Propinate is a corticosteroid, prescribed for skin disorders including eczema, psoriasis and lichen sclerosis. The medication reduces the action of chemicals that causes inflammation and redness. Trade Names : More...

Cloxacillin Staphylococci. Penicillinase breaks down penicillin and results in resistance to the drug. Cloxacillin is used for to the treatment of several infections that may include endocarditis (infection of the inner layer of the heart), pneumonia (infection of the lung) and other respiratory tract infections, bone and joint infections, sepsis (blood infection), skin and soft tissue infections and urinary tract infection . Like other penicillins, it prevents the synthesis of the bacterial wall, resulting in its death. It is effective against bacteria that produce an enzyme called penicillinase like penicillinase-producing. Penicillinase breaks down penicillin and results in resistance to the drug. Trade Names : More...

Dapsone Dapsone is an antibacterial drug, prescribed for leprosy and skin infections either alone or with other medications. Trade Names :

Dehydroepiandrosterone Its use in athletes is banned by the World Anti-doping Agency. Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA) is also known as androstenolone. It is used for multiple conditions, but its efficacy in most of these has not been proved. Some of the conditions where it is used are mentioned below: • Postmenopausal symptoms in women with pain during sex • Adrenal insufficiency, where the adrenal gland does not produce enough hormones • To improve aging skin Depression It is also sold as a nutritional supplement. Trade Names :

Delafloxacin Delafloxacin is prescribed to treat adult patients suffering from acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSI) which are caused by susceptible gram-positive and gram-negative organisms. It acts by killing the bacteria that is responsible for causing the infections.

Desonide Desonide is a topical corticosteroid, prescribed for atopic dermatitis (eczema), seborrheic dermatitis, psoriasis and contact dermatitis in both adults and children. Trade Names :

Desoximetasone Desoximetasone is a topical (for the skin) steroid, prescribed for inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses.

Diflorasone Diacetate Diflorasone Diacetate is a topical corticosteroid, prescribed for inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of skin. Trade Names :

Dimethicone Dimethicone is an emollient, prescribed for pediculosis, and other skin conditions. Trade Names : More...

Econazole Econazole is an antifungal agent; prescribed for vaginal thrush, skin infections, athlete's foot and jock itch. Trade Names :

Fluocinolone Fluocinolone is a topical corticosteroid, prescribed for eczema. Trade Names : More...

Fluocinonide Fluocinonide is a topical adrenocortical steroid, prescribed for skin disorders such as itching, redness, dryness, crusting, scaling, inflammation and discomfort. It inhibits the action of chemicals that cause redness and inflammation. Trade Names : More...

Flurandrenolide Flurandrenolide is an adrenocortical steroid, prescribed for certain skin diseases.

Gatifloxacin Gatifloxacin is an antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as conjunctivitis, sinusitis, skin and skin structure infections, cystitis. It kills the bacteria that cause infection. Trade Names : More...

Guselkumab Guselkumab is prescribed along with either systemic treatment or phototherapy (UV light) to treat patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in adults who do not show improvement only with topical medicines. It is an interleukin-23 blocker that prevents inflammation in psoriasis.

Halcinonide Halcinonide is a corticosteroid, prescribed for dermatoses. Halcinonide reduces the action of the chemicals that cause inflammation, redness and swelling. Trade Names :

Halobetasol Propionate Halobetasol Propionate is a topical corticosteroid, prescribed for skin inflammation and itching. Trade Names : More...

Hexachlorophene Hexachlorophene is a disinfectant, used as a skin cleanser and also for preventing the spread of infection.

Hydrocortisone Valerate Hydrocortisone Valerate is a corticosteroid, prescribed for various skin diseases.

Hydrocortisone, Neomycin and Polymyxin Hydrocortisone, Neomycin and Polymyxin contains two antibiotics and a corticosteroid, prescribed for ear, eye and skin infections.

