Constipation Awareness Month: Take Control of Your Digestive Health

Learn about the causes, symptoms, prevention, and treatment of constipation to maintain optimal digestive health. Simple lifestyle changes can significantly improve bowel health.
- Regular hydration and fiber intake are key to preventing constipation
- Sedentary lifestyles can worsen constipation—stay active!
- Persistent symptoms need medical attention to avoid complications
IFFGD recognizes December as Constipation Awareness Month with the launch of Animated Patient's Guide to Constipation
Go to source).
Most adults need 25-38 grams of fiber daily, but many fall short! #constipationawareness #medindia’
What Is Constipation?Constipation may be described as the regular experience of hard and infrequent bowel movement. The criteria for diagnosing is a frequency of less than three bowel movements a week.
Common symptoms include:
- Hard, dry, or small stools
- Movement of bowel: Painful or not easy
- A sense that one’s bowels have not been fully emptied.
- Gastrointestinal disturbances such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea or flatulence.
- Chronic constipation can have numerous complications; thus, it is important that it be addressed early.
Causes of ConstipationSeveral factors can trigger constipation, including:
- Low Fiber Intake: Failure to intake fruits, vegetables, and whole grain foods.
- Dehydration: Decreased water consumption causes constipation.
- Sedentary Lifestyle: Whatever physical movement one may engage in, decreasing movement slows down digestion.
- Medications: Laxatives relieve constipation, but there are many others, such as pain relievers, antacids, and antidepressants.
- Medical Conditions: Diseases such as diabetes , hypothyroidism, and irritable bowel syndrome can actually make constipation worse.
How to Prevent ConstipationConstipation can be avoided by embracing habits that facilitate regular bowel movements. Consider these tips:
- Eat Fiber-Rich Foods: Increase your consumption of fruits, vegetables, legumes and whole grains into your diet.
- Stay Hydrated: Try to drink 8-10 glasses of water every day.
- Exercise Regularly: Exercise helps in digestion.
- Avoid Processed Foods: Such are usually low-fiber diet foods and may slow down digestion.
- Establish a Routine: This is why one should attempt to use the bathroom at roughly the same time of day as this is sure to aid regulation.
- Prolonged for more than three weeks to be deemed chronic
- Blood appears in the stool
- Sudden weight loss without a discernible cause takes place
Treatment Options for Constipation
- Dietary Changes: Increasing fiber intake and drinking more water.
- Laxatives: Over-the-counter options may provide relief but should be used sparingly.
- Prescription Medications: In severe cases, doctors may recommend specific medications.
- Behavioral Therapy: Biofeedback training can help individuals with Chronic constipation caused by pelvic floor dysfunction.
The Mind-Gut ConnectionConstipation can also impact mental health. The gut and brain communicate through the gut-brain axis, meaning digestive discomfort can cause stress and anxiety. Mindfulness practices like yoga and meditation can help maintain both mental and digestive well-being.
Constipation Awareness Day emphasizes education and community support. Events like health camps, webinars, and awareness drives help break the stigma associated with digestive issues. Sharing experiences and learning from health experts fosters a supportive environment for better digestive health.
Constipation Awareness Month 2024 highlights the importance of recognizing, preventing, and managing constipation for a healthier life. Small lifestyle changes like staying hydrated, eating a balanced diet, and exercising regularly can make a significant difference. Let’s prioritize our digestive health and encourage open conversations about this common condition.
Reference:
- IFFGD recognizes December as Constipation Awareness Month with the launch of Animated Patient’s Guide to Constipation - (https://iffgd.org/news/press-release/2019-iffgd-recognizes-december-as-constipation-awareness-month-with-the-launch-of-animated-patient-s-guide-to-constipation/)
Source-Medindia