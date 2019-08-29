Eating Healthy Foods More Important Than Type of Diet to Lower Heart Disease Risk

In a study, a team of researchers at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) examined the effects of three healthy diets emphasizing different macronutrients - carbohydrates, proteins, or unsaturated fats - on a biomarker that directly reflects heart injury. Using highly specific tests, the team found that all three diets reduced heart cell damage and inflammation, consistent with improved heart health.said corresponding author Stephen Juraschek, MD, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Medicine at BIDMC and Harvard Medical School.Juraschek and colleagues analyzed stored blood samples from 150 participants of the Optimal MacroNutrient Intake Trial to Prevent Heart Disease (OmniHeart) trial, a two-center, inpatient feeding study conducted in Boston and Baltimore between April 2003 and June 2005. The average age among the study participants was 53.6 years, while 55 percent were African American and 45 percent were women. The participants - all of whom had elevated blood pressure, but were not yet taking medications to control hypertension or cholesterol - were fed each of three diets - emphasizing carbohydrates, protein, or unsaturated fat - for six weeks with feeding periods separated by a washout period.The diets were: asimilar to the well-known DASH diet, with sugars, grains and starches accounting for more than half of its calories; awith 10 percent of calories from carbohydrates replaced by protein; and anwith 10 percent of calories from carbohydrates replaced by the healthy fats found in avocados, fish and nuts.All three diets were low in unhealthy saturated fat, cholesterol, and sodium, while providing other nutrients at recommended dietary levels. The research team looked at the effects of each diet on biomarkers measured at the end of each dietary period compared to baseline and compared between diets.However, changing the macronutrients of the diet did not provide extra benefits. This is important for two reasons: First, the effects of diet on heart injury are rapid and cardiac injury can be reduced soon after adopting a healthy diet. Second,said Juraschek.Source: Eurekalert