Hydroquinone Hydroquinone is a local cream prescribed for dark or hyper-pigmented skin marks such as freckles (small flat brown marks on the face and sun exposed areas), melasma (brown patches on skin), age spots, and dark spots due to acne, pregnancy-related scars, skin trauma or use of birth control pills. It works by inhibiting tyrosinase, enzyme which is required to make melanin in skin cells. Melanin give the skin the dark color. Trade Names : More...

Isotretinoin Isotretinoin is a retinoid, prescribed for acne and other skin disorders. Trade Names : More...

Mafenide Mafenide is a sulfonamide, prescribed for skin infections either alone or with other medications.

Meropenem Meropenem is a carbapenem antibiotic, prescribed for bacterial infections like skin and skin structure infections, bacterial meningitis, serious nosocomial infections like septicaemia, febrile neutropenia, intraabdominal and pelvic infections. The medication inhibits cell wall synthesis in bacteria, and thereby leading to cell death. Trade Names : More...

Methyl Aminolevulinate Hydrochloride Methyl Aminolevulinate Hydrochloride is a photosensitizing agent, prescribed for skin lesions (actinic keratoses).

Methylprednisolone Methylprednisolone is a corticosteroid prescribed for severe allergies, arthritis, asthma, certain blood disorders and skin conditions. Trade Names : More...

Metronidazole Topical Metronidazole Topical is an antibiotic, prescribed for inflammatory papules and pustules of rosacea.

Mometasone Mometasone is a topical corticosteroid, prescribed for treatment of inflammatory skin disorders (such as eczema and psoriasis), allergic rhinitis (such as hay fever), and asthma. Nasal spray is used for seasonal allergies like runny nose. It reduces inflammatory reactions and modifies immune reactions in the body. Trade Names : More...

Moxifloxacin Moxifloxacin is a quinolone antibiotic, prescribed for bacterial infections such as pneumonia, bronchitis, sinus, skin and skin structure infections, and others. Trade Names : More...

Naftifine Hydrochloride Naftifine Hydrochloride is an antifungal agent, prescribed for skin infections. Naftifine Hydrochloride prevents the fungal growth.

Neomycin Topical Neomycin Topical is an antibiotic, prescribed for fungal or viral infections. Trade Names :

Ofloxacin Ofloxacin is a fluoroquinolone antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as chronic bronchitis, pneumonia, skin and skin structure infections, and others. Trade Names : More...

Oxytetracycline Oxytetracycline is an antibiotic, prescribed for various infections such as acne, dermatitis, gonorrhea, etc. Trade Names : More...

Permethrin Permethrin is a pyrethroid, prescribed for scabies. Trade Names : More...

Pimecrolimus Pimecrolimus is a topical immunomodulator, prescribed for eczema in non-immuno compromised adults and children 2 years of age and older.

Quiniodochlor Quiniodochlor is a antibacterial agent, prescribed for dermatophytosis, mycosis barbae, seborrhoeic dermatitis, infected eczema, furunculosis and pityriasis versicolor (athlete’s foot). Trade Names : More...

Quinupristin and Dalfopristin Quinupristin and Dalfopristin is a streptogramin antibiotic, prescribed for certain bacterial infection (e.g. complicated skin and skin structure infections).

Resorcinol Resorcinol is a dihydroxy benzene, prescribed for acne, seborrheic dermatitis, eczema, psoriasis, and other skin disorders. Trade Names :

Retapamulin Retapamulin is a pleuromutilin antibiotic, prescribed for impetigo.

Selenium Sulfide Selenium Sulfide is an anti-infective agent, prescribed for seborrheic dermatitis of scalp and treatment of dandruff. Trade Names :

Telavancin Telavancin is an antibiotic, prescribed for serious skin infections.

Tigecycline Tigecycline is an antibiotic, prescribed for certain bacterial infection. Trade Names :

Topical Clarithromycin Topical Clarithromycin is an antimicrobial agent, prescribed for skin and skin structure infections.

Vancomycin Vancomycin is a glycopeptide antibiotic, prescribed for serious bacterial infections, endocarditis and surgical prophylaxis in major procedures. It kills sensitive bacteria. Trade Names : More...