medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drugs
  3. Medical Condition

Drugs for Skin

Email bookmark
Font : A-A+

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Skin . Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Skin Disease

Alclometasone

Alclometasone is a topical synthetic corticosteroid, prescribed for corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses such as atopic dermatitis, eczema, psoriasis, allergic dermatitis, contact dermatitis, actinic dermatitis, kiss-type allergy and skin itch. It reduces the actions of chemicals in the body that cause inflammation, redness, and swelling.

Alclometasone Dipropionate

Alclometasone Dipropionate is a synthetic glucocorticoid steroid, used in dermatology conditionaconditions such as atopic dermatitis, eczema, psoriasis, allergic dermatitis, contact dermatitis, actinic dermatitis, kiss-type allergy and skin itch.

Amcinonide

Amcinonide is a topical glucocorticoid, prescribed for skin inflammation and itching.

Avelumab

Avelumab is a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) blocking antibody which is prescribed to treat adult and pediatric patients of 12 years and older who suffer from advanced Merkel-cell carcinoma that has spread to other parts of the body. Merkel-cell carcinoma is a rare but highly aggressive form of skin cancer caused by the Merkel cell polyomavirus. Avelumab is also used to treat urothelial cancer (cancer that occurs in the bladder, ureter, and urethra) in patients whose cancer was worsened during chemotherapy or within 12 months of chemotherapy given with surgery. It received orphan drug designation in January 2017 by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for treating stomach cancer. Avelumab acts either by slowing down the growth of cancer cells or stops the further development of cancer.

Bemotrizinol / Bisoctrizole

Bemotrizinol / Bisoctrizole is used in sunscreens. It absorbs both ultraviolet A and ultraviolet B and protects the skin against sun damage including skin cancers. It also prevents photodegradation of other chemical ingredients in sunscreens.

Biafine

Biafine is a water-based emulsion, prescribed for various types of wounds.

Brodalumab

Brodalumab is a human monoclonal antibody prescribed to treat moderate-or -severe plaque psoriasis in patients who do not respond to other systemic treatments. Plaque psoriasis is a skin disease in which the skin has red or scaly patches covered with a silver-white build up of dead skin cells. The lesions usually appears on the knee, elbow, scalp or lower back. Brodalumab works by blocking inflammation by targeting the interleukin (IL)-17 receptor A.

Ceftizoxime

Ceftizoxime is active against a wide range of gram-positive and gram-negative organisms and is used in the treatment of lower respiratory tract infections, gonorrhea, pelvic inflammatory disease that also has appropriate antichlamydial coverage, intra abdominal infections, septicemia, skin infections, bone and joint infections, and in infections that are resistant to other cephalosporins, aminoglycosides, or penicillins. Ceftizoxime belongs to the third generation cephalosporin antibiotic class. It is resistant to a board spectrum of beta-lactamases. It acts by interfering with the last step (cross-linking of peptidoglycans) of cell wall synthesis in bacteria. This leads to a reduction of cell wall stability and leads to cell lysis. Ceftizoxime sodium is the sodium salt form of ceftizoxime.
Trade Names :
Cefizox (250mg) | Cefizox (500mg) | Cefizox (1000mg)

Cephaloridine

Cephaloridine, administered parenterally was used for bacterial infections, like lower respiratory tract, skin and urinary tract infections (before 1970s). It is no longer available for therapeutic use. Cephaloridine acts like other cephalosporin and penicillin antibiotics by interfering with the final step of bacterial cell wall synthesis. As a result the cell wall weakens and cell lysis occurs. Cephaloridine is more commonly used in veterinary practice to treat mild to severe bacterial infections caused by penicillin resistant and penicillin sensitive bacterial species.
Trade Names :
Ceporan (500mg) | Ceporan (1000mg)

Cloxacillin

Cloxacillin is used for to the treatment of several infections that may include endocarditis (infection of the inner layer of the heart), pneumonia (infection of the lung) and other respiratory tract infections, bone and joint infections, sepsis (blood infection), skin and soft tissue infections and urinary tract infection. Like other penicillins, it prevents the synthesis of the bacterial wall, resulting in its death. It is effective against bacteria that produce an enzyme called penicillinase like penicillinase-producing Staphylococci. Penicillinase breaks down penicillin and results in resistance to the drug.
Trade Names :
Cefolac-XL (100mg/500mg) | Cefolac-XL (200mg/500mg) | Novaclox (500mg/500mg) | Amclo (250mg/250mg) | Betaclox (250mg/250mg) | Blumox Plus (250mg/250mg) | Numox (125mg/250mg) | Numox (250mg/250mg) | Numox (125mg/125mg) | Numox (500mg/500mg)
More...

Dehydroepiandrosterone

Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA) is also known as androstenolone. It is used for multiple conditions, but its efficacy in most of these has not been proved. Some of the conditions where it is used are mentioned below: • Postmenopausal symptoms in women with pain during sex • Adrenal insufficiency, where the adrenal gland does not produce enough hormones • To improve aging skinDepression It is also sold as a nutritional supplement. Its use in athletes is banned by the World Anti-doping Agency.
Trade Names :
Coe-Dhea Plus (75mg/500mg) | Depidra (25mg/1.5mg) | Depidra-SR (75mg/1.5mg/1000IU) | Dheador (25mg)

Delafloxacin

Delafloxacin is prescribed to treat adult patients suffering from acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSI) which are caused by susceptible gram-positive and gram-negative organisms. It acts by killing the bacteria that is responsible for causing the infections.

