Vitamin Supplements or Real Food: What`s the Smart Way to Nourish Your Body?

A colorful plate beats a pill bottle! Discover why whole foods trump supplements for better health- unless your doctor says otherwise.

Highlights: A balanced, whole-food diet is usually more effective and safer than supplements

Supplements should only be taken when a deficiency is diagnosed

Always consult a doctor before starting any supplement to avoid side effects or imbalances

Know Your Vitamins

Did you know?

Orange doesn’t just give you Vitamin C- it comes with fiber, antioxidants, and hydration that a tablet simply can’t match! #realfoodfirst #nutritionfacts #medindia’

Orange doesn’t just give you Vitamin C- it comes with fiber, antioxidants, and hydration that a tablet simply can’t match! #realfoodfirst #nutritionfacts #medindia’

Multivitamins:

Psyllium:

Collagen:

Magnesium:

Iron:

Advertisements

Vegetable mix:

Vitamin B12:

Advertisements

Probiotics:

Nutrient Rich Diet Over Supplements

For healthy adults, taking multivitamins daily is not associated with a lower risk of death (https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/healthy-adults-taking-multivitamins-daily-not-associated-lower-risk-death#:~:text=The%20analysis%20showed%20that%20people,heart%20disease%2C%20or%20cerebrovascular%20diseases.) Long-term cholesterol-lowering effects of psyllium as an adjunct to diet therapy in the treatment of hypercholesterolemia (Anderson JW, Davidson MH, Blonde L, Brown WV, Howard WJ, Ginsberg H, Allgood LD, Weingand KW. Long-term cholesterol-lowering effects of psyllium as an adjunct to diet therapy in the treatment of hypercholesterolemia. Am J Clin Nutr. 2000 Jun;71(6):1433-8. doi: 10.1093/ajcn/71.6.1433. PMID: 10837282.) The effect of psyllium on fasting blood sugar, HbA1c, HOMA IR, and insulin control: a GRADE-assessed systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials (Gholami Z, Clark CCT, Paknahad Z. The effect of psyllium on fasting blood sugar, HbA1c, HOMA IR, and insulin control: a GRADE-assessed systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials. BMC Endocr Disord. 2024 Jun 6;24(1):82. doi: 10.1186/s12902-024-01608-2. PMID: 38844885; PMCID: PMC11155034.) Review on psyllium husk: nutritional, functional, health benefits, food industry applications, waste treatment, and potential negative effects (https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/19476337.2024.2409174) Effect of Psyllium Fiber Supplementation on Diarrhea Incidence in Enteral Tube-Fed Patients: A Prospective, Randomized, and Controlled Trial (Lertpipopmetha K, Kongkamol C, Sripongpun P. Effect of Psyllium Fiber Supplementation on Diarrhea Incidence in Enteral Tube-Fed Patients: A Prospective, Randomized, and Controlled Trial. JPEN J Parenter Enteral Nutr. 2019 Aug;43(6):759-767. doi: 10.1002/jpen.1489. Epub 2018 Dec 18. PMID: 30561029.) Oral Collagen Supplementation: A Systematic Review of Dermatological Applications (Choi FD, Sung CT, Juhasz ML, Mesinkovsk NA. Oral Collagen Supplementation: A Systematic Review of Dermatological Applications. J Drugs Dermatol. 2019 Jan 1;18(1):9-16. PMID: 30681787.)

Many of us have taken or are still taking vitamin supplements because we think they would boost our energy levels, fortify our immune systems, or help us cope with stress, either because our doctor suggested it or because we want to. However, what is their effectiveness? And under what circumstances might they become harmful instead of helpful?Harvard Medical School assistant professor Dr. Trisha Pasricha provides a study of some of the vitamins we most frequently take.According to new research of 400,000 adults, using multivitamins does not affect how long we live (1). As a result, it is wiser to invest in a balanced and healthy diet, the advantages of which have been repeatedly demonstrated by research.Research has demonstrated that psyllium is effective in lowering cholesterol (1), reducing fasting blood sugar (2), extending feelings of fullness (3), and treating diarrhea and indigestion (4).Although there isn't enough data to back it up, collagen is said to enhance the health of the skin, nails, and hair (5). Although some studies assert that it improves skin suppleness and minimizes wrinkles, their technique is also questioned.Compared to the assertions of marketers or social media influencers, the scientific evidence supporting its advantages in dietary supplements is disproportionately weak. Doctors advise eating meals rich in magnesium, which will also give us other nutrients.It is helpful for iron deficiency anemia, but here is a tip that will shield us from side effects like indigestion and nausea: take it once every two days rather than daily.Fresh veggies are always preferred because we don't know exactly what it contains. The only thing we do know is that it's highly processed.Only when our bodies are lacking in vitamin B12 can it aid with weariness and low energy levels. The best course of action when experiencing excessive fatigue is to consult our physician so that we may modify our lifestyle and, if needed, undertake testing.Despite being heavily promoted for its effects on the gastrointestinal tract, there is not enough scientific proof to support this claim. Ideally, we should invest in a high-fiber diet.While supplements can be beneficial in cases of diagnosed nutritional deficiencies, they are not a magic bullet for good health. Relying on pills over a well-balanced, nutrient-rich diet can do more harm than good, especially when taken without proper medical guidance. Most essential nutrients are best absorbed through whole foods, which also provide a variety of other health-promoting compounds. So, before reaching for that supplement bottle, consider reaching for a colorful plate instead- and always consult your doctor before starting any supplement regimen.Source-Medindia