How to Relieve and Prevent Cold Sores?

Cold sores got you down? Discover tips and treatments that soothe, heal, and prevent flare-ups faster than you thought possible.

Highlights: Cold sores are caused by the herpes simplex virus, and while they can’t be cured, early treatment speeds up healing

Over-the-counter creams, cold compresses, and prescription antivirals can alleviate pain and shorten cold sore duration

Prevent recurrences by managing stress, using sunscreen, and being aware of triggers like sunlight or illness



‘Cold sores can’t be cured, but starting treatment early- like applying creams or taking antivirals- can significantly speed up healing. #coldsorecare #healthtips #medindia’

Causes of Cold Sores

Cosmetics

Food and beverages

Lip balms

Toothbrushes

Razors

Towels

Drinking glasses and utensils

How to Get Rid of Cold Sores?

Using natural therapies

A moist, cold washcloth

A cold compress or ice

Petroleum jelly

Painkillers such acetaminophen and ibuprofen

Use topical ointments and creams

Take your prescription drugs

How to Prevent Cold Sores?

Cold sores or fever blisters are undesirable and painful. You probably think, "What's the fastest way to get rid of this thing?" as soon as one appears on your lip or mouth."The virus that causes cold sores, the herpes simplex virus, is extremely contagious and infection with the virus is really common," Houston Methodist primary care physician Dr. Donald Brown adds. The type of herpes virus that most frequently causes cold sores is actually present in over 50% of adult Americans. It's interesting to note, though, that the majority of virus carriers never show any symptoms (1).The virus can be transmitted from person to person through intimate contact, such as kissing. The virus might also spread by sharing:"The virus is most contagious when a cold sore is present, particularly when the blister begins to ooze," says Dr. Brown. "However, it's important to know that you can still spread the virus long after a cold sore heals- as well as when a blister isn't even present."If you've ever experienced those excruciating, fluid-filled blisters, you undoubtedly want to get rid of a cold sore as soon as possible.Unfortunately, there is no treatment for cold sores, and they can recover on their own in two to four weeks. However, there are steps you can take to hasten their disappearance.A cold sore can be relieved or cleared up more quickly by doing the following three things:Several treatments can help reduce swelling and soothe discomfort when applied early on, and they may even minimize the time that a cold sore lasts:Benzocaine and lidocaine are two examples of over-the-counter anesthetic lotions and ointments that can assist manage pain. When taken early and in large quantities, certain products- like those that include docosanol or benzyl alcohol- may even accelerate healing.Antiviral medications such as acyclovir, valacyclovir, famciclovir, and penciclovir can hasten the healing of cold sores. Your doctor might think about writing a prescription for antiviral medicine if you are experiencing recurrent outbreaks or some of the more severe side effects of a cold sore."To get rid of a cold sore quickly, the best thing you can do is start treating it as soon as possible," according to Dr. Brown. "A burning or tingling sensation on your lips or face can be an early warning sign of a cold sore developing, and the earlier you start reducing swelling and treating the cold sore, the faster it will heal."You successfully prevented your most recent round of cold sores from lasting more than a week, but now, only a few months later, the sores have returned. There are two types of news: good and bad. The negative news comes first."Once a person is infected with herpes simplex virus, he or she is infected for life," according to Dr. Brown. "The virus isn't truly removed from your body until a cold sore heals. Rather, the virus returns to your nerves, where it may remain dormant for a considerable amount of time. "The virus usually resurfaces in the same location as before.""Your immune system may be weakened by stress, which could lead to the recurrence of cold sores. It's a good idea to control your stress with meditation or other relaxation techniques if you have cold sores and believe that stress may be the reason, advises Dr. Brown. "If you've noticed that your flare-ups are linked to sunlight, be sure to apply sunscreen or sun-protective lip balm before going out in the sun."Source-Medindia