Desoximetasone

Desoximetasone is a topical (for the skin) steroid, prescribed for inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses.

Diflorasone Diacetate

Diflorasone Diacetate is a topical corticosteroid, prescribed for inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of skin.
Trade Names :
Diflorate

Fluocinonide

Fluocinonide is a topical adrenocortical steroid, prescribed for skin disorders such as itching, redness, dryness, crusting, scaling, inflammation and discomfort. It inhibits the action of chemicals that cause redness and inflammation.
Trade Names :
Geolone (Skin) (20gm) | Fluzone (Skin) (15gm) | Velone (Skin) (20gm) | Flucort (Skin) (20gm) | Flucort (Skin) (15gm) | Supri Cort (Skin) (15gm) | Fluzone (Skin) (20ml) | Flucort (Skin) (15ml) | Koni (150 mg) | Flucin (Skin) (15 gm)
More...

Flurandrenolide

Flurandrenolide is an adrenocortical steroid, prescribed for certain skin diseases.

Guselkumab

Guselkumab is prescribed along with either systemic treatment or phototherapy(UV light) to treat patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in adults who do not show improvement only with topical medicines. It is an interleukin-23 blocker that prevents inflammation in psoriasis.

Hexachlorophene

Hexachlorophene is a disinfectant, used as a skin cleanser and also for preventing the spread of infection.

Hydroquinone

Hydroquinone is a local cream prescribed for dark or hyper-pigmented skin marks such as freckles (small flat brown marks on the face and sun exposed areas), melasma (brown patches on skin), age spots, and dark spots due to acne, pregnancy-related scars, skin trauma or use of birth control pills. It works by inhibiting tyrosinase, enzyme which is required to make melanin in skin cells. Melanin give the skin the dark color.
Trade Names :
Nuquin | Eukroma -2% | Eslite | Depig | Xiar -HC | Hypig | Depig -F | Hyde (30 gm) | Melanorm | Melalite Forte
More...

Mafenide

Mafenide is a sulfonamide, prescribed for skin infections either alone or with other medications.

Meropenem

Meropenem is a carbapenem antibiotic, prescribed for bacterial infections like skin and skin structure infections, bacterial meningitis, serious nosocomial infections like septicaemia, febrile neutropenia, intraabdominal and pelvic infections. The medication inhibits cell wall synthesis in bacteria, and thereby leading to cell death.
Trade Names :
U Life | Rescue 250 | Merosav | Merospan (250 mg) | Amropenem (250 mg) | Meropam (250mg) | Vopenem (250mg) | Meronem | Maxopen | Merocrit
More...

Metronidazole Topical

Metronidazole Topical is an antibiotic, prescribed for inflammatory papules and pustules of rosacea.

Naftifine Hydrochloride

Naftifine Hydrochloride is an antifungal agent, prescribed for skin infections. Naftifine Hydrochloride prevents the fungal growth.

Pimecrolimus

Pimecrolimus is a topical immunomodulator, prescribed for eczema in non-immuno compromised adults and children 2 years of age and older.

Quinupristin and Dalfopristin

Quinupristin and Dalfopristin is a streptogramin antibiotic, prescribed for certain bacterial infection (e.g. complicated skin and skin structure infections).

Retapamulin

Retapamulin is a pleuromutilin antibiotic, prescribed for impetigo.

Telavancin

Telavancin is an antibiotic, prescribed for serious skin infections.

Topical Clarithromycin

Topical Clarithromycin is an antimicrobial agent, prescribed for skin and skin structure infections.
Skin Disease/ Dermatology

Skin Disease/ Dermatology

Skin diseases also known as dermatologic disorders are many in number and so are their causes. The common skin diseases or skin disorders are usually related to the epidermal layer of skin.
About - Inflammatory Skin Disorders - Viral, Bacterial and Fungal Skin Problems - Skin Cancer - Skin Pigmentation Disorders - Rare Skin Diseases - References -


Related Links

Show More Related Topics

Drugs A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Drugs Search

Pharma Links

Drug Database / All About Drugs

Drug Information
Drug Toxicity
Drug Price List
Drugs - Side Effects
How To Take Drugs
Drugs by Medical Conditions
Therapeutic Classification of Drugs
ICD Codes for Drugs
Drugs by Specialty
Health Conditions Due to Drugs
Drug Interaction with Foods

FDA Drug Informations

FDA Approved Drugs
FDA Drug Safety Labeling Changes
FDA Drug Recalls

Pharma General Information

Pharmaceutical Councils
Pharmaceutical Journals
Pharmaceutical Organisations
Major Associations
Pharmaceutical Company Addresses
Pharmaceutical Consultants
Pharmaceutical Analytical_laboratories
Pharmaceutical, Drug ,Chemist Association - India
Pharma Colleges
Drug Information and Price List Widget
Indian Drug Manufacturers

E-pharma updates

R&D In Pharmaceutical Industries
Drug Price In India
Drugs & Cosmetic Act, 1940
Exim Statistics
Drug Policy
Prescription Drug Price list
Indian Pharmaceutical Industries
Adverse Drug Reaction

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.