About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Vitamin Supplements or Real Food: What's the Smart Way to Nourish Your Body?

Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Apr 7 2025 1:10 PM

A colorful plate beats a pill bottle! Discover why whole foods trump supplements for better health- unless your doctor says otherwise.

Vitamin Supplements or Real Food: What`s the Smart Way to Nourish Your Body?
Highlights:
  • A balanced, whole-food diet is usually more effective and safer than supplements
  • Supplements should only be taken when a deficiency is diagnosed
  • Always consult a doctor before starting any supplement to avoid side effects or imbalances
Many of us have taken or are still taking vitamin supplements because we think they would boost our energy levels, fortify our immune systems, or help us cope with stress, either because our doctor suggested it or because we want to. However, what is their effectiveness? And under what circumstances might they become harmful instead of helpful?

Know Your Vitamins

Harvard Medical School assistant professor Dr. Trisha Pasricha provides a study of some of the vitamins we most frequently take.

Vitamin Supplements
Vitamin Supplements
Easy to understand info & tips with diagrams about vitamin supplements like vitamin C, B6, B9 & B12. Latest research news on each vitamin's benefits and drawbacks for better consumer understanding.

Multivitamins:

According to new research of 400,000 adults, using multivitamins does not affect how long we live (1). As a result, it is wiser to invest in a balanced and healthy diet, the advantages of which have been repeatedly demonstrated by research.

Psyllium:

Research has demonstrated that psyllium is effective in lowering cholesterol (1), reducing fasting blood sugar (2), extending feelings of fullness (3), and treating diarrhea and indigestion (4).

Collagen:

Although there isn't enough data to back it up, collagen is said to enhance the health of the skin, nails, and hair (5). Although some studies assert that it improves skin suppleness and minimizes wrinkles, their technique is also questioned.

Calcium and Vitamin Supplements
Calcium and Vitamin Supplements
Calcium and vitamin supplements are taken to provide the body with the ''''required'''' nutrients. Calcium is a mineral found in many foods. Vitamins are very important nutrients for the body.

Magnesium:

Compared to the assertions of marketers or social media influencers, the scientific evidence supporting its advantages in dietary supplements is disproportionately weak. Doctors advise eating meals rich in magnesium, which will also give us other nutrients.

Iron:

It is helpful for iron deficiency anemia, but here is a tip that will shield us from side effects like indigestion and nausea: take it once every two days rather than daily.

Advertisements
Vitamins - Myths and Facts
Vitamins - Myths and Facts
Many people take a daily dose of vitamins, believing in their magical properties. But, what science has to say is something completely different!

Vegetable mix:

Fresh veggies are always preferred because we don't know exactly what it contains. The only thing we do know is that it's highly processed.

Vitamin B12:

Only when our bodies are lacking in vitamin B12 can it aid with weariness and low energy levels. The best course of action when experiencing excessive fatigue is to consult our physician so that we may modify our lifestyle and, if needed, undertake testing.

Advertisements
When are Vitamins Used as Drugs?
When are Vitamins Used as Drugs?
Vitamins are essential for critical functions in the body and partake in drug-nutrient interactions. Vitamins could be considered drugs as they may spark a light in preventing, mitigating, and treating disease.

Probiotics:

Despite being heavily promoted for its effects on the gastrointestinal tract, there is not enough scientific proof to support this claim. Ideally, we should invest in a high-fiber diet.

Nutrient Rich Diet Over Supplements

While supplements can be beneficial in cases of diagnosed nutritional deficiencies, they are not a magic bullet for good health. Relying on pills over a well-balanced, nutrient-rich diet can do more harm than good, especially when taken without proper medical guidance. Most essential nutrients are best absorbed through whole foods, which also provide a variety of other health-promoting compounds. So, before reaching for that supplement bottle, consider reaching for a colorful plate instead- and always consult your doctor before starting any supplement regimen.

References:
  1. For healthy adults, taking multivitamins daily is not associated with a lower risk of death (https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/healthy-adults-taking-multivitamins-daily-not-associated-lower-risk-death#:~:text=The%20analysis%20showed%20that%20people,heart%20disease%2C%20or%20cerebrovascular%20diseases.)
  2. Long-term cholesterol-lowering effects of psyllium as an adjunct to diet therapy in the treatment of hypercholesterolemia (Anderson JW, Davidson MH, Blonde L, Brown WV, Howard WJ, Ginsberg H, Allgood LD, Weingand KW. Long-term cholesterol-lowering effects of psyllium as an adjunct to diet therapy in the treatment of hypercholesterolemia. Am J Clin Nutr. 2000 Jun;71(6):1433-8. doi: 10.1093/ajcn/71.6.1433. PMID: 10837282.)
  3. The effect of psyllium on fasting blood sugar, HbA1c, HOMA IR, and insulin control: a GRADE-assessed systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials (Gholami Z, Clark CCT, Paknahad Z. The effect of psyllium on fasting blood sugar, HbA1c, HOMA IR, and insulin control: a GRADE-assessed systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials. BMC Endocr Disord. 2024 Jun 6;24(1):82. doi: 10.1186/s12902-024-01608-2. PMID: 38844885; PMCID: PMC11155034.)
  4. Review on psyllium husk: nutritional, functional, health benefits, food industry applications, waste treatment, and potential negative effects (https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/19476337.2024.2409174)
  5. Effect of Psyllium Fiber Supplementation on Diarrhea Incidence in Enteral Tube-Fed Patients: A Prospective, Randomized, and Controlled Trial (Lertpipopmetha K, Kongkamol C, Sripongpun P. Effect of Psyllium Fiber Supplementation on Diarrhea Incidence in Enteral Tube-Fed Patients: A Prospective, Randomized, and Controlled Trial. JPEN J Parenter Enteral Nutr. 2019 Aug;43(6):759-767. doi: 10.1002/jpen.1489. Epub 2018 Dec 18. PMID: 30561029.)
  6. Oral Collagen Supplementation: A Systematic Review of Dermatological Applications (Choi FD, Sung CT, Juhasz ML, Mesinkovsk NA. Oral Collagen Supplementation: A Systematic Review of Dermatological Applications. J Drugs Dermatol. 2019 Jan 1;18(1):9-16. PMID: 30681787.)


Source-Medindia


Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional