Cortisol: The Stress Hormone That Can Heal or Harm the Brain

Explore how cortisol’s dual role in the brain influences mental health, with pioneering research by Dr. Ron de Kloet driving innovative treatments for stress-related disorders.
- Cortisol’s dual action depends on balancing two brain receptors: MR and GR
- Disrupted balance can trigger stress-related disorders like depression and anxiety
- New therapies targeting this balance offer hope for improved mental health treatments
Leading stress expert Ron de Kloet on hormone's dual nature: From protection to harm
A Career Dedicated to Stress ResearchThe laboratory’s director, Dr. de Kloet, is the Professor Emeritus at the Leiden University Medical Centre, and an Academy Professor of the Royal Netherlands Academy of Arts and Sciences who has been researching the brain’s stress response throughout his career. His path breaking research was capable of showing how cortisol engages with those two fundamental receptor systems, which include the mineralocorticoid receptors (MR) and the glucocorticoid receptors (GR). This dynamic interplay was found to be critical for explaining the pathological mechanisms by which cortisol may either enhance or contribute to the deterioration of brain structures.
The MR:GR Balance HypothesisThrough years of research, Dr. de Kloet’s team discovered that the MR: GR balance is important for the regulation of stress in the body. Moderation ensures that cortisol also acts positively by shielding the brain against inflammation while improving alertness. Cortisol, in turn, can degrade the neurons and memory as well raise the susceptibility to stress-based disorders, including depression and anxiety, if the balance is interfered with.
“When the MR and GR actions are disproportionate, the neural capacity for stress regulation is compromised which can result in neuroendocrine pathology and behavioural problems, according to Dr. de Kloet.
Therapeutic Breakthroughs in Stress ManagementNot only has Dr. de Kloet expanded research knowledge but also helped contribute to therapeutic progress. He has teamed up with Corcept Therapeutics to develop selective glucocorticoid/mineralocorticoid receptor modulators (SGRM/SMRM) which is in phase 2 and 3 of clinical trial. Combined with the fact that these new compounds provide the prospects of more effective treatments for stress-related disorders with fewer side effects than conventional therapies.
Together with Dr, Megan Galbally from Melbourne, Australia Dr. de Kloet is comparing childhood anxiety to the effects of early life stress. Their research is on how cortisol affects the amygdala, which is the part of brain that deals with emotions. The outcomes identified could help in the development of new strategies to tackle potential future mental heath issues.
